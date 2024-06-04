Further changes to Small Press Network

Recently the Small Press Network (SPN) reported it was taking a hiatus from operations to assess its funding models.

In an update, the organisation has now announced the departure of General Manager Tim Coronel and is asking for expressions of interest to the Board.

In a press release, SPN announced, ‘Tim has been a stalwart of the book industry and a guiding force behind SPN since 2018. During his tenure, he oversaw the organisation’s administrative operations and marketing initiatives, as well as coordinating the annual Independent Publishing Conference and the Book of the Year Award. The Board extends its heartfelt appreciation to Tim for his commitment to, and passion for, independent publishing, both of which have been instrumental in shaping SPN over the past six years.’

The organisation is now seeking expressions of interest from those who wish to join the Board and support SPN in its mission to facilitate and help small press publishing in Australia.

During SPN’s temporary ceasing of operations, both the Independent Publishing Conference and the Book of the Year Award will not proceed.

While the organisation is not sending out annual subscription notices, it is still accepting any subscription payments from those willing and able to contribute to its next phase.

Since 2006, SPN has been one of the only representative bodies for small and independent publishers in Australia. It has played an important role in supporting and championing diverse publishing, integral to the nation’s literary culture, and fostering collaboration and networking opportunities for its members.

For media enquiries, donations and expressions of interest to the Board, contact the SPN Secretary.