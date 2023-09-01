Cartoonist leads Walkey Awards boycott over fossil fuel sponsorship

Australia’s most prestigious awards for journalism, the Walkley Awards for Excellence in Journalism, were established by Ampol Petroleum founder Sir William Gaston Walkley in 1956.

Ampol’s business model is intrinsically connected to the ‘era of global boiling’ as a result of its extraction of fossil fuels and contribution to human-induced climate change. It recently began sponsoring the Walkley Awards again after a hiatus.

The discovery of this move has driven nipaluna/Hobart-based cartoonist Jon Kudelka to boycott this year’s Walkley Awards – with an array of other cartoonists and now journalists joining the boycott in protest.

‘Ampol ceased sponsoring the Walkleys a while back, but just started again last year, which I didn’t notice [at the time],’ Kudelka tells ArtsHub.

‘Most cartoonists get an email from their editor saying, “Please enter the bloody Walkleys, the deadline’s coming up,” so we do and then just forget about it. But I read an article about this in Mumbrella by Belinda Noble about six weeks ago… So when my editor contacted me, I remembered the article – and I stewed over it before going to bed and then woke up at three o’clock in the morning and wrote a blog post saying I was going to boycott the Walkleys. That’s the guts of it.’

After sharing his blog post on social media, Kudelka has been gratified to see other cartoonists – including First Dog on the Moon, Fiona Katauskas and David Blumenstein – joining the boycott.

‘Some people take the Walkeys very seriously,’ said Kudelka, who has won the Walkley Award for Cartooning twice (in 2008 and 2018). ‘So I didn’t want to put pressure on anyone else to do the same, but the greenwashing conducted is obviously a big deal for these extractive companies.

‘They need to get permission to extract stuff, and they’re going to make a huge profit out of it. They don’t want to pay taxes and they don’t want to clean up the mess they leave behind – or pay for the mess. And people don’t necessarily want the mess, so all that requires permission from Government. And the media reports on that sort of stuff.

‘If you can get the media in the right state of mind, obviously, that’s going to help your cause. I mean, with respect, everyone in the media who thinks they’re even half-savvy should be fully aware of that already. Corporations don’t hand out money for fun. It’s not what they do – they do it for a return,’ he explains.

Read: The Culture for Climate report

While he’s not expecting this year’s boycott of the Walkley Awards to change the world, Kudelka nonetheless believes it’s a step in the right direction for him and others in the media.

‘Taking the money is a bad look. It makes it look bad for everyone,’ he says. ‘For example, there was a stink in Tasmania over 10 Days on the Island [several years ago] when a forestry company wanted to support that, and they got pulled up. Because what these companies want is a social licence. That’s greenwashing. That’s why they do it.’

Nor does he plan to encourage others to join his boycott. ‘I don’t really want to pressure everyone else to take a stance. I don’t want to be accused of virtue signalling because I honestly don’t think it’s a virtue – I just think it’s something that should be done. I thought maybe just leading by example might be a way to give it a go,’ Kudelka says.

Nonetheless, he’s delighted to see other cartoonists – many of whom he knows personally and professionally – as well as journalists also withdrawing their entries to the Walkley Awards in protest.

‘Cartoonists tend to be a bit more consistent in their principles because they can be, and they’ve all stuck by them. And Greg Jericho was the first journalist to jump out of [the Awards] which is pretty impressive,’ he says.

‘I wasn’t sure how it would go … it hasn’t changed the world and I don’t expect it to solve climate change or anything. But it’s like, how could you not do it, really?’

The Walkley Foundation has noted the concerns of some cartoonists and journalists about the sponsorship of the Walkley Awards. CEO Shona Martyn says: ‘We respect the right of all media professionals to decide which awards they wish to enter.’

Read Jon Kudelka’s post about why he is boycotting the Walkley Awards on his blog.