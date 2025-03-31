Collaboration between councils proves to be positive strategy for the arts

The South West Creative Industries Strategy 2025-2029 was released today (31 March). While such documents may feel deeply bureaucratic, they also can be visionary and instructive.

Strategy partners

For this partnership, five council areas in south-west Victoria came together via a collaborative plan to support and grow the local creative sector over the next four years.

The strategy partners were Corangamite, Glenelg, Moyne, Southern Grampians and Warrnambool Councils.



Spanning disciplines from visual and performing arts to fashion, craft, literature, architecture, digital games, creative technologies and more, the document provides a vision for a thriving and interconnected creative community.

Such a document doesn’t happen overnight. “The Strategy builds on 18 years of work in the region by Regional Arts Victoria, with support from federal, state and local governments, Traditional Owners, industry bodies, philanthropic organisations and community,” explained the consortium of councils.

The Strategy builds on the inaugural plan launched in 2020.

Jo Porter, CEO Regional Arts Victoria (RAV), highlighted the Strategy’s significance. “This initiative was Victoria’s first regional creative strategy. It became a blueprint for others, including the G21 region’s ‘Making Change’ strategy and is a national benchmark in terms of regional innovation and collaboration. It continues to evolve in response to community needs and available opportunities.”

The impact of a strategic allegiance

Evaluation of the 2020-2024 Strategy demonstrates how this work led to critical investment and significant outcomes for creatives. RAV’s South West Regional Manager, Stacey Barnes outlined that impact. “From $2.1 million in directly leveraged funding and cross-sector collaboration to dedicated council strategies and incredible goals being achieved by local creatives, the first strategy was extraordinarily impactful,” says Barnes.

She added that there is still work to be done. While evaluation of the first plan indicated local and regional connectivity, only 28% of creatives currently collaborate across the region.

There were 317 comments and 102 suggestions for programs and partnerships in this evaluation, which fed directly into the Strategy and the Action Plan currently in development for 2025-2029.

This regional approach has attracted philanthropic support from the South West Community Foundation and the Fletcher Jones Family Foundations, which have invested in place-based initiatives that support the sector’s sustainability, including a networking event planned for 27 May 2025.

Planning for future success

The team working on the initiative concluded: “What excites people most about the Strategy is ‘that it exists’, that there’s attention on and advocacy for the sector at all levels of government, and [there are] opportunities to support diverse demographics, art forms and small communities.”

The renewed Strategy refocuses efforts to address the evolving needs of the creative sector in a post-COVID and economically challenging landscape, under the key pillars of First Peoples, Creative Communities, Professional and Business Development, alongside Young People and Families.

Planned programs include opportunities for skill building, mentorships, networking and cross-sector collaboration, from partnership initiatives and youth-led ideas to regional trails and touring circuits, and increasing access to spaces and resources.

