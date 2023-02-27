News

Catherine Opie: global lens, Australian click-through

In an Australian first, a survey exhibition of LA-based queer photographer, Catherine Opie, heads to Heide.
27 Feb 2023
Gina Fairley

Visual Arts

Catherine Opie, ‘Melissa and Lake, Durham, North Carolina’ (1998) © Catherine Opie. Courtesy: Regen Projects, Los Angeles and Lehmann Maupin, New York, Hong Kong, London and Seoul.

Today (27 February), Heide Museum of Modern Art has announced the first survey exhibition of the US photographer Catherine Opie to be presented in Australia. 

While Opie is perhaps not a household name in this country, her images capture a sensitivity and exploration of contemporary community that is very resonant in today’s Australian culture.

Born in the Midwest – Ohio in 1961 – Opie investigates the ways in which photographs give voice to social phenomena, registering people’s attitudes and relationships to themselves and others, while also forming a document of shifting attitudes.

Heide first introduced Opie’s work to Australian audiences in 1994 in the group exhibition Persona Cognita, curated by Juliana Engberg. Nearly three decades later, Opie returns to Heide with the first major survey of their work in this part of the world. 

Guest Exhibition Curator Brooke Babington says these pieces demonstrate Opie’s ‘mastery of photographic technologies and genres to offer us a heterogeneous conception of human relations – one that moves beyond the traditional limits of identity as defined within and against the wider group, through changing notions of ‘family’, ‘community’ and ‘collectivity’, adding that ‘these ideas offer us new and challenging ways of thinking through the role of the individual in a rapidly changing world’.

The exhibition, titled Catherine Opie: Binding Ties, pulls together more than 50 key works from both private and institutional collections abroad.

Opie’s work has appeared in major exhibitions at the Institute of Contemporary Art, Boston (2011), Los Angeles County Museum of Art (2010), Guggenheim Museum, New York (2008), MCA Chicago (2006) and the Walker Art Center, Minneapolis (2002).

Catherine Opie ‘Oliver in a Tutu’ 2004 © Catherine Opie. Courtesy: Regen Projects, Los Angeles and Lehmann Maupin, New York, Hong Kong, London and Seoul.

Across the exhibition are the familiar genres of portraiture, landscape and studio photography, which sit somewhere between documentary and a conceptual position, dipping into political movements, queer subcultures and urban transformation. Simply, they explore the idea of ‘the ways things should look,’ and what the ‘nuclear household’ may be in contemporary society.

Read: Theatre review: CAMP, Sydney WorldPride

The Gallery explains: ‘Opie remains well-known for her portraits of leather dykes, drag performers and trans members of her queer community in San Francisco and Los Angeles in the nineties, offering incisive commentary on identity expression and group membership. Her most recent series extend this thinking, exploring the ways our identification as individuals is eclipsed by the more critical need for us to identify collectively, working together toward common goals of environmental sustainability and social equality. Now, more than ever, we relate to one another as citizens of the world tasked with its protection, reflected in social movements like Black Lives Matter.’ 

Catherine Opie: Binding Ties is at Heide Museum of Modern Art from 1 April to 9 July 2023.

Gina Fairley

Gina Fairley is ArtsHub's National Visual Arts Editor. For a decade she worked as a freelance writer and curator across Southeast Asia and was previously the Regional Contributing Editor for Hong Kong based magazines Asian Art News and World Sculpture News. Prior to writing she worked as an arts manager in America and Australia for 14 years, including the regional gallery, biennale and commercial sectors. She is based in Mittagong, regional NSW. Twitter: @ginafairley Instagram: fairleygina

