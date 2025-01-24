First Nations curator Nici Cumpston to lead US collection

Barkandji artist, curator, writer and educator, Nici Cumpston OAM, will take up the position as Director of Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection at the University of Virginia, Charlottesville (US), in May 2025.

She will succeed Kluge-Ruhe’s founding director, Margo Smith, who has held the post since the Collection opened to the public in 1999.

The gently spoken Cumpston is well-loved by the visual arts sector and First Nations community, and leaves an incredible legacy from her position of Curator of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Art at the Art Gallery of South Australia (AGSA), a role she has held since 2008.

Significantly, Cumpston was also the inaugural Artistic Director of Tarnanthi (2014 – 2025) – AGSA’s commissioning, exhibition and festival program for contemporary Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander art. Since its inception, over two million people have attended Tarnanthi exhibitions.

Cumpston said in a formal statement that she was “deeply honoured” by her international appointment, adding, “I see this as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for me to extend the work I have been doing for the past 17 years at AGSA into an international context. I will be forever grateful to all the artists I have worked with, who have put their faith in me to support them to deliver their outstanding vision.”

She adds ArtsHub, “I can build on all of the work that I’ve been doing and bring that to new audiences, and give other artists opportunities internationally that may not have had that chance yet. I think it’ll be a challenge, but it’s going to be really interesting.”

Kluge-Ruhe Advisory Council co-Chair Jilda Andrews has formally welcomed her: “Nici Cumpston’s appointment signals the kind of innovation that Kluge-Ruhe leads in the global cultural sector: cross-cultural work on a transnational scale – underpinned by rigour, integrity and driven by the principle of First Nations First.”

Cumpston is an alumna of the Kluge-Ruhe residency program (2014), where she experienced first-hand the value of the museum’s outreach. As a practising artist she creates large-scale hand-coloured photographic portraits of the ancient trees and waterways along the Barka/Darling River, her ancestral lands.

Acting AGSA Director Emma Fey adds: “Under Nici’s direction, Tarnanthi has set a benchmark in best practice, with its commitment to working with First Nations artists and communities respectfully, ethically and in culturally appropriate ways. Her contribution to AGSA has been transformative; the growth in scope and scale of AGSA’s Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Art collection under Nici’s care has positioned AGSA as a leader internationally.”

Cumpston is the third senior staff member to have left the Gallery in the past six months, following Director Rhana Devenport and Assistant Director Lisa Slade. The close timing has been coincidental, however, with each pursuing career opportunities.

On working as a First Nations person in the US

In terms of heading to the US in its current political climate, Cumpston tells ArtsHub: “I just feel that we get on and do our good work.”

She continues: “Of course, it was a big consideration – it wasn’t something I really ever thought I would do. But, at the end of the day, this is a once in a lifetime opportunity, and I was compelled to apply for this, especially with my ongoing connection to Kluge-Ruhe.”

On top of being an artist in residency, Cumpston has been on the selection program for the residencies, and played a key role in the seven-year collaboration with Buku-Larrŋgay Mulka Centre on the exhibition Maḏayin: Eight Decades of Aboriginal Australian Bark Painting from Yirrkala, which started as part of Tarnanthi 2019, before travelling to Kluge-Ruhe for this exhibition, and then across the US from 2022 to 2025.

She adds, “I really believe in what they’re doing, and the way that they’re engaging people, and the opportunities they provide.”

While she has been contracted on a three-year term, it’s the same as “Margo who was on a three-year contract and stayed for 27 years!” says Cumpston.

“She really wanted an Australian Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander person to be the next Director. I think it’s wonderful that she’s worked so hard to make that happen.”

On the horizon as Director of Kluge-Ruhe

“I know the place first-hand. I stayed there for five weeks and got to know the university and all of the different departments, when doing my residency. The interview was really rigorous and I enjoyed that,” says Cumpston of the culture at Kluge-Ruhe.

She will be working on strengthening those existing programs and also working towards the collection’s new home. “At the moment, Kluge-Ruhe is housed in an historic home that’s just out of town. They’re building a new centre for the arts on the university campus, which will include the Tessa and Richard Ader Performing Arts Center, and new spaces for dance and music, and there’ll also be The Fralin Museum of Art, which is another fine art museum that’s part of the University of Virginia. It’ll take five years for that to be right. So, you keep looking at the bigger picture,” she tells ArtsHub.

A celebrated legacy

Over the 17 years of her tenure with AGSA, Cumpston has grown the collection of works by First Nations artists by more than 1000 pieces, and has contributed to the curation of 16 major exhibitions.

Among the highlights were: Desert Country, 2010; Riverland (2015) co-curating the first major survey of master Ngarrindjeri weaver, Yvonne Koolmatrie; John Mawurndjul: I am the old and the new (2018), a major survey co-presented with Museum of Contemporary Art Australia and Maningrida Arts and Culture; Naomi Hobson: Adolescent Wonderland (2020), which toured to Musée National de la Photographie, Rabat, Morocco with further venues in Morocco planned for 2025; and Kungka Kuṉpu: (Strong Women), co-curated with APY Art Centre Collective, Dr Lisa Slade and Gloria Strzelecki, which toured nationally between 2022 and 2024.

A project that perhaps best demonstrates Cumpston’s ability to bridge communities and institutions has been Kuḻaṯa Tjuṯa (Many Spears), which was part of Tarnanthi 2020, and became the first international offering of Tarnanthi, travelling to the Musée des Beaux-Arts, in Rennes, the capital of the French region of Brittany, and later the Musée d’Art et d’Histoire in Le Havre, Normandy, France. It was accompanied by a trilingual publication in Pitjantjatjara, English and French, produced by AGSA.

Cumpston’s leadership was recognised with an Order of Australia medal in 2020, and she has also been awarded the South Australian Government’s Stephen Gadlabarti Goldsmith Memorial Award (2019) and the South Australian Premier’s NAIDOC Award (2013).

Cumpston also wrote and delivered the inaugural course, Indigenous Art, Culture and Design at the South Australian School of Art.

More on Kluge-Ruhe

The Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection is the only museum outside of Australia dedicated to the exhibition and study of Indigenous Australian art, with more than 3600 artworks.

While Kluge-Ruhe continues to collect ambitiously today, its origins go back to the 1960s. The late Edward Ruhe (1923-1989) was a Professor of English at the University of Kansas who began collecting Aboriginal art in 1965 while in Australia as a Fulbright Visiting Professor. He was the first person to exhibit a privately-owned collection of Aboriginal art in the US, which toured to more than 20 venues between 1966 and 1977.

In 1993, John W Kluge (1914-2010) acquired Ruhe’s collection. He had first experienced a powerful visual attraction to Aboriginal art in 1988 when he attended the exhibition, Dreamings: The Art of Aboriginal Australia, at the Asia Society Galleries in New York City. Beginning in 1989, he visited Australia on several occasions, hired curatorial advisers and commissioned or collected more than 600 artworks. In 1997 he donated his collection to the University of Virginia and, in 1999, the museum was opened.

Cumpston will depart for Kluge-Ruhe in March, while continuing to work on Tarnanthi’s 2025 festival and the Gallery recruits for her replacement. She will be greatly missed by the Australian gallery sector.