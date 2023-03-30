Dark Mofo 2023 program revealed

Nipaluna/Hobart’s Dark Mofo winter festival celebrates its 10th anniversary from 8-22 June 2023. This will be the last festival with Founder and Creative Director Leigh Carmichael at the helm.

Carmichael says: ‘We’re excited to announce our 10th Dark Mofo line-up today [31 March]. The last few years have been challenging, and heavily impacted by COVID, so to finally be in a position to again release a full two-week festival program feels overwhelming.

‘The 10th edition will include the return of Dark Park, a large-scale art program, eight nights of Winter Feast and a massive music program. Night Mass will be expanded to five nights and will be Dark Mofo’s wildest party in our 10-year history. While visitors can expect old favourites, we also have a few new surprises to unfurl,’ continues Carmichael.

Each week is split into three main programming pillars: Music, Art and Performance, and Rituals.

This year’s festival also presents the outcomes of a new partnership between First Nations festival Yirramboi and Dark Mofo. ‘Kin’ highlights the cross-cultural connections between Victoria’s Koorie and Tasmania’s Palawa people in new artworks and performances.

Read: New Kin partnership for First Nations Festival

Carmichael adds: ‘This year’s festival will be a reflection of the past decade and, while much has changed, our desire to celebrate the longest nights and embrace winter in Tasmania hasn’t wavered. We can’t wait to light the fires again this June.’

Here is a rundown of what to look out for at Dark Mofo 2023.

Dark Mofo 2023 Week One (8-12 June)

Music

The Gathering, featuring First Nations artists BARKAA, Tasman Keith, dameeeela, DENNI, MARLON X RULLA, Uncle Dougie Mansell, Kartanya Maynard, Rob Braslin and more

VOICES and Recomposed by Max Richter (Germany)

Thundercat (US)

Witch (US) feat Dinosaur Jr

Ethel Cain (US) Australian tour (Vivid Sydney, RISING festival and more)

Black Flag (US)

Drab Majesty (US), feat Bitumen (Aus)

Eartheater (US)

Squarepusher and Plaid (US)

Sleaford Mods (UK)

Deafheaven (US) exclusive for Dark Mofo, Sunbather

Zheani (Aus), feat Mayne Frame

Fulu Miziki

Zindzi & The Zillionaires (Aus), feat Zindzi Okenyo

Kelley Forsyth (UK)

Tasman Keith, feat GLVES (Aus)

Borderlands program week one includes Dean Hurley (US) and Laurel Halo (US)

Night Mass: Extasia

Art and Performance

United Visual Artists (UK) Silent Symphony

Curtis Taylor (Aus) Ngarnda (pain) and Boong

John Gerard Western Flag

Jason Phu (Aus) Without Us You Would Have Never Learnt About Love

EJ Son (Aus) Giant Teddy

The Blue Rose Ball

Blue Velvet Lounge to house this year’s Ogoh-Ogoh

TWIST at Tasmanian Museum and Art Gallery

Tinsa Sanjaya (Indonesia) Greed, Rakus, Gierig at Contemporary Art Tasmania

Walls of Skin at Constance ARI

Histories at Good Grief Studios

Interfacial Intimacies at Plimsoll Gallery

Stories After Dark at Hobart Library

Rituals

City of Hobart Dark Mofo Winter Fest

Ogoh-Ogoh returns with The Purging

Dark Park

Dark Mofo 2023 Week Two (14-22 June)

Music

Max Richter (Germany) SLEEP

Trentemøller (Denmark)

(Denmark) King Woman (US)

Hymns to the Dead featuring Dødheimsgard (Norway), Uada (US), Zuriaake (China), and Haunter (US)

(US), Zuriaake (China), and Haunter (US) Molchat Doma (Belarus)

HEALTH (US)

Drowning Horse (Aus), Extortion (Aus) and Ironhawk (Aus)

Behold The Wonder by Adelaide Chmaber Singers

Borderlands program week two featuring Carl Stone (US/Japan), Rama Parwata (Aus/India), Lydian Dunbar(Aus), Lee Ranaldo (Sonic Youth) + Leah Singer (Contre Jour) (US), Julia Reidy (Aus/Germany), Tujiko Noriko (France), Hiro Kone (US), KMRU (Kenya), and Hüma Utku (Turkey)

Berlin Atonal: Laterne featuring Caterina Barbieri presents Spirit Exit (Italy), Blackhaine (UK), Amnesia Scanner & Freeka Tet: kaaos.ooo (Germany), Rainy Miller (UK)

Loraine James (UK)

CORIN (Aus)

Moktar (Aus) presents Qarae, feat Nooriyah and Kid Pharaoh

Bo Ningen (UK), feat Smug Anime Face (Aus)

RVG (Aus), feat ENOLA

Night Mass: Exstasia

Art and Performance

Florentina Holzinger (Austria) A Divine Comedy

Soda Jerk (Aus) Hello Darkness

Text of Light featuring Lee Rinaldo of Sonic Youth (US), Alan Licht (US), and Ulrich Krieger (Germany)

NYX (UK) NYX x DO.OMYOGA: Nada Sound Ceremony

Art continuing from week one, including Western Flag, Without Us You Would Have Never Learnt About Love, Silent Symphony, Giant Teddy, and Ngarnda and Boong

Exhibitions at Tasmanian Museum and Art Gallery, Contemproary Art Tasmania, Constance ARI, Good Grief Studios and Plimsoll Gallery

Rituals

City of Hobart Dark Mofo Winter Feast, Dark Park, Ogoh-Ogoh and The Burning continues

Nude Soltice Swain at sunrise on 22 June

Dark Mofo 2023 runs from 8-22 June; more ticketing information.