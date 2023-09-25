Australian Theatre Live launches accessible resource for students and educators

Australian Theatre Live is launching an accessible resource for students and educators with its brand new subscription platform ATL on Demand: Education, going live on Thursday 28 September.

The ATL on Demand Education catalogue contains 24 (and counting) works, including productions of text-based theatre Away (STC and Malthouse), Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew (a Queensland Theatre production) and operas like Platée (Pinchgut Opera) and The Pulse (Gravity and Other Myths, Sydney Festival).

‘Diving for Pearls’ (Griffin Theatre Company) will be available on ATL On Demand Education. Photo: Brett Boardman.

Accompanying resources, suitable for primary and secondary students, include education booklets, live audience Q&As and interviews with key creatives. A not-for-profit organisation and registered charity, Australian Theatre Live funnels proceeds back to artists and creative companies, and will offer accessible pricing for disadvantaged schools.

Teachers on the agenda

Last Tuesday (19 September), NSW Treasurer Daniel Mookhey handed down Labor’s first budget for the state in more than a decade, announcing billions in extra funding for infrastructure projects and a historic pay rise for teachers. Tackling NSW’s worsening teacher shortages, the Minns Government confirmed that starting salaries will increase from $75,791 to $85,000 and salaries for those at the top of the scale will increase from $113,042 to $122,100 from 9 October 2023.

‘The four-year agreement is a nation-leading investment in our 95,000 teachers, which will ensure our children are taught by teachers who know their contribution is valued. This offer will take some of the state’s teachers from the worst paid to the best paid in the country,’ NSW Premier, Chris Minns said.

Last day of Term 3! NSW public school teachers will be leaving the term as one of the worst paid in the country and returning in Term 4 as the best paid in the country. pic.twitter.com/VokTdqw463 — Alice Leung (@aliceleung) September 21, 2023

Free uni degrees, living costs covered for Victorians studying high school teaching – The Age

‘Victorians studying to become public high school teachers will have their degrees and living costs subsidised by the state government, but the education union and opposition say the payments won’t be enough to address chronic workforce shortages. Students will get $18,000 for a four-year undergraduate program or $9000 for two years of postgraduate study if they commit to teaching in state secondary schools for at least two years, Premier Daniel Andrews announced on Tuesday.’

Teachers forking out of their own pockets for supplies

Study reveals how much money teachers spend on classroom supplies – The Educator

‘Despite the cost-of-living crisis, many Aussie teachers are spending hundreds of dollars per year of their own money to make sure kids don’t miss out on vital education activities, new polling from the Australian Education Union (AEU) reveals… When it comes to forking out for classroom supplies, a whopping 85% of principals, teachers and support staff spend an average of $885 a year, with those in NSW, WA and the NT spending more than $1000 each a year. Based on the national average, the total spending by teachers is $159.5 million a year.’

Many students aren’t prepared for further education

One in 10 students are falling behind on literacy and numeracy, revamped Naplan finds – The Guardian

These results continue to highlight educational disadvantage of students from non-urban areas, those of Indigenous Australian heritage and low socioeconomic backgrounds.

ANU Vice-Chancellor Brian Schmidt on the challenges universities face, in conversation with Michelle Grattan – The Conversation

‘The single most important thing is our students when they finish high school have to be university ready. Universities are trying to fix the problems and shortcomings of our [Kindergarten to Year 12] system or even pre-K-12 system. We are the last line of defence,’ said Schmidt, one of Australia’s most eminent academics, and an astrophysicist who shared a Nobel Prize in 2011.

AI in education

AI is risky but we can’t ban it say Go8 universities – The Australian

Australia’s top research universities have told a parliamentary committee that educators must find a way to meet the challenge of working with artificial intelligence and that a ban on its use is not feasible or desirable.

Wajiha asked a bot to design clothes for her PhD. This is what it came up with – SMH

‘When textile designer and academic Wajiha Pervez first experimented with artificial intelligence tool Midjourney just six months ago, she was unsure how useful it would be. Now she is using it to generate fashion designs for her PhD at the University of Technology Sydney, while also teaching her students how to use AI in their work effectively.’

Student orchestras perform

University of Melbourne Symphony Orchestra strengthening international engagement

Over 100 student musicians are heading to Singapore and Malaysia, and a new major UK partnership for the MSO has been announced. The tour celebrates the musical talents of the student musicians from the Melbourne Conservatorium of Music and its orchestral training program. Students will perform works by Ginastera and Mahler, alongside a new commission by composer Melody Eotvos.

The Australian Youth Orchestra (AYO) Young Symphonists in Concert will perform in Bathhurst, with a vibrant program of orchestral music under the baton of Simon Hewett. The orchestra will be made up of 60 musicians between the ages of 13 and 18 and will open with Queensland-based composer Sam Dickenson’s Across the Years, followed by Britten’s beloved Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra, giving every instrument a chance to shine. The concert will culminate with Rachmaninov’s Symphony No.2. The performance will take place on Saturday 30 September, 7.30pm at Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre. Tickets are free with a booking fee.

From around the web

Texas teacher fired for showing Anne Frank graphic novel to eighth graders – The Guardian

The move comes as education laws restricting teaching of race, sexuality and other topics are being implemented across the US.

Chau Chak Wing Museum awarded for its role in student learning – The Australian

The University of Sydney’s Chau Chak Wing Museum has won a prestigious international award for its use of its collection for student learning, which exposes more than 13,000 students to its collection each semester.

In case you missed it

Dismay as James Cook University proposes closure of creative arts in North Queensland

Artists, academics and creative communities fear the loss of one of the region’s only university qualification in creative arts.

Major new works to be developed through WAAPA’s three-year residencies

Musical theatre artist Eddie Perfect and UK theatre company Cheek by Jowl are undertaking three-year residencies at WAAPA to deliver classes and assist students in developing new works.

33 artists celebrated as regional art school marks a decade

Tweed Regional Gallery celebrates the Byron School of Art’s 10-year anniversary with an exhibition of new and existing works by directors, teachers and alumni.

Accessible writing is for everyone

Accessible writing can be divided into two categories: plain language and Easy Read. With 40% to 50% of adults in Australia having literacy levels below the international standard, it’s important to understand how to communicate simply.

Why I’m studying… Professional Writing and Editing (PWE)

Writer and librarian Alice Reid is studying professional writing and editing at RMIT. She’s the perfect example of how study pathways evolve over a lifetime.

School holiday fun: design for kids at NGV

The sushi train in ‘Up, Down and All Around: Daniel Emma for Kids’. Photo: Supplied.

Up, Down and All Around: Daniel Emma for Kids invites budding designers to learn about the role of design in the world we live in. Inspiring young imaginations and engaging children’s problem-solving skills, design duo Daniel Emma, comprising Daniel To and Emma Aiston, invite young visitors to look again at everyday objects and express their creativity through design challenges and hands-on activities. Central to the exhibition is a sushi train that transports a rotation of plates of “food” for children to view, choose and then design into a new object. ‘Let’s see if an ice-cream can inspire a new design for a chair or a cup!’ Free entry, NGV International, Ground Level, Children’s Gallery, until 8 October.

