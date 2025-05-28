Deborah Cheetham Fraillon AO, Lionel Fogarty and Dr Shelley Morris AO honoured with Lifetime Achievement Awards

The 2025 First Nations Arts and Culture Awards has named soprano Deborah Cheetham Fraillon AO and poet and activist Lionel Fogarty as winners of the Red Ochre Awards for Lifetime Achievement for artistic excellence. Musician and educator Dr Shelley Morris AO and cultural arts champion Lily Shearer were similarly honoured for their cultural advocacy and leadership, respectively.

The awards ceremony was held at the Art Gallery of New South Wales on the evening of Tuesday 28 May 2025, presented by Creative Australia.

This year, three new categories were introduced to the First Nations Arts and Culture Awards in order to reflect the growing diversity of First Nations arts leadership across generations and industries.

Filmmaker Gutingarra Yunupingu received the Youth Award for Achievement in the Arts, while Tony Albert was awarded Established Artist of the Year Award.

Iltja Ntjarra Many Hands Art Centre was honoured with the First Nations Arts and Culture Business Innovation Award.

Two 2025 First Nations Fellowships went to trailblazing performer Ben Graetz, widely recognised for his drag persona Miss Ellaneous, and singer/songwriter and music producer, Candice Lorrae.

Who were the Award winners?

Here is the full list of recipients and those shortlisted:

Red Ochre Awards for Lifetime Achievement

For Artistic Excellence

Prof Deborah Cheetham Fraillon AO

Lionel Fogarty

For Cultural Advocacy and Leadership

Dr Shellie Morris AO

Lily Shearer

Youth Award for Achievement in the Arts

Recipient: Gutingarra Yunupingu

Shortlisted: Bebe Oliver, Aidan Hartshorn

Established Artist of the Year Award

Recipient: Tony Albert

Shortlisted: Troy Cassar-Daley, Yhonnie Scarce

First Nations Arts & Culture Business Innovation Award

Recipient: Iltja Ntjarra Many Hands Art Centre

Shortlisted: Blaklash, mili mili

About the Awards

The First Nations Arts and Culture Awards are presented each each year by Creative Australia on the anniversary of the 1967 referendum and the opening of National Reconciliation Week. They honour First Nations excellence and the outstanding contributions of First Nations artists to arts, culture, and community.

Franchesca Cubillo, Executive Director First Nations Arts and Culture, Creative Australia, said: “These First Nations individuals and organisations represent the strength, depth and diversity of First Nations creative practices across the country. We take this moment to congratulate and celebrate these remarkable artists and thank them for leading the way for future generations.”