CLIPPED Music Video Festival returns

The country's sole music video festival returns with premiere screenings, conversations and awards.
16 Oct 2024 9:50
Thuy On
Ben Gillies (ex Silverchair) – ‘Arrhythmia’ at CLIPPED Music Video Premieres at RITZ (2023). Photo: threetwoonephotography.

Australia’s only dedicated music video festival, CLIPPED Music Video Festival, is back with its first full program since 2019. The sessions will take place at Ritz Cinemas, Randwick, NSW on Sunday 27 October.

The festival was created to celebrate the artistry of music videos and offers a line-up that includes an awards show, exclusive premieres, industry panels and a conversation session with internationally acclaimed director Shane Drake, who has directed over 150 music videos for artists such as Avril Lavigne, Panic! At the Disco, Paramore, Timbaland, Flo Rida and Keith Urban.

CLIPPED kicks off with Stories on Screen, a showcase of narrative music videos by Australian filmmakers. Following that, the Directors Discussion Panel will be freewheeling dialogue featuring some of Australia’s top music video directors, including Sanjay De Silva (DIVISION), Michael Hili (FINCH), VERSUS and Felicity Jayn Heath (The Preserve). Their work spans global collaborations with artists like Sampa The Great, The Killers, Flume, Genesis Owusu, Clara Fable and many others. Attendees can expect insights into the state of the industry and the creative processes behind some of the country’s most visually striking music videos.

Festival Director Samuel Bright will then lead an exclusive conversation with director and filmmaker Shane Drake about his 20-year career, with a diverse filmography that comprises music videos, commercials and feature films, including collaborations with Taylor Swift, Tim McGraw, Kelly Clarkson and Keith Urban. His direction won Video of the Year at MTV’s VMAs for Panic! At the Disco’s ‘I Write Sins Not Tragedies’.

The afternoon session will screen previously unreleased Australian work, followed by conversations with their creators, and the evening will culminate in the CLIPPED Music Video Awards, where the Top 30 Australian music videos of the year will be screened in full cinematic glory.

Read: Machu Picchu and Incan treasures come to Sydney

As well as acknowledging the best International and New Zealand clips, Australian awards include categories like Best Video, Directing, Cinematography, Colour, Editing, Animation and Art Direction.

CLIPPED music video festival will take place on Sunday 27 October 2024 at The Ritz Cinemas in Randwick, NSW.

Each session is priced at $20.

Thuy On

Thuy On is the Reviews and Literary Editor of ArtsHub and an arts journalist, critic and poet who’s written for a range of publications including The Guardian, The Saturday Paper, Sydney Review of Books, The Australian, The Age/SMH and Australian Book Review. She was the books editor of The Big issue for 8 years. Her debut, a collection of poetry called Turbulence, came out in 2020 and was released by University of Western Australia Publishing (UWAP). Her second collection, Decadence, was published in July 2022, also by UWAP. Her third book, Essence, will be published in 2025. Twitter: @thuy_on Instagram: poemsbythuy

