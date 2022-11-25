Gold Coast’s HOTA receives $1M donation

A $1 million donation has been gifted to Gold Coast’s Home of the Arts (HOTA) by Elias Jreissati AM KJGC, Chairman of Bensons Property Group.

Announced today (25 November), the donation comes off the back of an ongoing partnership between HOTA and Bensons Property Group. The partnership was established in November 2021, when the company’s development arm, Chevron One Residencies, was announced as the Principal Partner of HOTA’s inaugural summer exhibition, Art Mixtape: Yours for Summer.

‘HOTA marks a significant milestone in the maturity and growing sophistication of the Gold Coast as a major Australian city. A city to live in and not just visit,’ said Elias Jreissati.

‘The Gold Coast is blessed with natural beauty and wonderful people. I encourage others to step forward, and support HOTA now, when it matters most so that it can comfortably deliver on its wonderful mission,’ he said.

In recognition of the $1 million donation, HOTA’s Gallery 4 will be named The Jreissati Family Gallery.

In many ways, Jreissati’s commitment signals the success of HOTA and its critical role in supporting the development of an institutionally-recognised arts scene on the Gold Coast.

HOTA Chair Jackie Trad said: ‘The generosity of the gift is not only a testament to Mr. Jreissati’s belief in the importance of art for our communities, but a validation of HOTA and our role in the growing cultural landscape on the Gold Coast.’

The Melbourne-based businessman is known as an avid supporter of the arts. In 2002, Jreissati donated $1 million to the National Gallery of Victoria as the Ian Potter Centre: NGV Australia opened its doors in Federation Square.

Prominent works in his art collection include Brett Whiteley’s Lavender Bay at Dusk (1984), which has been loaned to the Ian Potter Centre, and 19th-century Austrian artist Eugene von Guerard’s View of Hobart Town with Mount Wellington in the background (1856), which in 2017 was loaned to the Tasmanian Museum and Art Gallery.

Alongside Jreissati’s donation, 31 works from his family collection will be loaned to HOTA for its upcoming exhibition, McCubbin to Smart: Australian Painting, which opens tomorrow, Saturday 26 November.

The exhibition spans over 100 years of Australian painting and showcases artists including Frederick McCubbin, Arthur Streeton, Rupert Bunny, John Brack, Sidney Nolan, Arthur Boyd and Jeffrey Smart.

In addition, Chevron One Residencies will be the exclusive Principal Partner of HOTA’s 2023 international blockbuster, Pop Masters: Art from The Mugrabi Collection, New York.

Gold Coast Mayer Tom Tate added that much more is in store for HOTA’s future.

‘HOTA is an evolution with many more chapters yet to be written in the storybook. I know that our arts and cultural community, and our city’s cultural heartland, will welcome this gift from such a generous Australian family,’ Tate said.