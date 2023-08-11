Safeguarding body the Creative Workplaces Council established by Government

A new body to raise and set workplace standards across the arts has been established by the Albanese Labor Government. Creative Workplaces will provide advice on issues of safety, welfare and pay in the arts and entertainment sector, refer matters to the relevant authorities, and work with the sector to develop codes of conduct and resources for the sector.

Today (Friday 11 August) the Federal Government announced the appointment of Kate Jenkins AO as Chair of the Creative Workplaces Council.

A former Sex Discrimination Commissioner and author of the ‘Respect@Work’ report into sexual harassment, Jenkins’ leadership will be supported by six further members to the Council.

‘Australian artists and creatives aren’t hobbyists, they’re workers. They deserve safe and fair workplaces like every other worker,’ said Tony Burke MP, Minister for the Arts, Employment and Workplace Relations.

‘That’s why we’re establishing Creative Workplaces and I can’t think of anyone better suited to chairing this Council than Kate Jenkins.

‘She brings a wealth of experience and undeniable authority to Creative Workplaces, and I’m certain her leadership will result in tangible improvements for Australian artists and arts workers,’ Burke said.

All arts organisations seeking Federal Government funding will be expected to adhere to minimum workplace safety and employment standards.

The new body responds to the ‘Raising Their Voices‘ report – which found the unacceptable presence of sexual harassment, bullying and discrimination in the Australian music industry – and the consultation in the National Cultural Policy, Revive.

Responding to her appointment as Chair of the Creative Workplaces Council, Kate Jenkins AO said in a statement: ‘Nearly six years ago, the Harvey Weinstein story broke and generated a global conversation about the experiences of workers in the arts, media and entertainment industries worldwide.

‘In Australia, arts workers in every industry had their own stories to tell. Their experiences and the unacceptable risks they faced at work have been heard in the Australian Human Rights Commission’s national surveys on workplace sexual harassment, the national music industry review, ‘Raising Their Voices’, and review into the cinematography industry, ‘A Wider Lens’.

‘I am honoured to be appointed Chair of the Creative Workplaces Council,’ she continued.

‘My 2020 ‘Respect@Work’ national inquiry on workplace sexual harassment found that effective measures to prevent and respond to unacceptable conduct included industry-tailored initiatives. The establishment of Creative Workplaces is a practical and proactive way to ensure our Australian artists and arts workers enjoy fair, safe and respectful workplaces.

‘I look forward to working with our expert group of council members, Creative Australia and Australia’s arts sector and will have more to share about our plans and priorities soon,’ Jenkins concluded.

The Creative Workplaces Council will provide expert advice on the services to be delivered by Creative Workplaces.

The full list of appointees to the Creative Workplaces Council:

Kate Jenkins AO (Chair) – Australia’s Sex Discrimination Commissioner from 2016 to April 2023.

Dr Tony Ayres – Executive Producer, Tony Ayres Productions, writer, director and founding member of Matchbox Pictures.

Fiona Donovan – award-winning production designer and art director, and current Vice President of the Australian Production Design Guild Board.

Ruth Hazleton – award-winning independent musician, academic and historian.

Michel Hryce – Director of People and Culture of the Michael Cassel Group, and previously In-house Counsel, People and Culture for the Sydney Symphony Orchestra.

Tina Lavranos – Executive Director of DarkLab Pty Ltd and previously Director of People and Culture, Mona (Museum of Old and New Art).

Bjorn Stewart – award-winning freelance Australian actor, writer and television director.

The establishment of the Creative Workplaces Council, as flagged in the launch of ‘Revive’, the National Cultural Policy earlier in the year, has been welcomed by industry bodies.

Adrian Collette AM, Chief Executive Officer of the Australia Council for the Arts – soon to be known as Creative Australia – warmly welcomed the appointments.

‘Creative industries are powered by creative workers, and Creative Workplaces will promote fair, safe and respectful workplaces for Australian artists and arts workers,’ Collette said.

‘Creative workers play a crucial role in the quality of life of all Australians. From listening to music to attending arts and cultural events, almost every Australian engages with arts and culture, and recognises the positive impacts of arts and creativity on our lives and communities.

‘It is essential that we support our creative workers. Creative Workplaces will promote best practice in raising standards so that artists and arts workers are treated fairly, equitability, and with the same level of respect, as all other Australian workers.

‘I look forward to working with the Council led by Kate Jenkins, whose deep experience and knowledge will be invaluable as we establish Creative Workplaces,’ Collette concluded.

Australia’s largest music industry body, APRA AMCOS, also responded enthusiastically.

‘Everyone has the right to work in an environment free from bullying, sexual harassment, sexual assault, discrimination and exclusion,’ said Dean Ormston, Chief Executive, APRA AMCOS.

‘The establishment of Creative Workplaces and the appointment of this Council by Minister for the Arts Tony Burke MP is a critical next step to help work with industry to create the safe workplaces artists and industry workers deserve.

‘Last year the music industry came together to commission the ‘Raising Their Voices’ report to investigate sexual harm, sexual harassment and systemic discrimination across the sector. It was a watershed moment and provided a blueprint on how we can take action to make the industry safer, more inclusive, more respectful and ultimately stronger,’ he said.

Welcoming the appointees, Ormston added: ‘APRA AMCOS remains ready to support the work of the Creative Workplaces Council to further implement the recommendations of the ‘Raising Their Voices’ report and to create a safe and supportive workplace for everyone in our industry.’

