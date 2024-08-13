From Venice to Tasmania: a design collaboration shifting thinking

In May 2023, a group of Australian architects and artists decided to shake up colonial heritage for the 18th edition of Biennale Architettura – the International Architecture Exhibition, La Biennale di Venezia.

It was the ninth time that the Australian Institute of Architects (AIA) coordinated Australia’s representation in the Australian Pavilion. What differed this time, to past years, was that the overarching theme of the Biennale was announced prior to Australia’s selection …. and then the Queen died.

Co-collaborator on the Unsettling Queenstown project, Sarah Rhodes, explains: ‘So we knew that it was about decolonisation and decarbonisation, and we knew the tagline was “The Laboratory of the Future”. Then, the Queen died three days before we made the second round of pitching.

‘Ali [Gumillya Baker] being the First Nations person in the team [said], “We’re not going to get it. We’ve got to change the name.” And we [said], “No, actually it’s probably quite helpful” – it might be the thing that gets us over the line, as it’s topical.’

And it did. Nine months later, Unsettling Queenstown, is making its Australian debut at Design Tasmania in Launceston, the state’s leading centre for design.

ArtsHub speaks with Rhodes on the occasion of the return of their installation – at the same time that the AIA has called for proposals for the 2025 edition of the Biennale.

From Queenstown to Venice to Launceston

How did an architect, landscape architect, First Nations artist and recent resident to Tasmania, come to take a very specific project about two small Queenstowns – one in lutruwita/Tasmania and the other in Kaurna Yarta/Adelaide – to Venice?

‘It is cross-disciplinary – there are two artists and three architects – but when we came together we didn’t really come together because of design. We all actually teach at university,’ says Rhodes.

She explains that the project is more about multiple perspectives, and while design is an important part of it, it wasn’t the driver of the project.

Rhodes continues: ‘It was more about listening to place, responding to place and presenting different perspectives about place.’

The project was developed by Julian Worrall, Anthony Coupe, Ali Gumillya Baker, Emily Paech and Rhodes.

‘Unsettling Queenstown’, installation view, 18th Architettura, La Biennale di Venezia. Image: Supplied.

Rhodes tells ArtsHub: ‘If I were to come up with one word to describe the ethos, or central idea of the project, I would say it’s around deep listening.

‘The process of how we worked together as five creative directors was quite remarkable. I’ve never really been in a situation like that before, where everyone was so respectful of each other. And then listening to the people in the community as well – we sort of had this flat hierarchy where everyone had their own important contribution.’

She adds that the role First Nations artist and filmmaker Ali Gumillya Baker played was critical to many of those conversations, which took the deep dive into decolonisation in architecture.

On that shifting lens, Rhodes explains that she has observed, ‘a massive shift in the last 10 years or longer, particularly with climate change and needing to respect our environment, and greater emphasis on sustainability’.

‘There’s a huge shift to looking to First Nations cultures internationally, to see what we can learn from them,’ she says.

‘I feel as if we’re thinking more in an integrated way. There is a shift that architecture is becoming increasingly sensitive to that, but also that architecture, as a discipline or industry, has regulations now that [require it] to consult with community.’

Shared stories through architecture

Unsettling Queenstown features a large suspended copper structure – a replica of the arched belvedere of the Empire Hotel, which was built in the year of Australia’s Federation in the copper-mining town of Queenstown, lutruwita/Tasmania. It invites viewers to reflect on “extractivism” on Country.

The exhibition also presents two video works – one created by Rhodes, Inhale/Exhale, which draws parallels between the healing landscapes of Queenstown in Tasmania, and the experience of being in place. And one from Gumillya Baker, working with the Unbound Collective – PERMEATE, which looks at the mangrove wetlands of Yartapuulti, over which Kaurna Yarta/Adelaide’s Queenstown was built.

There is also an audio experience featuring interviews with miners, loggers, activists, artists and Elders, and an open archive in which visitors can actively participate.

‘Inhale/Exhale’, Sarah Rhodes, 2023, 11:30 minutes (trailer), single-channel digital video, colour, sound. Editor: Jessica Wallace.

‘We wanted people to dig deeply into the exhibition, I guess because there are five deep thinkers working on it,’ says Rhodes. ‘We tried to make it as immersive, as experiential as we could, with the use of film and voice. But it’s really difficult to make architectural exhibitions, so one way we could do that is to let people experience it in their own time and space, and view our Open Archive.’

Design extending connections

Rhodes says that the project had ‘some lovely synergies with other pavilions,’ making particular note of the Sámi Pavilion and the Canadian Pavilion as two First Nations-led pavilions.

She also notes that their project had ‘similar issues or experiences with English coming to their country’ as Ireland and Scotland. These shared conversations were further developed in the Biennale’s Finissage (closing) program, and will continue in Launceston.

A key element to the project is the Open Archive, which draws on current architectural discourse and practice, and provides responses to the challenges of decolonisation in architecture, gleaned from architects across Australia. ‘It was about showcasing different architects and thinkers and artists who were exploring ideas of deep listening in architecture and in design,’ adds Rhodes.

‘Design Tasmania itself could have been on the wall – the building really did speak to all the things that we were exploring in the exhibition,’ she says, and now the exhibition sits within the architecturally-designed space.

‘Unsettling Queenstown’, installation view, 18th Architettura, La Biennale di Venezia. Image: Supplied.

‘The design of the centre is beautiful and is very sensitive to the environment; it lets light in in a beautiful way, and it’s made of beautiful materials. It’s almost speaking to all the things that the project hoped to communicate,’ says Rhodes of Design Tasmania.

Explaining the Open Archive, Rhodes tells ArtsHub: ‘We were very cognisant that it was an architecture exhibition – it was an Architecture Biennale – so there was a bit of tension in the team, because Ali and I, both being artists, were worried that it was hard to engage the average person in a sort of models and plans exhibition.’

Essentially, people collect pages and make their own books, taking them away to read later.

‘We made these little A5 size “tactics”, as we called them, where they could just take them off hooks on the wall, and we had a little rivet gun, and then the room sheet acted as the cover and introduction,’ says Rhodes, explaining the exhibition design and adding that they were included for their graphic and design quality, catching the engagement of visitors.

Some of those conversations Rhodes explores in her podcast series Art Destinations, which was produced over the period of the Biennale.

‘It’s been a big journey. It’s been a big privilege,’ Rhodes says, adding that the team are delighted to now share their internationally celebrated project with Australians, here on Country.

Unsettled Queenstown is showing at Design Tasmania, Launceston, until 8 September. You can listen to Sarah Rhodes’ podcast series at Art Destinations.

The Australian Institute of Architects is currently calling for submissions for the next edition of the Biennale.

Unsettle Queenstown was presented at the 18th International Architecture Exhibition, titled The Laboratory of the Future, which was open to the public from 20 May to 26 November, 2023 at the Giardini and the Arsenale, and at Forte Marghera. It was curated by Lesley Lokko and organised by La Biennale di Venezia.