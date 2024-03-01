Cultural tourism: international exhibitions and art fairs in 2024

As 2024 finds its stride, despite global conflicts and economic uncertainties, art museums globally take time to reflect on the value that artists have contributed to deepening our grasp on the world. There are a huge number of significant retrospective and survey exhibitions this year, a major focus on woman artists, and a continued celebration of Blackness and an African diaspora – as well the return of some of the most loved biennale events that take the pulse on making now.

ArtsHub takes a look at what’s showing – and what are the travel-worthy exhibitions – across five regions (Asia, the UK, the US, Europe and Canada) in 2024.

10 must-see art events and exhibitions in Asia and South Asia

14th Shanghai Biennale, Shanghai, China

This year’s edition considers the terms of our relationship with the cosmos, under the theme Cosmos Cinema. What does it mean and who is showing? Learn more. Why not plan to view it before heading to Hong Kong for the art fair season? Lead curator is Anton Vidokle.

Dates: opened in November 2023 and continues through to 31 March.

Art Basel Hong Kong 2023. Image: Courtesy Art Basel.

Art Basel Hong Kong 2024 and Art Central, Hong Kong

While Hong Kong has struggled in recent years with a change of government and being hard hit by COVID travel cancellations, Asia’s biggest fairs return in March. Art Basel Hong Kong’s Encounters sector is curated by Alexie Glass-Kantor.

Dates: 28-30 March (Vernissage 27 March).

I.M. Pei: Life is Architecture, M+ Museum, Hong Kong

The first comprehensive survey of the renowned Chinese-American architect I.M. Pei is being presented at the mega Museum M+. The exhibition aims to celebrate Pei’s transcultural vision and his impact on global architecture. Curators: Shirley Surya and Aric Chen.

Dates: 29 June – 31 January 2025.

Frieze Seoul, and 15th Gwangju Biennale, Korea

A recent edition to the art fair circuit, Frieze Seoul hosts its third fair this year, which has been nicely timed to lead into Gwangju Biennale – a historically strong exhibition – this year curated by Nicolas Bourriaud.

Dates: Frieze 4-7 September, Gwangju Biennale 7 September – 1 December.

4th Bangkok Art Biennale, Thailand

An easy jump up to Thailand for Australians, why not visit this year’s Bangkok Art Biennale (BAB 2024)? It will explore the theme Nurture Gaia, a term used for Mother Earth. Artists will consider historical expressions of the nurturer, giver of life – reaching across time and cultural expression. Artistic Director: Apinan Poshyananda.

Dates: 24 October – 25 February 2025.

3rd Lahore Biennale, Pakistan

Organised around the theme of ecologies and sustainable futures, the Biennale will present site-specific work that draws attention to environmental degradation, and will also look at Indigenous heritage as potent resources for imagining future sustainability. Curator: John Tain.

Dates: Opens 5 October.

Japan has been a hot tourism destination coming out of COVID. If you are joining the trend in 2024, think about planning your visit around these art events.

Theaster Gates: Afro-Mingei, Mori Art Museum, Tokyo

This is the first comprehensive survey of the renowned US artist, Theaster Gates to be presented in Japan. The Chicago-based artist trained as a sculptor and urban planner, and has been influenced by Japanese craft and culture. Gates founded the Rebuild Foundation, a non-profit that assists in civic regeneration and cultural development. His ongoing Tar Paintings series (2020 – present), which considers the legacy of Black artists in abstraction, will be part of this show, and is sure to be a 2024 highlight.

Dates: 24 April – 1 September.

8th Yokohama Triennale, Japan

Opening across venues, including the newly renovated Yokohama Museum of Art, the Triennale’s theme for this year is Wild Grass: Our Lives. Artistic Direction: Liu Ding, Carol Yinghua Lu.

Dates: 15 March – 9 June 2024.

9th Echigo-Tsumari Art Triennale, Japan

The Echigo-Tsumari Art Triennale is held in the rural region of Niigata Prefecture. 2024 will be the ninth edition of the event. The artist list is yet to be announced.

Dates: 13 July – 10 November.

The Northern Alps Art Festival, Omachi City, Japan

The first edition took place in 2017 and included a series of newly commissioned public art works and a rich program of events and experiences interlocking the site with art. It takes place across Omachi City in the Nagano Prefecture.

Dates: 13 September – 4 November.

10 travel worthy exhibitions across the US

Zanele Muholi, ‘Thathu I, The Sails,’ Durban, 2019; collection of Pamela and David Hornik. Image: © Zanele Muholi.

