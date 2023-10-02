Fashion – the quirky and unexpected

The influences behind fashion are wide-ranging. Often we see the evolution of clothing as a response to functional demands, but when it comes to fashion, inspiration can range from the everyday to historic events.

Opening on 23 October during Melbourne Fashion Week (23-29 October) is a surprising fashion exhibition at the Shrine of Remembrance that aims to explore ‘the rich connections between the uniforms that once graced the battlefield and the iconic fashion staples we embrace today’.

Trenches to Runway: Military Influences on Popular Fashion draws on examples from the 1870s to modern day, uncovering unexpected alignments between military wear and how it has been reinterpreted by designers. Simply considering the name of certain fashion pieces, such as the trench coat (designed by Burberry and used by the British military in WWI), bomber jacket and combat boots, reveals their battlefield associations.

Curator Kate Spinks-Colas says: ‘It is fascinating to learn that many of the everyday fashions we wear have links to military uniform design and this can be down to some of the smallest details. For example, the D-rings on the belt of a trench coat were originally included so that military officers could hang equipment from them. Similarly, the zip-front feature of the bomber jacket was the result of fighter pilots requiring a fast and efficient way to dress in the heat of battle – no one had time to stand around buttoning up their life-saving uniform when duty called!

‘I think visitors will enjoy discovering these stories and more, and the exhibition really highlights the many facets of life that have been influenced, or shaped, by war and military history.’

Fashion scholar Dr Harriette Richards adds that military garments are often at the forefront of material innovation and their sleek silhouettes still hold broad appeal. She says: ‘Today, military garments remind us of histories of violence, colonialism and imperialism. However, appropriated by fashion, the details of these garments also tell us important stories about the movement of people and culture around the world.’

Art inspiring fashion and vice versa

In November, works by Lisa Gorman – the creative mind behind Australian fashion label Gorman – and Mirka Mora (1928-2018) will be playfully showcased in regional Victoria at Warrnambool Art Gallery in a brand new exhibition, LISA GORMAN + MIRKA MORA: To breathe with the rhythm of the heart.

Gorman, a Warrnambool-born designer and visual artist, says meeting Mora in 2016 was an inspiring experience. ‘The thing that struck me about Mirka Mora was how much her work resembled herself, both visually and spiritually. I felt that Mirka existed in this realm of all these mystical and wondrous beings and otherworldly scenes of nature that she was creating on canvas. She definitely lived in a magical dimension.’

Mirka Mora, ‘In The Night Garden’, 1980, neon ink on paper, 57 x 45cm. Image: (c) The Estate of Mirka Mora.

Gorman founded her eponymous bold and vibrant fashion label in 1999, reflecting her love of colours and textiles. In 2016, the brand collaborated with Mora to create a collection showcasing some of her signature artworks in the form of fashion.

Warrnambool Art Gallery Director Aaron Bradbrook says LISA GORMAN + MIRKA MORA: To breathe with the rhythm of the heart will ‘take fashion and art lovers on a journey through collaborative practice, inspiration and mood covering the last 60 years’. The exhibition features garments from the two dynamic artists’ 2016 and 2018 collaborations, alongside Mora’s rarely exhibited tapestries and neon ink works from the 1980s. These pieces include her hypofictional doll-like figures and soft sculptures, works on paper and never-before-seen paintings directly from the Estate of Mirka Mora.

Gorman will unveil a large-scale, site-specific sculptural installation that draws inspiration from two fundamental components of weaving – the warp and weft. The piece will fit into space designed by Studio Bright. And a dedicated book designed by Artlink will be published by the Warrnambool Art Gallery.

Designed by Bobby Clark. Image: Supplied.

Mixing it up

Another project that speaks to the flux of inspiration brings together three local artists to consider “What happens when fashion inspires art?” Mix with the Unexpected: A celebration of the inspirational relationship between fashion and art began with a prompt set out by Emporium Melbourne, which asked artists to draw inspiration from its 2023 Spring Summer collection and fashion trends. Bobby Clark, Henry King and Jonathan Puc each offered their own interpretations.

Clark used colour to symbolise harmony and collaboration, drawing from her experiences in the local community. Meanwhile, 3D motion artist Puc created a work in response to the unique intricacy and delicacy in the fabrics on display. For King, whose practice sits across set design, installation, sculpture and exhibition, his work Meditation Assemblage creates a sense of contemplation in our urban setting.

Trenches to Runway: Military Influences on Popular Fashion is on display at the Shrine of Remembrance from 23 October 2023 to October 2024; free.

LISA GORMAN + MIRKA MORA: To breathe with the rhythm of the heart is on display at the Warrnambool Art Gallery from 18 November 2023 to 17 March 2024; tickets.

Mix with the Unexpected is on view now at Emporium Melbourne until 20 October; free.