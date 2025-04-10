Conscious Craft is a growing movement with a powerful impact

Craft Victoria has announced two exhibitions that put sustainability and the environment first. While that hardly feels like a new curatorial premise today, what is exciting about this pairing of exhibitions is the way it shifts the language around material and reuse as design-driven objects with viable commercial applications.

Simply, these objects read as high-end pieces – their materiality just deepens the dialogue. For example, collaborative duo Pit Projects (Anni Hagberg and Michael Gittings) work with materials scavenged from illegal tips, while Locki Humphrey creates leather alternatives from the noxious weed, prickly pear.

Eight artists are included in the exhibition, which is opening at Craft Victoria in May. It is the third edition of the series Conscious Craft, launched in 2022 – a movement aimed at confronting urgent environmental issues with groundbreaking creative solutions

“Craft has long held a unique place at the forefront of ideas that reflect issues and concerns of our time,” says Nicole Durling, Executive Director of Craft Victoria. “There is an immensely inspiring groundswell of artists who are driving material use and innovation. Looking beyond the end result … we established Conscious Craft as a movement toward sustainable production models that challenge industries and inspire consumers to rethink their relationship with materials and the objects they acquire.”

Future Ambition and By/Product

The exhibitions Future Ambition and By/Product illustrate the artists’ specialised knowledge and their endless capacity to creatively solve problems through material innovation – and with the potential to influence industry practices on a larger scale.

Future Ambition includes work from Isabel Avendaño-Hazbún, DNJ Paper, Other Matter (Jessie French), Pit Projects (Anni Hagberg and Michael Gittings) and Shahn Stewart.

Pit Projects presents a collection of functional objects created from discarded glass and metal salvaged from illegal tips in Melbourne’s west, along with roadside refuse – including a shattered glass bus shelter. As artists working in ceramic, craft and metal disciplines respectively, Hagberg and Gittings apply their deep material understanding to the found materials, embracing the process of experimentation and discovery.

Similarly, Isabel Avendaño-Hazbún has developed a new upholstery material from discarded rubber bicycle tyres sourced from local bike shops, which would otherwise end up in landfills.

Isabel Avendaño-Hazbún making in her studio. Photo: Claire Armstrong, courtesy of Craft Victoria.

“I love the properties of this material: its elasticity and friction,” says Avendaño-Hazbún. “This material is incredibly versatile and has endless applications. It is not only aesthetically pleasing when manipulated thoughtfully, but also has practical applications for manufacturing processes.”

The return of By/Product presents the debut solo exhibition of Locki Humphrey, an emerging artist-designer who repurposes discarded materials into pieces of collectable furniture, art and craft. For this exhibition the furniture collection includes a lamp, occasional chair, shelving, coffee table and wall work made from remnants of industrial manufacturing, including discarded steel and textile waste. Interesting also is Humphrey’s use of the prickly pear, an invasive cactus species identified as among Australia’s worst weeds of national significance, which the artist uses as a leather alternative for upholstery.

“We can live in a world where objects are celebrated for their beauty, as well as their flexibility, their ability to be pulled apart and transformed into something else,” says Humphrey of their practice.

Future Ambition is showing 9 May – 21 June. By/Product opens 1 May – 21 June at Craft Victoria, in Melbourne.