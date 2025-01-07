This year, acclaimed works by Frida Kahlo, Henri Matisse and more join the public domain

This year many famous literary works, artworks, films and musical pieces will be entering the public domain. Effectively, copyright protections are no longer in place for these works, meaning anyone can now access, distribute, display or modify these iconic compositions.

Traditionally, New Year’s Day has long been seen and celebrated as ‘Public Domain Day’. Accordingly, 1 January is highly anticipated each year by creatives as it largely gives free rein for the use of iconic works in new ways.

Australian copyright laws – as well as those of the US, the UK, most of the European Union and South America – state that works enter the public domain 70 years after the end of the year of death of the creator. So works by artists, writers, composers and filmmakers who died in 1954 will enter the public domain in Australia this year. This is the case for Matisse, André Derain and Frida Kahlo, to name a few.

Images L-R: ‘Diego on my mind (Self-portrait as Tehuana)’, 1943, by Frida Kahlo, oil on board. The Jacques and Natasha Gelman Collection of 20th Century Mexican Art and the Vergel Foundation, and ‘Self-portrait with monkeys’, 1943, by Frida Kahlo, oil on canvas. The Jacques and Natasha Gelman Collection of 20th Century Mexican Art and the Vergel Foundation. Image: Courtesy Art Gallery of South Australia.

Below are some of the notable, artists, authors, composers and filmmakers whose work will enter the public domain in 2025:

Visual artists

Nina Genke-Meller, 1853-1954

Henri Matisse, 1869-1954

André Derain, 1880-1954

Henri Laurens, 1885-1954

Frida Kahlo, 1907-1954

Authors

Cicely Fox Smith, 1882-1954

Francis Brett Young, 1884-1954

Enrico Cavacchioli, 1885-1954

Alain LeRoy Locke, 1885-1954

Kalki Krishnamurthy, 1899-1954

Composers

Charles Ives, 1874-1954

Franco Alfano, 1875-1954

Raymond Hubbell, 1879-1954

Arthur Johnston, 1898-1954

Wilhelm Furtwängler, 1886-1954

Filmmakers

Lionel Barrymore, 1878-1954

Thea von Harbou, 1888-1954

Zhang Shichuan, 1890-1954

So why does this matter? With the removal of copyright laws on these works, copying, distributing, displaying, performing, modifying and using works for any purpose/without attribution is allowed.

Make the most of the new year, and allow your creativity to flourish, by building on the work of these artists, authors, composers and filmmakers to enhance your own creations and ideas. Adapt novels into plays, build on music compositions and layer sounds, modernise a classic film, create a new artwork using Matisse or Kahlo’s work as a base, the world is your oyster!