Zanele Muholi: Eye Me, San Francisco Museum of Modern Art

South African artist Zanele Muholi has been making an impact on the art world – including Australia. This exhibition Eye Me will feature more than 100 photographs, alongside paintings, sculptures and video works. Tate Modern in London is also presenting a major survey of her work opening in June (and, yes, a different show). Often positioned at the intersection of art and activism, her works look at the complex history of LGBTQ+ communities.

Dates: Open now and continuing through 11 August.

Giants: Art from the Dean Collection of Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys, Brooklyn Museum of Art

Musicians have been known to collect art. Brooklyn Museum of Art takes a look at the collection of Swizz Beatz (Kasseem Dean) and Alicia Keys, who have advocated for Black creatives. Their collection celebrating diasporic Blackness is titled Giants and the pair have promised to gift part of the collection.

Dates: 10 February – 7 July.

The Armory Show, New York

The Armory Show was acquired recently, along with EXPO Chicago, by the Frieze group, but will continued to operate under their existing brand names.

Dates: EXPO Chicago 11-14 April and The Armory Show 5-8 September.

LaToya Ruby Frazier, Museum of Modern Art, New York

The interdisciplinary artist-activist LaToya Ruby Frazier has placed social activism and storytelling at the heart of her making. This year, the iconic Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) will present her first museum show titled Monuments of Solidarity, which will span 20 years of what she is calling erased stories, viewed through a feminist lens.

Dates: 12 May – 7 September.

It is incumbent upon me to resist—one photograph at a time, one photo essay at a time, one body of work at a time, one book at a time, one workers’ monument at a time – historical erasure and amnesia. LaToya Ruby Frazier.

Firelei Báez, Institute of Contemporary Art, Boston

Firelei Báez is set to open her first museum survey show in 2024, at ICA Boston. The Dominican-born artist recently joined the powerhouse gallery Hauser & Wirth, and joins a stream of African diaspora exhibitions globally. Báez investigates the historical narratives and legacy of colonialism in her work, moving across mediums and source material. Her pieces are typically figurative and brightly coloured – and causing a stir.

Dates: 4 April – 2 September.

Firelei Báez, ‘Untitled (Les tables de geographie reduites en un jeu de cartes)’, 2022. Collection of Deborah Beckmann and Jacob Kotzubei. Courtesy the artist and Hauser & Wirth. Photo: Jackie Furtado.

Jenny Holzer, Guggenheim Museum, New York

This exhibition will present a reimagination of Jenny Holzer’s landmark 1989 installation Light Line at the Guggenheim, climbing all six ramps of the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed rotunda.

Dates: 17 May – 29 September.

Mickalene Thomas, The Broad, Los Angeles

Debuting at The Broad with over 80 works made over the last 20 years, Mickalene Thomas’ bold and colourful works are known for shifting the power plays of race and gender, through her depictions of confident Black women. Also travelling to The Barnes Foundation, Philadelphia and Hayward Gallery, London.

Dates: 25 May – 29 September.

Kathe Kollwitz, The Museum of Modern Art, New York

This marks the first-ever New York City museum retrospective and the largest exhibition of Kollwitz’s work in the US in more than three decades. MoMA will present a focused exploration of the artist’s career via over 100 rarely seen examples of her drawings, prints and sculptures loaned from public and private collections in the US and Europe.

Dates: 31 March — 20 July.

Mary Cassatt at Work, Philadelphia Museum of Art

A celebrated member of the French Impressionists, Pennsylvania-born Mary Cassatt challenged the conventional expectations of women, and their role in society. There are more than 130 works in this retrospective.

Dates: 18 May – 8 September.

Harold Cohen: AARON, Whitney Museum of American Art, New York

The Whitney Museum of American Art presents Harold Cohen: AARON, a tribute to the British-born artist and AI pioneer, Harold Cohen. This exhibition focuses on Cohen’s groundbreaking work with AARON, a computer program designed to create art independently. The show will feature a collection of AARON’s paintings and drawings, along with live demonstrations of the software, highlighting Cohen’s significant contributions to the intersection of artificial intelligence and art.

Dates: open now until May.

Ed Ruscha/Now Then, LACMA, Los Angeles

A pairing of two US legends – Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) and Ed Ruscha – will happen mid-year with the retrospective Ed Ruscha/Now Then. Known for his take on US society, in particular his photographs of LA streets.

