News

 > News

Deborah Cheetham Fraillon AO, Lionel Fogarty and Dr Shelley Morris AO honoured with Lifetime Achievement Awards

Trailblazing creatives and practitioners were celebrated at the 2025 First Nations Arts and Culture Awards on Tuesday night.
28 May 2025 11:32
Celina Lei
A 60-year-old First Nations woman with short gray hair smiling at the camera. She is wearing a red leather jacket and patterned neck scarf, standing in front of a vibrant artwork with large circles in red, orange, blue and yellow colours.

All Arts

Deborah Cheetham Fraillon AO has received a Red Ochre Award for Lifetime Achievement. Photo: Wayne Quilliam.

Share Icon

The 2025 First Nations Arts and Culture Awards has named soprano Deborah Cheetham Fraillon AO and poet and activist Lionel Fogarty as winners of the Red Ochre Awards for Lifetime Achievement for artistic excellence. Musician and educator Dr Shelley Morris AO and cultural arts champion Lily Shearer were similarly honoured for their cultural advocacy and leadership, respectively.

The awards ceremony was held at the Art Gallery of New South Wales on the evening of Tuesday 28 May 2025, presented by Creative Australia.

This year, three new categories were introduced to the First Nations Arts and Culture Awards in order to reflect the growing diversity of First Nations arts leadership across generations and industries.

Filmmaker Gutingarra Yunupingu received the Youth Award for Achievement in the Arts, while Tony Albert was awarded Established Artist of the Year Award.

Iltja Ntjarra Many Hands Art Centre was honoured with the First Nations Arts and Culture Business Innovation Award.

Two 2025 First Nations Fellowships went to trailblazing performer Ben Graetz, widely recognised for his drag persona Miss Ellaneous, and singer/songwriter and music producer, Candice Lorrae.

Read: Simply the best: TINA – A Tropical Love Story celebrates the late, great Tina Turner

Who were the Award winners?

Here is the full list of recipients and those shortlisted:

Red Ochre Awards for Lifetime Achievement

For Artistic Excellence

Prof Deborah Cheetham Fraillon AO
Lionel Fogarty

For Cultural Advocacy and Leadership

Dr Shellie Morris AO
Lily Shearer

Youth Award for Achievement in the Arts

Recipient: Gutingarra Yunupingu 
Shortlisted: Bebe Oliver, Aidan Hartshorn 

Established Artist of the Year Award

Recipient: Tony Albert 
Shortlisted: Troy Cassar-Daley, Yhonnie Scarce 

First Nations Arts & Culture Business Innovation Award

Recipient: Iltja Ntjarra Many Hands Art Centre 
Shortlisted: Blaklash, mili mili

About the Awards

The First Nations Arts and Culture Awards are presented each each year by Creative Australia on the anniversary of the 1967 referendum and the opening of National Reconciliation Week. They honour First Nations excellence and the outstanding contributions of First Nations artists to arts, culture, and community.

Franchesca Cubillo, Executive Director First Nations Arts and Culture, Creative Australia, said: “These First Nations individuals and organisations represent the strength, depth and diversity of First Nations creative practices across the country. We take this moment to congratulate and celebrate these remarkable artists and thank them for leading the way for future generations.”

Celina Lei

Celina Lei is ArtsHub's Content Manager. She has previously worked across global art hubs in Beijing, Hong Kong and New York in both the commercial art sector and art criticism. She took part in drafting NAVA’s revised Code of Practice - Art Fairs and was the project manager of ArtsHub’s diverse writers initiative, Amplify Collective. Celina is based in Naarm/Melbourne. Instagram @lleizy_

Related News

An aerial view of a red, dark red building surrounded by native trees, grasslands and an amphitheatre.
News

Yitpi Yartapuultiku: the soul of Port Adelaide is ready to open its doors

Yitpi Yartapuultiku (‘the Soul of Port Adelaide’ when translated from Kaurna) opens this Sunday 1 June.

Richard Watts
A photo of a gray-blue night sky with drones forming the outlines of a fox head. Some audiences are taking out their phones to capture a photo in the rows in front.
Reviews

Event review: DroneArt Show, Caulfield Racecourse

Over-hyped drone show delivered barely-there spectacle.

Celina Lei
A First Nations Elder standing confidently outdoors in the red desert with two of her large-scale paintings. The paintings feature large circles, dots, and washes of paint on yellow, gray and black.
Sponsored

Beyond the Fair: painting a bigger picture with DAAF

How can an art fair help bridge divides? We speak to two leaders at Darwin Aboriginal Art Fair to find…

Celina Lei
A dynamic and colourful photograph of Liverpool Powerhouse (formerly known as Casula Performing Arts Centre) at night. Crowds gather outside the venue; the building itself, including its tall smoke stack, is lit up with pink, yellow and green-toned projections.
News

Liverpool Powerhouse launches new identity for Western Sydney arts

Rebrand of Casula Performing Arts Centre to Liverpool Powerhouse signals a new cultural vision for the region.

David Burton
Two woman holding each other by the shoulders with warm smiles. On the left is Karolina Ristevski, a middle-aged woman wearing black-rimmed glasses and red lipstick, and on the right is Sheridan Harbridge, a younger woman with her hair in an up-do and wearing a patterned black and white top. They appear to be standing in a corridor with pink lights behind them.
News

Opportunities and awards

Commission opportunities in Perth and Victoria, plus 2025 NAS Fellows and Griffin Award winners announced.

Celina Lei
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login