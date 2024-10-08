Circus training centre to open up for sector

The Victorian circus and physical theatre sector will soon have renewed access to the purpose-built Circus Oz training and rehearsal facility in Collingwood, addressing one of the most urgent needs of the state’s circus artists.

Access to a facility where circus and physical theatre artists can train at an affordable rate, meet and network with colleagues, skill share and collaborate was identified as a critical sector need in Creative Australia’s recently released scan of the Victorian circus and physical theatre sector.

The scan also highlighted the need for experienced directors for circus productions, raised concerns that apparatus-based work was falling out of favour in the Australian circus sector (potentially leading to a diminishment of skills and a lack of genre diversification) and identified a number of other issues around funding, presentation opportunities and governance.

In response to the sector’s need for affordable access to training and rehearsal space, the Victorian Government has launched an Expression of Interest (EOI) process for an experienced operator to manage the state-owned circus facility at 50 Perry Street, Collingwood.

The circus training centre, co-located with the Collingwood Yards creative precinct, originally opened in 2014 after a $15 million site redevelopment.

The new operator is expected to start running the facility in early 2025.

Victoria’s Minister for Creative Industries, Colin Brooks, said: “The state-of-the-art Perry Street facility was established as an asset for the whole circus and physical theatre sector and we look forward to working with the new operator to ensure it delivers on this promise as a space that supports our current creative community and fosters our artists and organisations of the future.

“We know that access to affordable, purpose-built space to work and rehearse is a key need right across the creative community, but for circus and physical theatre there are critical safety requirements too,” the Minister said.

The successful site operator will be tasking with ensuring circus and physical theatre artists and companies – and potentially the broader performing arts sector and local community – can use the Perry Street premises at affordable rates.

The operator will also be required to build a successful and enduring business model, provide equitable access to the site, support the participation and practice of First Peoples creative workers and organisations, and find ways to bring broader benefits to the circus and physical theatre sector.

Local circus and physical theatre artists have welcomed the news of renewed access to the purpose-built training and rehearsal facilities in Collingwood.

Reflecting on the rigour of the Victorian circus scan as well as the Minister’s announcement, Wakka Wakka man Harley Mann, the founder and Artistic Custodian of Na Djinang Circus, tells ArtsHub: “The length of time [taken to complete the scan] and the rigorous consultation process is indicative of the gravity of this outcome.

“This incredible facility staying with circus demonstrates the Victorian Government’s commitment [to] and their aspirations for circus in the state.

“[There are] some difficult parameters to meet in a short EOI period, but I’m exciting to see who is successful and to follow how this outcome energises the small to medium sector,” Mann says.

Charice Rust and Jonathan Morgan, founders of Melbourne-based circus company One Fell Swoop, tell ArtsHub: “We’re stoked the Collingwood building is going to remain as a place for the independent circus community in Victoria to keep making the ambitious, diverse work that we’re known for.

“One Fell Swoop Circus has been able to create and remount many of our works in the space with Circus Oz’s support, and are grateful for their efforts to support emerging companies and artists.

“We hope the new operator understands the unique needs of the independent circus sector and can continue Circus Oz’s legacy of being a home for daring, wonderful circus creation,” Rust and Morgan say.

While the EOI process is underway, Circus Oz will continue to manage bookings for the facility, which is currently hosting a number of productions as part of the Melbourne Fringe Festival. Once the new operator has been appointed Circus Oz will be reducing its footprint on the site.

Tenders for the 50 Perry Street, Collingwood Expression of Interest (EOI) process can be made via the Labor Government’s tenders website.

One Fell Swoop’s By A Thread can be seen at Gasworks Arts Park on 11-12 October, while In Plan by Na Djinang Circus with Circa Cairns runs from 16-20 October at Footscray Community Arts. Both shows are presented as part of the 2025 Melbourne Fringe Festival.