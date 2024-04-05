News

David Walsh pulls the plug on summer festival Mona Foma

The festival’s most recent edition was ‘a poorly attended artistic triumph,’ according to Mona owner and founder David Walsh.
5 Apr 2024
Richard Watts
A luminous inflatable statue of a contemplative male figures floats on a river at sunset. The sunset is reflected in the water and dark trees line the banks.

‘Man’, 2019 by Parer Studio. Mona Foma 2019. Photo: MONA/Jesse Hunniford. Image courtesy of the artist and MONA Museum of Old and New Art

The Museum of Old and New Art (Mona) has announced the end of its summer festival, Mona Foma, after 16 years.

Mona Foma – Mona’s Festival of Music and Art – was first held in 2009, before Mona itself had even opened.

The museum subsequently opened to the world in January 2011.

Curated by musician Brian Ritchie (Violent Femmes), Mona Foma quickly gained a reputation for its unconventional, sometimes challenging and multi-genre embracing program.

Mona owner and founder David Walsh announced the news that this year’s Mona Foma was the last, on Friday (5 April), reflecting on some of his personal festival highlights in the process.

‘At Mona Foma – Mofo – at the Peacock Theatre, we joined the Zen Circus, and Italian punk came to live, rent free, in my head.

‘In 2023 Peaches turned us all on with her sexy songs, but the thing that turned me on the most was the sign language interpreter signing “peg”.

‘Guy Ben-Ary in 2017, wiring living neurons to speakers and cajoling them to scream. Gotye playing the ondioline. Robin Fox’s beacons. David Byrne and Philip Glass. Wire and Cale. The Saints and St. Vincent. Dresden Dolls and Dan Deacon. Sun Ra and Neneh Cherry. Kate Miller-Heidke and Vieux Farka Touré.

‘And the finches playing guitar. From Here to Ear. That was the first one, in 2009. We bought that work, but we’ve never shown it again. It was too much the first time,’ Walsh said in a statement.

Read: Castlemaine State Festival enters voluntary administration

Originally held in Hobart, in 2019 the festival relocated north to Launceston, initially for three years, an initiative Walsh first proposed in 2017 due to the proposed development of a new hotel on Mona’s Berriedale site.

Mona Foma was not the only Tasmanian festival to relocate its operations around this time, with Ten Days on the Island also moving north, to Burnie, in 2017.

More recent iterations of Mona Foma have featured programming in both Hobart and Launceston.

‘Mona Foma took us around the world. But it ends here. Maybe the end started at COVID. Maybe it’s because the last festival was a poorly attended artistic triumph. But those aren’t the reasons I killed it,’ Walsh said in his media statement.

‘I know that we live for experience but, more and more, I seek permanence, a symbolic immortality. At Mona, I’m building this big thing; hopefully it’ll be a good thing, but it’s a costly thing. I’m addicted to building, and my addiction got out of hand. Some things have to go before I’m too far gone.

‘Mona Foma is one of those things. It’s been magical, but the spell has worn off. Only these words, from Kurt Vonnegut’s Cat’s Cradle, remain: “Live by the Foma that makes you brave and kind and healthy and happy.”’

Saying ‘repetition is regimentation’, Walsh added, ‘and regimentation is ridiculous. Greatest gratitude to those who helped put it together. I hope it was as good for you as it was for me.’

Richard Watts

Richard Watts is ArtsHub's National Performing Arts Editor; he also presents the weekly program SmartArts on Three Triple R FM, and serves as the Chair of La Mama Theatre's volunteer Committee of Management. Richard is a life member of the Melbourne Queer Film Festival, and was awarded the status of Melbourne Fringe Living Legend in 2017. In 2020 he was awarded the Sidney Myer Performing Arts Awards' Facilitator's Prize. Most recently, Richard was presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Green Room Awards Association in June 2021. Follow him on Twitter: @richardthewatts

