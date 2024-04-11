Conscious Craft takes the charge on sustainability

Conscious Craft is a new platform established by Craft Victoria that will facilitate ongoing dialogue and showcase innovative material practices with the goal of championing considered responsible and responsive craft and design.

Launching in May this year, Conscious Craft will spotlight 15 makers and designers from Australia with a debut program line-up, including four exhibitions at Craft Victoria.

Aluminium, By/Product, Material Provenance and Cercare/Trovare are set to underscore practices that are committed to conscientious production methods and ethical material usage.

Aluminium features Abdé Nouamani, Alexander Brown, Andrew Carvolth, Annie Paxton, Bel Williams and Welfe Bowyer, with exhibition decals by Other Matter Decals, created by Jessie French. The show jumps off one single material to uncover the complexities of working with aluminium in contemporary practice. On view 11 May to 22 June.

By/Product showcases three Australian designers posed with the challenge of repurposing discarded materials into a new line of handmade luxury goods. The craft skills of Marlo Lyda, Sarah Nedovic and Joanne Odisho are put to the test, with pieces on display from 2 May to 15 June at Craft Victoria’s project space.

A close-up of broken or fractured stone and marble used by Marlo Lyda in her ‘Remnants’ Collection. Photo: Supplied, courtesy of the artist.

Running concurrently in the Atrium is Material Provenance, featuring artists from the environmentally conscious ceramicists group, Clay Matters. The group’s mission is to ‘encourage clay workers to lead and inspire climate action, embed environmentally friendly and sustainable practices in the studio, and strengthen individual and social commitments to carbon reduction’, as outlined on the Clay Matters website. Material Provenance will mark the launch of a global open-source material research project, with works on display by Claire Ellis, Amelia Black, Jane Sawyer and Kate Jones.

From 14 May to 15 June, Melbourne-based jeweller Bobby Corica will present his solo exhibition entitled Cercare/Trovare with explorations of new materials and techniques. The show includes wearable decorative objects, incorporating a glass lamp and reclaimed waste leather from Italian fashion houses.

The exhibitions will be accompanied by a range of public programming, including a panel discussion on 15 May on the complexities of material responsibility in ceramics practice, and a studio visit with furniture designer Thomas Lentini on 25 May during Melbourne Design Week.

Conscious Craft will officially launch with an opening celebration on 16 May from 6-8pm; RSVP.