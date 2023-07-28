Design revealed for National Aboriginal Art Gallery, Mparntwe

With the goal of becoming a world-class destination for Aboriginal culture, the Northern Territory Government today (28 July) revealed its concept for the National Aboriginal Art Gallery (NAAG), to be located at Mparntwe/Alice Springs.

The design concept has been developed by BVN Architecture and local architects Susan Dugdale & Associates.

The Territory Labor Government has invested $69 million to develop the new Gallery, with the Federal Government investing a further $80 million into the project.

In March this year, acquisition of Anzac Oval was finalised, with the Alice Springs Town Council compensated for the site to house NAAG. The new Gallery is part of a broader plan for the Anzac Hill precinct, which includes a new Visitor Information Centre and purpose-built home for Tourism Centre Australia on the old Shell Depot site, as well as pathways, lighting and landscaping connecting the precinct to the CBD.

It is being described as ‘one of the biggest investments in the history of Alice Springs’.

More on BVN and their NAAG design

BVN’s website explains their ethos: ‘Acknowledging that a site belongs to a specific Country on a particular part of this continent enables us to draw inspiration, ideas and opportunities directly from that place and the people who belong to it. Our Designing with Country work guides the way we think about projects that engage with First Nations communities and contexts’.

The new gallery will exclusively present the art and culture of First Nations peoples, ‘brought together under one roof in the spiritual heart of the nation and the birthplace of contemporary Aboriginal art’.

The architects have created a design to reflect the unique geographical landscape of Mparntwe and the culture of its people. Key to the design is a cultural welcoming circle. The landscaping will also feature Kwatye (water) Play, a Public amphitheatre green space, and a healing garden protecting sacred sites.

Leading into the acquisition of land there was some controversary, with community members disputing the land parcel as holding sacred sites.

The four level building will have an impressive atrium opening up across the full height of the building. There will be a top floor event space capitalising on regional views and a ground floor café – both allowing for income streams – and the gallery spaces will exclusively present the artworks, objects and culture of Australia’s First Peoples.

NT Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage, Chansey Paech, says of the design: ‘The gallery overlooks the picturesque Lhere Mparntwe (Todd River) and its design beautifully embodies a profound connection to Country,’ adding that it will ‘stand as an iconic architectural statement driving tourism, enhancing liveability, and providing social and economic benefits, creating a lasting positive impact’.

Alice Springs has been under the spotlight in recent years for urban unrest, which in turn has impacted tourism.

Among BVNs other projects are the Green Square Integrated Community Facility and School (Sydney), the masterplan and flagship building for Nathan Campus, Griffith University, and the much anticipated Atlassian headquarters in the NSW Government’s new tech precinct, Tech Central (opening 2025).

Consultation process leading to the design

The gallery is described as a ‘First Nations led and governed gallery.’ In November last year, the Territory Government announced the appointment of Arrernte woman Sera Bray to co-lead the development of NAAG. She will work alongside Senior Director Tracy Puklowski in collaboration with the National Reference Group to build the NAAG team and advance the project.

‘Ms Bray will provide cultural leadership to the NAAG and ensure First Peoples Principles are enshrined in its development and operations,’ Paech said at the time.

Bray added: ‘I am a values-based leader who is acutely aware of the value of teamwork and a commitment to equitable and diverse working environments where people feel safe and confident to bring their whole selves. My innovation-leadership approach is highly inclusive – with all voices and perspectives getting seats at the table.’

These incremental steps towards the realisation of NAAG, however, are in a large part the work of the National Reference Group comprising 11 members, nine of which identify as First Nations and three being Traditional Owners of the three local estate groups of Mparntwe.

Co-chair of the group, Franchesca Cubillo, says: ‘This remarkable gallery shines a spotlight on the beauty, power and importance of Aboriginal art and provides a unique space in which to preserve First Nations peoples’ storytelling and share their timeless stories through art and culture.

‘I’m proud to see the gallery come to life, a visual masterpiece that will strengthen the public recognition of Aboriginal art and pay tribute to the valuable contribution it has made in shaping our cultural identity,’ she said.

Reinvigorating Mparntwe

The government says the project will create up to 260 full time jobs created during construction and once operational.

View of the gallery atrium. Design credit BVN Architecture and Susand Dugdale & Associates. Image: Supplied.

It is also intended to play a key part in the Northern Territory Aboriginal Tourism Strategy 2020-2030, which Nicole Manison, NT Minister for Tourism and Hospitality outlined in the inaugural Aboriginal Tourism Forum in November last year: ‘Tourism will make a critical contribution to a $40 billion Territory economy by 2030, and unique Aboriginal experiences provide a key opportunity to achieve tourism’s targets.

‘Infrastructure projects such as the National Aboriginal Art Gallery in Alice Springs and the Larrakia Cultural Centre at Stokes Hill are a key part of the drive for quality offerings, supported by our Tourism NT Aboriginal tourism grants, dedicated marketing campaigns like the recent “Culture is closer than you think” and the Aboriginal Tourism Committee,’ Manison says of the bigger picture.

The tender process for the Gallery will commence later this year, with construction expected to commence in 2024.

The National Aboriginal Art Gallery project team will be holding project and design information sessions throughout August and September 2023.