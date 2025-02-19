News

Celebrating Autism: the silent disco breaking new ground

The Brisbane Powerhouse event will feature a range of work led by Autistic artists as well as a silent disco.
19 Feb 2025 13:17
David Burton
A new silent disco coming to Brisbane in March is promising a unique experience for neurotypical and Autistic consumers alike.

As the industry continues to realise the strengths of embracing neurodiversity, the creatives behind Sound Space – a four-hour silent disco coming to Brisbane in March – are heralding the event as an essential milestone for neuro-inclusive arts projects. The special event features Autistic musicians and artists deliberately challenging perceptions of Autism. 

Brisbane Powerhouse is hosting the silent disco, which will feature globally renowned DJ KSMBA and local DJs. Adjacent to the disco, curators have sourced a range of sensory-friendly activities led by Autistic musicians and artists, including experimental soundscapes and sound-free sensory experiences. 

Autistic volunteers – trained specifically for the event – will assist visitors alongside Brisbane Powerhouse staff trained by Aspect Autism Friendly. 

Madeleine Jaine Lobsey, Project Director of Create Space, describes Sound Space as more than a dance party – it’s a movement for inclusion, she believes. “This Brisbane event breaks barriers in arts and culture, creating a space where Autistic and neurotypical individuals can connect through the joy of sound in all its forms, while challenging misconceptions about Autistic people,” says Lobsey.

“As an Autistic person and lover of arts and culture, I know the challenges of accessing and fully participating in events. I’m incredibly proud of the volunteers and commend Brisbane Powerhouse staff for prioritising inclusion and creating opportunities for Autistic artists and volunteers to thrive.”

The event is open to all and is available to book now. 

David Burton

David Burton is a writer from Meanjin, Brisbane. David also works as a playwright, director and author. He is the playwright of over 30 professionally produced plays. He holds a Doctorate in the Creative Industries.

