Chris Drummond to step down as Brink AD after 19 years

Widely respected South Australian theatre director Chris Drummond has announced he will step down as Artistic Director of Brink Productions, the company he has led for the last 19 years, in August.

Drummond joined Brink in 2004, and his time at the company has resulted in a raft of innovative and ambitious works, many of which have gained national and international acclaim.

These include the celebrated When the Rain Stops Falling by Andrew Bovell, with design by visual artist Hossein Valamanesh and music by Quentin Grant; Skip Miller’s Hit Songs by Sean Riley, created in collaboration with newly arrived African asylum seekers; The Aspirations of Daise Morrow, an innovative theatricalisation of Patrick White’s short story Down at the Dump; and Ancient Rain with Paul Kelly and Camille O’Sullivan, with selected productions touring internationally with Far and Away Productions.

Recent works guided by Drummond’s steady hand have included Memorial by Alice Oswald, with music by Jocelyn Pook, choreography by Yaron Lifschitz and starring Helen Morse together with a 200-strong community chorus (which garnered multiple five-star reviews in seasons at the Adelaide and Brisbane Festivals and the Barbican, London) and Symphonie de la Bicyclette by Hew Parham, which sold out in January 2023 as part of the Adelaide Festival Centre’s 50th Anniversary celebrations and the Tour Down Under’s program of events.

Leaving a company like Brink – or instead any small arts company – is difficult, Drummond tells ArtsHub.

‘Small companies are notoriously hard to leave because they exist on the intent of the artist and the team to sort of conjure something out of nothing. And so everything has a fragility about it, and is so reliant on the drive and vision of the Artistic Director. Once you step away from that, then what’s left needs to be filled obviously by another artist – and that needs a couple of years, really, for someone to build a body of work and get the momentum back. So the stakes are quite high for companies to find the right moment [for the Artistic Director] to step off,’ he says.

Reflecting on his time at Brink, Drummond says he probably would have left the company sooner were it not for being conscious of the need to help steer the company through uncertain times, including the recent challenges caused by COVID.

Staying too long in an artistic leadership role is also a risk, Drummond adds.

‘After 19 years, you keep looking at creative problems and after a while you become conscious that you’re coming to such problems with a similar solution and that something needs to change. And, to be honest, it’s time,’ he explains.

‘To hold a position like I have at Brink in Adelaide for this long, it’s just at a point where everything needs renewal. I need renewal, the company needs renewal. It’s good for the ecology. I think you can have a bit of survivor’s guilt when you’ve got a full-time job in the arts … and I’m very proud of the fact that we really opened up the company through the COVID years with more independent artists. I think that’s been a great time at the company.

‘And, in some ways, that’s the other reason [that I’m leaving], because the timing is right – because the company can move in any number of directions now with more artists embedded and in association with the company, so it just felt right,’ Drummond says.

An evolving ecology and company

Given he has been Brink’s Artistic Director for almost two decades, how does Drummond think Adelaide’s arts ecology has changed over that time – and has Brink changed along with it?

‘Brink was created in 1998, just after a number of companies closed – Quick Time closed, Junction Theatre closed, Doppio-Parallelo closed, Carouselle Theatre Company closed – it was called “the Night of the Long Knives” – and out of all of those closures, Brink was the company that emerged – one company, and an ensemble-based company,’ he recalls.

‘Windmill had only just come to life when I started at Brink in 2004, and Patch was there, so there wasn’t that strong collective of family companies that there is today – and that’s become a real force in Adelaide, the strength of family theatre. And we didn’t have any major circus companies either back then, so it was a pretty quiet sort of ecology in some regards, though Vitals was still strong.’

At the time it was established, due to the drastic shifts in the cultural landscape that had just occurred, Brink Productions effectively functioned as Adelaide’s second major theatre company after the State Theatre Company South Australia.

‘When Brink began it was run as a collective for an ensemble of actors that were mostly doing existing plays. And when they changed from the collective model in 2004, and advertised for an artistic director, I was interested in that ensemble process, but thought that should serve original work. And that was probably the first big change that Brink had under my direction – making original, large-scale work,’ Drummond continues.

‘Companies have come and gone … and we’ve continually changed and adapted our way of working and the kind of works we’ve made over the last 20 years.’

When asked about his proudest moments during his 19-year tenure, Drummond is quick to identify the fact that Brink Productions is still ‘surviving and thriving’ despite the many challenges the company has faced in recent years – including being defunded by the Australia Council in 2016 after the notorious Brandis cuts the previous year.

He is also proud of a number of productions, including Andrew Bovell’s When the Rain Stops Falling and Bryony Lavery’s Thursday, in an international collaboration with English Touring Theatre.

‘We were doing these large-scale plays and putting seven to eight actors on stage. Almost every year we were able to produce works of scale that were created with writers who were embedded in a highly collaborative process.’

Adapting again, the company then pivoted towards festival-scale theatrical adaptations before most recently changing tack to work on a smaller scale with a number of independent artists through the Brink Productions Hub, a direct response to the devastating impact of COVID.

The Hub was designed to support and enable more of South Australia’s independent artists to create, present and tour their own work, with productions including The World is Looking for You by Finegan Kruckemeyer (with Control Party, Country Arts South Australia and inSPACE AFC), The Photo Box by Emma Beech (with Vitalstatistix and Adelaide Festival), Following George Walker by Rory Walker (with Country Arts South Australia), Shore Break by Chris Pitman (with ninety-five theatre) and BÁRBAROS by Lina Limosani (with Limosani Projekts and Adelaide Festival Centre), with still more in development.

‘In the latest era of the Brink Productions Hub we’ve really focused on independent work and we’ve produced seven or eight shows in the last four years. We’ve remained responsive, trying not to repeat ourselves. I think that’s what we’ve tried to do.,’ Drummond says.

What does the future hold?

While he is finishing up as Artistic Director at the end of August, Drummond will stay on with Brink in a part-time role for several months.

‘I’m actually going to be retained on contract for perhaps a couple of days a week for at least six months, because there are a couple of projects that need to keep their momentum going. And what we’re saying to all the artists is that we will keep you working as if nothing’s changed, and then at a point when the new AD has come in, then there’ll be a conversation,’ he tells ArtsHub.

‘Are the projects the sort of projects that this Artistic Director wants to continue with, or do I stay on as an external director while the AD develops their own work? You’ve got to be alive to all sorts of variations,’ he explains.

‘We literally just got a huge bit of funding for a big, exciting, festival-scale work that we’re developing with Tutti Arts, about six weeks ago, and that’s really intrinsic to my vision in the way that I want to work on it. So I’ve got a year of development on this project, and it’s hard to imagine how that might be picked up by another director. But, having said that, I’m open to that conversation.’

Brink’s Chair, Trish Hansen, is delighted that Drummond is staying on in a new capacity in the coming months.

‘Chris is a unique and extraordinary human being and practitioner who has contributed a lifetime of passion and phenomenal capability to Brink. We are pleased that Chris will continue to work part-time on specific projects for the next six to 12 months. This is an incredibly exciting and important time for Brink, and we look forward to welcoming a new Artistic Director in the coming months. There is such outstanding artistic talent in Australia, so it’s intriguing to wonder what Brink might become in this next era. What we know is that we will continue our legacy of telling important stories that engage, inspire, enchant and shift audiences in deeply meaningful ways,’ Hansen said.

Brink’s Board, together with Executive Director, Karen Wilson, will now undertake a recruitment process for a new artistic director to lead and drive the creative direction of the company. The recruitment will be managed by industry specialists Richard Evans and Vanessa Duscio of REĂ Consulting, with applications to open in late July.