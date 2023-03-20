First Nations creatives to shine at YIRRAMBOI

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised that this article contains the name of a person who has died.

The First Nations arts festival YIRRAMBOI has released its 2023 program, featuring the work of more than 300 creatives across 170 shows at various Naarm/Melbourne venues and locations.

YIRRAMBOI (which means ‘tomorrow’ in the local languages of the Boonwurrung and Woi-wurrung peoples of the Kulin Nations) will once again be centred on a dedicated event hub in North Melbourne’s Meat Market.

This year the space is named The Uncle Jack Charles as a tribute to the late Aboriginal actor, activist and arts Elder.

The Uncle Jack Charles will spotlight the work of a range of First Nations artists and art forms – from comedy and cabaret to music and fashion.

‘Journey into a world reimagined. Led through sovereignty, held by the strength of our Elders and pulled forward for the love of our future generations,’ said YIRRAMBOI Co-Lead Sherene Stewart, introducing the festival.

‘YIRRAMBOI plays host to a feast of mediums honouring the endurance of First Nations people and voyaging boldly into what is a Blak-led future. Curated in celebration of Blak love, joy and excellence with a stellar line-up of First Nations creatives.

‘YIRRAMBOI is more than just a festival; it’s a platform for voice, change, development and exchange. A vision of a future where our culture and shared history is respectfully celebrated by all,’ Stewart said.

Program highlights include a unique collaboration with the Dark Mofo festival, connecting with the palawa people of Tasmania to highlight cross-cultural connections and kinship, as well as the return of international collaborations via a double-bill of dance works by Canadian First Nations choreographers Lara Kramer and Jeanette Kotowich, alongside local artists Brent Watkins and Jada Narkle.

The festival also includes five world premiere commissions, including Alluvium by Stone Motherless Cold, a biopunk drag cabaret show and MEETRA-Rise Up! The Ballad of James Arden, led by Gunditjmara/Kokatha singer-songwriter, David Arden.

Details of further YIRRAMBOI events, many of them free, will be announced in the coming weeks.

They will include Barring-Yanabul (a citywide ‘Blak out’) and the Uncle Archie Roach Block Party, setting Melbourne’s streets and laneways alight with installations, visual art, music, drag and dance on Saturday 6 May.

Presented by the City of Melbourne and partners, YIRRAMBOI was first held in 2017. It grew out of the earlier Melbourne Indigenous Arts Festival.

City of Melbourne Lord Mayor Sally Capp said, ‘Naarm is the creative heart and soul of the nation – and we’re so proud to be celebrating YIRRAMBOI in 2023, with a special tribute to the late Uncle Jack Charles.

‘This year’s festival will feature record participation from our vibrant First Nations community and embrace every corner of our city – filling our iconic streets, laneways and venues with theatre, music, comedy, dance, visual arts and fashion.’

Creative Melbourne portfolio lead, Councillor Jamal Hakim, added: ‘From legendary drag performer Kween Kong to the House of Alexander presenting post-apocalyptic swarm realness, to boiler room DJ sets to arts, craft and an Indigenous library hosted by Clothing the Gaps – YIRRAMBOI has something for everyone.

‘YIRRAMBOI will connect and entertain, while celebrating the incredible work of our First Nations creatives and forging international connections through art – it will be mesmerising, eclectic and not to be missed.’

YIRRAMBOI runs from 4-14 May in Naarm/Melbourne. Visit YIRRAMBOI for program details.