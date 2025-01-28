Diamond Comic Distributors files for bankruptcy, leaving Australian retailers in uncertainty

US company Diamond Comic Distributors has filed for bankruptcy. For most of its history, the company has been the largest distributor of comics for Australian book retailers. With the announcement, many Australian speciality comic book shops, especially those focusing on Japanese manga titles, face an uncertain future.

“Diamond has been a linchpin of the comic book industry for over four decades. Our priority has always been to provide quality service to publishers, retailers and, ultimately, comic fans, and we remain committed to finding additional buyers for our businesses,” said President Chuck Parker earlier this month.

In 2020, DC Comics made headlines when it formally ended its relationship with Diamond Comic Distributors. This has now been widely cited as the beginning of the company’s end. It halted its operation in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, which paused the entire comics industry worldwide. Since then, several distributors have broken Diamond’s monopoly on the business. All of these will now benefit from the company’s collapse.

Australian bookstores that have also broken away from Diamond will fare better with minimal impact from the company’s collapse. But the news posits an urgent concern for those who rely solely on Diamond’s distribution.

Kings Comics in Sydney has told its customers that all new releases will be delayed. Melbourne staple All Star Comics has quickly assured its customers that most of its service won’t be disrupted. And within hours of the announcement, Brisbane store Comics Etc took to YouTube to discuss the ramifications of the news in a video posted on 18 January.

“It’s a big pain for Japanese titles, unfortunately,” said the store’s owner James Jagic, explaining that Diamond had become the only reliable source for some of manga’s most popular releases. Big companies, such as Marvel, DC, Image and Dark Horse, are unlikely to suffer, but small-time publishers such as Band of Bards, Blood Moon Comics, BlackBox and Antarctic Press will rush to find new distribution.

Book retailers are caught in between, and they will likely turn to Penguin Random House and Lunar Distribution to fill the gap left by Diamond.