Dates: 7 April – 6 October.

10 exhibitions that will define the UK in 2024

Yoko Ono: Music of the Mind, Tate Modern, London

Tate Modern is hosting a significant retrospective titled Yoko Ono: Music of the Mind, which will feature her interactive concept works, as well as her collaborative films and music made with John Lennon.

Dates: now open through to 1 September.

Mire Lee, Hyundai Commission (Turbine Hall), London

Tate Modern has also announced that Mire Lee will create the next Turbine Hall commission. Lee is known for her visceral sculptures which use kinetic, mechanised elements to invoke the tension between soft forms and rigid systems.

Dates: 8 October – 16 March 2025.

Refik Anadol, Serpentine North

First experienced by Australians at the 2020 NGV Triennial, Refik Anadol is known for his innovative large-scale media installations. Echoes of the Earth: Living Archive, is Anadol’s first major institutional solo exhibition in the UK, and it explores visual data of coral reefs and rainforests, showcasing the creative potential of AI.

Dates: Open now through 7 April.

Yinka Shonibare CBE, ‘Decolonised Structures’, 2022-23. Dimensions variable. Commissioned by Sharjah Art Foundation. Image: Courtesy of the artist and Goodman Gallery, Cape Town, Johannesburg, London and New York, James Cohan Gallery, New York and Stephen Friedman Gallery, London and New York. Photo: Stephen White & Co. © Yinka Shonibare CBE.

Yinka Shonibare, Serpentine South

Yinka Shonibare’s signature use of “African” batik fabric comments on the tangled interrelationship between Africa and Europe, and explores cultural identity and post-colonialism. The exhibition will include installations of sculptures, pictorial quilts and woodcuts.

Dates: 12 April – 1 September.

Suspended States addresses the suspension of boundaries, whether psychological, physical or geographical — all boundaries of nationhood are in a state of suspense. Yinka Shonibare CBE

Beyond Form: Lines of Abstraction, 1950 – 1970, Turner Contemporary, Margate

Turner Contemporary in Margate (home to Tracey Emin) will presented a group exhibition of women artists, including Mária Bartuszová, Louise Bourgeois, Eva Hesse and Hannah Wilke, among 50 others, who have used abstraction as a shared language of radical expression.

Dates: now open through to 6 May.

Zanele Muholi, Tate Modern, London

As mentioned, a second mid-career survey of artist activist Zanele Muholi will be presented in 2024 – London’s Tate Modern show opening while SFMOMA’s still continues.

Dates: 6 June 2024 – 26 January 2025.

Minsuk Cho, The Serpentine Pavilion, London

Serpentine has announced that Seoul-based Korean architect Minsuk Cho and his firm Mass Studies have been selected to design the 23rd Serpentine Pavilion. Titled Archipelagic Void, it will consist of five “islands” designed around an open space.

Dates: 7 June – 27 October.

Glasgow International, Scotland

Glasgow International Festival of Contemporary Art takes over the city for the month of June every two years. This year is its 10th edition. For participating artists.

Date: 7-23 June (Vernissage 6 June).

Francis Alÿs, The Barbican, London

Mexican-based Belgian artist Francis Alÿs is a legend – and the same will be true of his exhibition at The Barbican – his largest institutional solo show in the UK for over a decade. The show will take the form of a playground of games, including the UK premiere of the artist’s immersive, multi-screen film series Children’s Games (1999 – present), which premiered at the 2022 Venice Biennale. The Barbican show will include a new site-specific project to engage the local community.

Dates: 27 June – 1 September.

Turner Prize 2024, Tate Britain

The Turner Prize returns to Tate Britain for its 40th anniversary this year. The shortlisted artists for the 2024 exhibition will be announced shortly.

Dates: 25 September – 16 February 2025.

Beatriz Milhazes: Maresias, Tate St Ives

Tate St Ives presents a retrospective of the work of artist Beatriz Milhazes, who is known for intensely colourful, large-scale abstract canvases. The exhibition Beatriz Milhazes: Maresias traces the evolution of her artistic approach over the past four decades. Touring from Turner Contemporary, Margate.

Dates: 25 May – 29 September.

Make it a European art odyssey this year

Vera Molnár, Centre Pompidou, Paris, France

Before Centre Pompidou closes next year, it is honouring Hungarian-born artist Vera Molnár, who has been called the godmother of generative art. Molnár died in 2023 at the age of 99, and this retrospective looks at her breakthrough practice.

