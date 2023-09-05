Desert Mob returns, stronger than ever

Spanning 1.221 million kilometres of desert, and bringing together artists from 35 art centres and across 16 different language groups, this year’s Desert Mob exhibition is an achievement to be celebrated.

Co-curated by Hetti Kemarr Perkins (Arrernte and Kalkadoon) and Aspen Nampin Beattie (Luritja, Warumungu and Yawuru), it features a record number of contemporary artworks by Central Desert artists. This is a key fact. As the outcome of a report in 2022, and with a view for greater independence and flexibility, Araluen Arts Centre’s signature exhibition was handed over to the First Nations-led organisation, Desart, to produce.

This is the first edition under this new agreement.

Read: Desert Mob to move to Desart management

While Desart and Desert Mob are aligned and almost share an anniversary, the glaring difference was that the Araluen Arts Centre is funded by the NT Government, while Desart is a First Nations membership organisation, and is the peak body for Aboriginal art centres across central Australia, and encompassing the Northern Territory, South Australia and Western Australia.

A lot has changed since the first Desert Mob exhibition was presented at the Araluen Arts Centre in 1991, with just 13 art centres and art collectives represented. This week, hundreds of emerging and established artists are expected to gather in Mparntwe/Alice Springs to celebrate their work at this significant moment.

Three decades later, the exhibition and gathering has become a nationally renowned and anticipated event, and today includes a symposium, art fair and many satellite events, as the umbrella event Desert Mob 2023.

More than an exhibition

The exhibition is part of an umbrella event that includes the Desert Mob Symposium – returning for the first time since 2019 on Friday 8 September – and the Desert Mob Marketplace.

Describing the day of presentations by art centres and special guests, Desart says, ‘This year’s inimitable symposium will offer rich context to Desert Mob through panel discussions, interviews, film and performance.’

The report that led to the self-determined programming and producing of Desert Mob by Desart, showed that Australia’s Indigenous tourism has an estimated value of $5.8 billion annually, with the number of Indigenous cultural tourism visitors growing by an average of 9% per year, since 2013.

At the time of the change, Desart CEO Philip Watkins told ArtsHub: ‘It became evident to me that Desert Mob needed to grow and strengthen its position within the wider First Nations calendar of events, such as Tarnanthi (SA), DAAF (Darwin Aboriginal Art Fair), NATSIAA (National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island Art Awards) and Revealed (WA), for example.

‘We now have the imprimatur to build the capacity of this event through strategic partnerships, and this is what we are expecting to unpack in the business strategy,’ Watkins added.

There is great excitement this year as that change kicks in, and many will be witness to the value – and impact – the event has on art centres.

Among the highlights of the program are a behind-the-scenes look at the Milpa digital project, Ntaria Clay – past and present from Hermannsburg Potters, Ngurra Kutjuwarra (on Country together) from Warlayirti Artists, sharing the healing power of connecting to Country, award-winning short films from Tjanpi Desert Weavers, fashion premieres by Yarrenyty Arltere Artists and Ewyenper Atwatye Artists x Magpie Goose, as well as demonstrations by artists of Ernabella Arts, showing their sgraffito pottery techniques to depict their Tjukurpa (story), a soft sculpture workshop with Yarrenyty Arltere Artists and pop-up Arrernte language classes with Kumalie Riley.

There is also a visit to Hermannsburg Potters Art Centre in Ntaria, where attendees can meet the artists in person and view the studios.

Desert Mob exhibition is on show at the Araluen Arts Centre from 7 September – 22 October, and entry is free over the opening weekend.

The Desert Mob Marketplace, symposium and opening event will be held over the weekend 7-10 September. Desert Mob 2023 includes both free and ticketed events.

To view the full program.

Desert Mob 2023 is presented by Desart, the peak body for 38 Aboriginal art centres across central Australia encompassing the Northern Territory, South Australia and Western Australia.