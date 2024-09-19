From rarely seen tragedy to popular history play: Bell Shakespeare launches 2025 season

Bell Shakespeare will stage the political epic Coriolanus in 2025, marking the first time in nearly 30 years that a mainstage production of the play has been staged in Australia.

One of the last tragedies Shakespeare wrote, Coriolanus tells the story of a victorious general who saves Rome from its enemies, only to have its people turn against him, turning Coriolanus against Rome in return.

The last mainstage version of Coriolanus seen in Australia was Bell Shakespeare’s 1996 production, with company founder John Bell in the title role. The production was directed by legendary UK actor and theatre-maker Steven Berkoff.

Peter Evans, Bell Shakespeare’s Artistic Director, was the Assistant Director on that production, having just graduated from NIDA. “It was pretty special, because I was still relatively early in my Shakespeare journey, and it was a great introduction for me to the play,” he tells ArtsHub.

Twenty-nine years later Evans is directing Coriolanus, which he describes as an “outstanding piece of work”, while also noting that Berkoff’s 1996 production has cast a long shadow in Australia – perhaps one of the reasons why mainstage productions of Coriolanus are so rare in this country.

“Certainly in Australia it’s always hard to program the lesser known [Shakespeare] works, and it’s been a mission of mine to try and get a run for those and try and build enough trust with the audience to be able to do that, which is kind of an ongoing project for me,” Evans says.

John Bell in Bell Shakespeare’s 1996 production of ‘Coriolanus’, directed by Steven Berkoff. Photo: Supplied.

He freely admits to some nervousness in programming a work that will be unfamiliar to many, but adds: “I always have quite a lot of nervousness whenever we do anything slightly different like this. However, with that comes an equal amount of anticipation and excitement, because what you do know is that most of your audience is seeing a great Shakespeare play that they don’t know. And I think that experience, obviously, is quite rare … because most of your audience have seen the plays at least once, or studied them. So being able to show something so fresh to most of your audience is a real thrill.”

Alongside the return of Coriolanus, Bell Shakespeare’s 2025 season also features the return of freelance director Marion Potts, the company’s Associate Artistic Director from 2004 to 2010, with a new production of Henry 5.

Having revisited the history play during COVID, Evans says he found it “much more troubling as a play than I’d ever felt before … in its relationship to war, and I found [Henry] much more ambivalent and a much trickier character. It kind of made me quite nervous, actually, and I thought, ‘Goodness me, I remember this being much more charming!’ And that’s always what’s fascinating about these plays – the world changes, and we change, and so our response to the plays changes too.”

Potts is “unashamedly attacking it with a female gaze; she’s really interested in the idea of it being about young men going to war. But beyond that – and I haven’t caught up with her latest thinking – but I think she’s really wrestling with it to try and work out, what does it mean now, this play?”

Evans’ 2023 production of Romeo and Juliet rounds out the 2025 season, and will play 26 venues across the country, including outer suburban theatres in Melbourne and Sydney as well as Perth, Darwin, Alice Springs, Townsville and other venues in between.

“National should mean national,” says Evans, who directed Bell Shakespeare’s first ever regionally touring production a year after working with Berkoff on Coriolanus.

“In ‘97, John [Bell] gave me my first ever directing gig, which was Bell Shakespeare’s very first national tour. The company was only six or seven years old, and it had always been John’s mission – because he grew up in Maitland – that we should go as far and wide as possible and that the company should be for regional audiences.”

Other events programmed in 2025 include a series of panel sessions titled On Shakespeare, Power and Politics held in Sydney, Melbourne and Canberra; the continuation of the script reading series ‘Play In A Day’, this year featuring King John; and a talk by Professor Liam Semler from the University of Sydney interrogating the complex character of Coriolanus, which will be exclusive to season package holders and subscribers.

Alongside its mainstage programming, Bell Shakespeare will continue to present its extensive national outreach and education program in schools, communities and Juvenile Justice centres across Australia in 2025.

Evans describes the company’s ongoing work in Juvenile Justice centres as “fascinating”, adding: “We’re trying to get to more [centres] because we’ve had some real success with that program, and we’re just now in conversations with people in Perth about that… It’s very inspiring and it makes me weep when we’ve been out there, seeing the young people engaging with this stuff. It’s fantastic.”

