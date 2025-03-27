News

 > News

Countdown to revelation of new light experience by Bruce Munro

Mildura to be transformed by internationally celebrated light artist Bruce Munro with an immersive installation to drive tourists to this regional town.
27 Mar 2025 12:57
Gina Fairley
Detail of light installation in outdoors in early evening. Bruce Munro

Visual Arts

‘Fireflies’, precedent image © 2025 Bruce Munro. Photo: Serena Munro.

Share Icon

While not all know Bruce Munro’s name, arguably most would know – or recognise images – of his light installation that sits in the shadows of Uluru.

Field of Light Uluru was originally conceived in 1992, when the British artist took a road trip through central Australia. Over the nine years since opening in 2016, the installation has attracted over 730,000 people, and is one of the most celebrated immersive cultural experiences in the country. It has just undergone a major refurbishment and has been extended to 2027.

Munro has been working with Mildura Rural City Council to create a similar experience for the region in north-west Victoria.

Trail of Lights opens 2 April 2025, and will transform the Murray River’s Lock Island into a mesmerising dreamscape of 12,500 firefly lights.

Light installation at dusk in outdoors. Bruce Munro
‘Fireflies’, precedent image © 2025 Bruce Munro. Photo: Serena Munro.

I saw a small cluster of these at Munro’s Tropical Light exhibition in Darwin in 2019, and they are stunning in the way they move with the wind and gentle air currents.

Of the new iteration, Munro says: “In an increasingly busy world, Trail of Lights was designed to create a moment of stillness and contemplation within a natural setting – because magic happens when art and nature meet. I’m grateful to both the Victorian Government and the Mildura Rural City Council for supporting this installation. I hope it brings lots of light to the community.”

Alongside his fireflies will be 22 Gone Fishing sculptures, which use ubiquitous fishing rods as the armature for light sculptures. To enter the Island visitors cross over the Lock 11 chamber, which was completed in 1927. The site is a 1.7-kilometre walk from Mildura’s CBD along the stunning Murray River.

Read: Q&A with public art maestro Bruce Munro

The Trail has been several years in the making. It is backed by a $3 million investment from the Labor Government’s Regional Tourism Infrastructure Projects program, and local officials anticipate a significant boost to tourism – with more than 185,000 visitors predicted across the next two years, offering an economic benefits for local businesses. 

The trail is expected to keep growing, with an installation in Wentworth, on the New South Wales side of the Murray River called Fibre Optic Symphonic Orchestra (FOSO) joining Munro’s work.

You can book tickets to Trail of Lights.

Gina Fairley

Gina Fairley is ArtsHub's National Visual Arts Editor. For a decade she worked as a freelance writer and curator across Southeast Asia and was previously the Regional Contributing Editor for Hong Kong based magazines Asian Art News and World Sculpture News. Prior to writing she worked as an arts manager in America and Australia for 14 years, including the regional gallery, biennale and commercial sectors. She is based in Mittagong, regional NSW. Twitter: @ginafairley Instagram: fairleygina

Related News

A range of colourful sculptures are affixed on the wall.
Reviews

Exhibition review: Some of those Spaces Tween Life and Death, Hollie, Woolloongabba Art Gallery

Amid the aftermath of Tropical Cyclone Alfred, a rare gem of the South-East Queensland art scene seems to have been…

Pamela See
Paintings of skulls on discs set against a wall.
Reviews

Exhibition review: Danie Mellor: marru I the unseen visible, Queensland Art Gallery

North Queensland multidisciplinary artist, Danie Mellor, explores Australia’s shared history in a powerful new exhibition. 

Suzannah Conway
cream coloured ceramic flowers in artwork.
News

Our picks of must-see design and craft exhibitions

A round-up of great exhibitions in the craft and design sector.

Gina Fairley
Khaled Sabsabi, a middle-aged Lebanese Australian man with thin, should-length black hair, gray beard, wearing black shirt and pants, standing against a graffitied brick wall.
News

Khaled Sabsabi twice cancelled – Monash University 'indefinitely postpones' exhibition

Monash University's Board is behind the decision to pull an upcoming exhibition including Khaled Sabsabi's works from its art museum.

Celina Lei
A man in a stripey shirt and some women are looking at art in a light filled tent-like environment.
News

Federal Budget 2025-26: instant artwork write-off to end on 30 June 2025

Tuesday's budget removes the ability to write off some artwork purchases from the end of this financial year.

Michael Fox
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login