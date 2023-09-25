News

Education in brief: new live theatre platform for schools, and teacher pay on the agenda

Short and sweet arts-focused news about schools and universities. Literacy is a big issue as governments try to increase teacher numbers.
25 Sep 2023
Rochelle Siemienowicz
Australian Theatre Live launches accessible theatre online for students and educators, including Platee by Pinchgut Opera. Image shows performers on stage surrounding a young woman dressed in white with upthrust arm.

Youth arts

Platée, Pinchgut Opera, from Australian Theatre Live’s new education platform. Photo: Brett Boardman.

Australian Theatre Live launches accessible resource for students and educators

Australian Theatre Live is launching an accessible resource for students and educators with its brand new subscription platform ATL on Demand: Education, going live on Thursday 28 September.

The ATL on Demand Education catalogue contains 24 (and counting) works, including productions of text-based theatre Away (STC and Malthouse), Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew (a Queensland Theatre production) and operas like Platée (Pinchgut Opera) and The Pulse (Gravity and Other Myths, Sydney Festival).

education
‘Diving for Pearls’ (Griffin Theatre Company) will be available on ATL On Demand Education. Photo: Brett Boardman.

Accompanying resources, suitable for primary and secondary students, include education booklets, live audience Q&As and interviews with key creatives. A not-for-profit organisation and registered charity, Australian Theatre Live funnels proceeds back to artists and creative companies, and will offer accessible pricing for disadvantaged schools.

Teachers on the agenda

Last Tuesday (19 September), NSW Treasurer Daniel Mookhey handed down Labor’s first budget for the state in more than a decade, announcing billions in extra funding for infrastructure projects and a historic pay rise for teachers. Tackling NSW’s worsening teacher shortages, the Minns Government confirmed that starting salaries will increase from $75,791 to $85,000 and salaries for those at the top of the scale will increase from $113,042 to $122,100 from 9 October 2023.

‘The four-year agreement is a nation-leading investment in our 95,000 teachers, which will ensure our children are taught by teachers who know their contribution is valued. This offer will take some of the state’s teachers from the worst paid to the best paid in the country,’ NSW Premier, Chris Minns said.

  • Free uni degrees, living costs covered for Victorians studying high school teachingThe Age
    ‘Victorians studying to become public high school teachers will have their degrees and living costs subsidised by the state government, but the education union and opposition say the payments won’t be enough to address chronic workforce shortages. Students will get $18,000 for a four-year undergraduate program or $9000 for two years of postgraduate study if they commit to teaching in state secondary schools for at least two years, Premier Daniel Andrews announced on Tuesday.’

Teachers forking out of their own pockets for supplies

  • Study reveals how much money teachers spend on classroom suppliesThe Educator
    ‘Despite the cost-of-living crisis, many Aussie teachers are spending hundreds of dollars per year of their own money to make sure kids don’t miss out on vital education activities, new polling from the Australian Education Union (AEU) reveals… When it comes to forking out for classroom supplies, a whopping 85% of principals, teachers and support staff spend an average of $885 a year, with those in NSW, WA and the NT spending more than $1000 each a year. Based on the national average, the total spending by teachers is $159.5 million a year.’

Many students aren’t prepared for further education

AI in education

  • AI is risky but we can’t ban it say Go8 universitiesThe Australian
    Australia’s top research universities have told a parliamentary committee that educators must find a way to meet the challenge of working with artificial intelligence and that a ban on its use is not feasible or desirable.
  • Wajiha asked a bot to design clothes for her PhD. This is what it came up withSMH
    ‘When textile designer and academic Wajiha Pervez first experimented with artificial intelligence tool Midjourney just six months ago, she was unsure how useful it would be. Now she is using it to generate fashion designs for her PhD at the University of Technology Sydney, while also teaching her students how to use AI in their work effectively.’

Student orchestras perform

  • The Australian Youth Orchestra (AYO) Young Symphonists in Concert will perform in Bathhurst, with a vibrant program of orchestral music under the baton of Simon Hewett. The orchestra will be made up of 60 musicians between the ages of 13 and 18 and will open with Queensland-based composer Sam Dickenson’s Across the Years, followed by Britten’s beloved Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra, giving every instrument a chance to shine. The concert will culminate with Rachmaninov’s Symphony No.2. The performance will take place on Saturday 30 September, 7.30pm at Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre. Tickets are free with a booking fee.

From around the web

In case you missed it

  • Accessible writing is for everyone
    Accessible writing can be divided into two categories: plain language and Easy Read. With 40% to 50% of adults in Australia having literacy levels below the international standard, it’s important to understand how to communicate simply.

School holiday fun: design for kids at NGV

education
The sushi train in ‘Up, Down and All Around: Daniel Emma for Kids’. Photo: Supplied.

Up, Down and All Around: Daniel Emma for Kids invites budding designers to learn about the role of design in the world we live in. Inspiring young imaginations and engaging children’s problem-solving skills, design duo Daniel Emma, comprising Daniel To and Emma Aiston, invite young visitors to look again at everyday objects and express their creativity through design challenges and hands-on activities. Central to the exhibition is a sushi train that transports a rotation of plates of “food” for children to view, choose and then design into a new object. ‘Let’s see if an ice-cream can inspire a new design for a chair or a cup!’ Free entry, NGV International, Ground Level, Children’s Gallery, until 8 October.

I

Rochelle Siemienowicz

Rochelle Siemienowicz is the ArtsHub Group's Education and Career Editor. She was previously a journalist for Screenhub and is a writer, film critic and cultural commentator with a PhD in Australian cinema. She was the co-host of Australia's longest-running film podcast 'Hell is for Hyphenates' and has written a memoir, Fallen, published by Affirm Press. Her second book, Double Happiness, a novel, will be published by Midnight Sun in 2024. Instagram: @Rochelle_Rochelle Twitter: @Milan2Pinsk

