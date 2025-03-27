Countdown to revelation of new light experience by Bruce Munro

While not all know Bruce Munro’s name, arguably most would know – or recognise images – of his light installation that sits in the shadows of Uluru.

Field of Light Uluru was originally conceived in 1992, when the British artist took a road trip through central Australia. Over the nine years since opening in 2016, the installation has attracted over 730,000 people, and is one of the most celebrated immersive cultural experiences in the country. It has just undergone a major refurbishment and has been extended to 2027.

Munro has been working with Mildura Rural City Council to create a similar experience for the region in north-west Victoria.

Trail of Lights opens 2 April 2025, and will transform the Murray River’s Lock Island into a mesmerising dreamscape of 12,500 firefly lights.

‘Fireflies’, precedent image © 2025 Bruce Munro. Photo: Serena Munro.

I saw a small cluster of these at Munro’s Tropical Light exhibition in Darwin in 2019, and they are stunning in the way they move with the wind and gentle air currents.

Of the new iteration, Munro says: “In an increasingly busy world, Trail of Lights was designed to create a moment of stillness and contemplation within a natural setting – because magic happens when art and nature meet. I’m grateful to both the Victorian Government and the Mildura Rural City Council for supporting this installation. I hope it brings lots of light to the community.”

Alongside his fireflies will be 22 Gone Fishing sculptures, which use ubiquitous fishing rods as the armature for light sculptures. To enter the Island visitors cross over the Lock 11 chamber, which was completed in 1927. The site is a 1.7-kilometre walk from Mildura’s CBD along the stunning Murray River.

The Trail has been several years in the making. It is backed by a $3 million investment from the Labor Government’s Regional Tourism Infrastructure Projects program, and local officials anticipate a significant boost to tourism – with more than 185,000 visitors predicted across the next two years, offering an economic benefits for local businesses.

The trail is expected to keep growing, with an installation in Wentworth, on the New South Wales side of the Murray River called Fibre Optic Symphonic Orchestra (FOSO) joining Munro’s work.

You can book tickets to Trail of Lights.