Dates: Open now until 26 August.

Dan Flavin: Dedications in Lights, Kunstmuseum Basel, Germany

Minimal artist and champion of fluorescent tubes, US artist Dan Flavin will be showing his work in an exhibition at Kunstmuseum Basel, focusing on his works that are dedicated to other artists or make reference to signficant events.

Dates: 2 March – 18 August.

1st Malta Art Biennale, Malta

Explore the main pavilion’s four central themes: Can You Sea?: The Mediterranean as a Political Body, The Counterpower of Piracy, Decolonising Malta: Polyphony Is Us and The Matri-archive of the Mediterranean.

Dates: 9 March – 31 May.

Anselm Kiefer, Palazzo Strozzi, Florence, Italy

A giant of the art world, German artist Anselm Kiefer has influenced many other artists. His exhibition Fallen Angels will bring together new and historic paintings, sculptures, prints and installations from across his six-decade career. His work is often monumental in scale, and this exhibition will be a sure highlight of 2024.

Dates: 22 March – 21 July.

Paris 1874: Inventing Impressionism, Musée d’Orsay, Paris

Celebrating the 150th anniversary of the birth of the avant-garde movement, Paris 1874: Inventing Impressionism brings together nearly 130 pieces by prominent artists from the period, and traces the political and cultural circumstances that led these artists to go against the conventions of the academies of the time. This exhibition will travel to National Gallery of Art, Washington DC.

Dates: 24 March – 24 July.

Venice Biennale in 2024, Italy

The 60th edition of the Venice Biennale, the most prestigious and oldest-running art biennial, is set to open in April. The 2024 theme is Foreigners Everywhere, and the Biennale is curated by Adriano Pedrosa.

Dates: 20 April – 24 November 2024

Caspar David Friedrich, Berlin, Hamburg and Dresden, Germany

Celebrating the 250th anniversary of the birth of Caspar David Friedrich (1774–1840), this exhibition – titled Infinite Landscapes – looks at his sweeping Romantic landscape. The painter faded into obscurity during the second half of the 19th century, so this exhibition is described as long overdue. It is part of the Caspar David Friedrich Festival, which will mark the anniversary year by organising a series of thematically distinct exhibitions held at the Hamburger Kunsthalle – titled Art for a new age, the Alte Nationalgalerie Berlin of the Staatliche Museen zu Berlin, and the Staatliche Kunstsammlungen Dresden titled Where it all started – each exhibition taking a different entry point to his practice.

Dates: Showing now until 1 April (Hamburg), 19 April – 4 August (Berlin) and 24 August —5 January 2025 (Dresden).

Edvard Munch: Trembling Earth, Munch, Oslo

Trembling Earth is the first significant survey of Edvard Munch’s depictions of nature. It’s an exhibition that will challenge many of the usual preconceptions about his art. Curated by the Munch Museum.

Dates: 27 April – 25 August.

Art Basel European editions

Art Basel 2024 Swiss edition will take place 13-16 June at Basel’s Messeplatz, showcasing over 200 galleries and 4000 artists from five continents. Paris+ par Art Basel, introduced in 2022, will take place in 18-20 October.

Manifesta 15, Barcelona, Spain

Manifesta returns in 2024 under Artistic Direction of Hedwig Fijen. The European Nomadic Biennial will be presented in Barcelona this year. Its theme will circle topics of democratisation of public life, the defence of public space, the fragility of housing and the need for social progress to combat environmental challenges.

Dates: 8 September – 24 November.

And don’t forget Canada on your cultural travel list

Toronto Biennial of Art, Canada

When speaking about the curatorial process, Dominique Fontaine and Miguel A López said: ‘The 2024 Biennial aims to showcase the ways artists from different localities respond to the impact of the aftermath of colonialism on everyday life… The exhibition aims to create a collective dialogue around urgent issues of our times: environmental destruction, sovereignty, self-representation, belonging, collective memory, ancestral knowledge, migrant diasporas, queer futurity and how art can participate in the process of restoring disrupted social bonds.’

Dates: 21 September – 5 January 2025

The Culture: Hip Hop and Contemporary Art in the 21st Century, Art Gallery of Ontario, Toronto

Immersing viewers in the world of hip-hop through contemporary art and fashion, The Culture: Hip Hop and Contemporary Art in the 21st Century brings together contemporary artists, musicians, designers and stylists to tell the story of the art form and its global impact on visual culture.

Dates: Opens December 2024