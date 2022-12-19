Circus Oz announces new General Manager

Mexican-born, Melbourne-based producer and director Alonso Pineda is the new General Manager of Circus Oz.

Announcing his appointment on Tuesday, Circus Oz Chairperson Regina Hill said: ‘Alonso brings the perfect mix of skills and experience to Circus Oz – he comes with an entrepreneurial spirit and a global perspective, and with excellent experience working in the arts industry, having worked in management, programming and leadership roles.

‘His community spirit and respect for the history of this iconic company and the potential of it and its members is infectious. We are excited to have Alonso on board,’ Hill said.

Pineda’s appointment follows a tumultuous period for Circus Oz, the internationally recognised company that helped spearhead the contemporary circus movement after its foundation in 1977.

Previously part of the National Performing Arts Partnership Framework (the member organisations of which receive matched funding from their respective state/territory and federal arts funding bodies) Circus Oz was formally advised by both the Australia Council and Creative Victoria in 2021 that it would be removed from the Framework following a strategic review.

As per the Circus Oz financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2021: ‘Further, in November 2021 Australia Council and Creative Victoria formally advised the Company that based on a Review of the Company in 2021 it would be removed from the Major Performing Arts Partnership Framework and so would no longer be eligible to receive operational funding under that Framework. Eligibility for transitional funding was made contingent on the Company making defined changes to its governance structure including the removal of Company Members from having any governance function.’

Having failed to remove Company Members from the governance structure as requested, in December 2021 the Circus Oz Board abruptly announced they had no other option than to wind up the organisation, a decision that was subsequently and successfully challenged by a majority of company members.

Following a Board spill in February this year, an entirely new Board – including Hill as Chair – was appointed to govern Circus Oz.

Regarding the company’s future, Hill told ArtsHub: ‘Circus Oz has obviously gone through some tumultuous times, but clearly the appointment of Alonso indicates our optimism for the future and excitement about getting back on stage and delighting audiences in 2023.

‘Circus Oz continues to have its home in part of the Circus Oz building, as is appropriate given the contribution Circus Oz put into establishing the building. We understand that the long-term future of the building is being considered by Creative Victoria.

‘Circus Oz looks forward to continuing a productive dialogue with Creative Victoria and the Australia Council alongside other funders and supporters of the company,’ she said.

Who is Alonso Pineda?

Formerly the General Producer of La Teatrería in Mexico City, Pineda moved to Melbourne in 2019, becoming the first Latin-American graduate of the Master of Directing for Performance at the Victorian College of the Arts.

A La Teatrería, Pineda led an ambitious project to create the venue before moving into its ongoing management team as Creative Producer, Curator and Programmer.

The new General Manager of Circus Oz, Alonso Pineda. Photo: Lachlan Woods.

Pineda said he was thrilled to be appointed to the role of General Manager at Circus Oz.

‘It is an honour to be part of the new phase of this Australian icon. It fills me with joy and excitement to become part of the Circus Oz family as the Company’s new General Manager,’ he said.

‘I look forward to working directly with the artists that are the foundations of the organisation, revisiting the soul of Circus Oz, and supporting the original new work we will bring to the broadest possible audience in 2023.

‘I am excited to connect new young voices with the expertise of the company members to offer original, influential and contemporary work that has a significant and distinctive place in our cultural landscape,’ Pineda said.

Hill said Pineda has the sort of diverse, creative and collaborative skill set that has been a hallmark of Circus Oz people for over 45 years.

‘While these last two years have been difficult ones for Circus Oz, the spirit and enthusiasm of the company has remained intact. Rumours of our demise have been wildly exaggerated; we have gleefully survived! We are delighted to have Alonso joining us as our new General Manager,’ she said.

‘The Circus Oz Board and I look forward to working with Alonso to take the much-loved Circus Oz forward, ensuring that we continue to delight audiences in a classic but contemporary Circus Oz style through one of the most accessible and joyful art forms,’ Hill added.

Pineda commences in the role of General Manager of Circus Oz in January, working out of the Company’s Collingwood headquarters.

In a statement he reiterated his commitment to Circus Oz’s values and ethos.

‘I will strive to keep the Company as a diverse, inclusive and safe space for the creation of work that strengthens Australia’s social fabric through positive messages, and to keep building on the proud history of leadership that Circus Oz has in the circus arts in Australia and worldwide,’ he concluded.

Please note that this article has been updated to include the reference and link to Circus Oz’s financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2021.