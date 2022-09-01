Festival that makes the digital a physical experience

BLEED stands for Biennial Live Event in the Everyday Digital, with its program aimed to encapsulate the intersections between technology and our daily physical encounters with them.

Conversations between Arts House and Campbelltown Arts Centre (C-A-C) first began in 2018 on a platform which fused online and in person performances, and while preparations were made to launch with a hybrid model in 2020, everything had to be moved online.

Returning after a rollercoaster start, BLEED ’22 manifests in its full, intended format with this year’s theme centred around the politics of borders.

The Biennial’s second iteration also extends beyond Australia, welcoming new collaborations with and Museum of Contemporary Art, Taipei and Taipei Performing Arts Centre which recently opened to the public after 10 years of preparatory work.

Featuring artists including Dean Cross, Chun Yin Rainbow Chan and Jodie Whalen, the 2022 program presents eight live/offline commissions with nine digital/online commissions to explore the digital as physical manifestations, said C-A-C Director Michael Dagostino.

The digital happens in real time; the digital is a physical experience. Michael Dagostino, Director Campbelltown Arts Centre

‘That’s what BLEED came out of, we are not talking about the digital as something which happens in the abstract. It translates this reality of an online, digital all-the-time space into physical real-time activities,’ Dagaostine explained.

Read: How digital art rental and blockchain intersect

Dagostino continued: ‘We learned a lot from BLEED 2020. The analytics were amazing, 10s of 1000s of unique visitors so it’ll be interesting to see how that changes this time and how we can create those opportunities internationally.’

And just like the way the internet cycles through feeds, comments and reshares, a special component of BLEED is BLEED Echo. The program brings together thinkers and artists to reinterpret and interrogate the curatorial framework and commissioned works of BLEED ’22.

Translating digital experiences offline

Recognising that people are no longer contained to an online space post-lockdowns, Dagostino is interested in the way in which participating artists will further this digital engagement offline and irl.

Participating artist Anuraag (Raag) Bhatia, co-creator of room2 live to be presented at Arts House with Patrick Hase, told ArtsHub: ’Patrick and I grew up very online, very nerdy. More than half my social life was online, playing video games and administrating message boards. It’s really become the reference point for developing room2.’

Bhatia continued: ’A big focus in this work has been looking at how tech can facilitate embodiment, actually being in your body and engaging with your sensations … It’s trying to push back against the idea that tech is always disassociation.’

The goal of room2, and bringing it into the physical sphere, is to translate those online learnings into a contemplative social experience.

Inviting sound artists, including Yuin musician E Fishpool, game developer Mohamed Chamas and interdisciplinary artist Tahlia Palmer, the work simulates a music show with ’periods of focused attention interspersed with periods of more dispersed attention and social activity.’

Read: What digital futures mean for galleries and museums

Thinking about the future of art in the digital sphere, Bhatia said: ’A lot of contemporary artists who started working with the digital during the pandemic weren’t enrolled very heavily with the genesis of the internet. And so there’s a lot of playing catch up with tech and games, and the ideas that’s already been around since the early 2000s.

‘What I’d love to see more of in the future are independent platforms which draws us away from [big companies like] Facebook and Instagram … People behave and socialise very differently on those DIY platforms where we can really feel a sense of ownership and where are our values are aligned,’ concluded Bhatia.

BLEED ’22 runs until 29 September, both live and online. Check out the program.