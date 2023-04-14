Capacity-building program for indie dance sector launched in Brisbane

A year-long program focused on professional development and capacity-building for independent dance artists has been launched in Brisbane. Operated out of Studio1 in Brisbane’s Yeerongpilly, The Workroom Program is funded through The Australia Council, Arts Queensland and Brisbane City Council.

Lisa Wilson, Director of Studio1, says the program is focused on ‘skills development, capacity building and paid, funded creative residencies, which are so valuable for artists to be able to have space to make, experiment and explore.

‘Artists need time and money and space to do what they do best. So hopefully this goes a small way to providing some opportunities for artists to do what they do best – make art and move communities,’ she tells ArtsHub.

The 12-month program includes a series of two-week creative residencies providing access to studio space and a cash contribution of $6000 per project (with a parallel residency program specifically designed to support artists with disabilities).

‘We have four funded creative residencies and then two specifically for artists with access needs. The funded residencies come with $6000 and two weeks at Studio1. We have a beautiful space that is actually called The Workroom, a black box space that has warehouse-height ceilings and sprung floors – a safe and fabulous space to work in. The funding then supports the artists with their collaborators or whatever they may like to put that money towards, as well as two weeks of space with no intended outcome other than just time and space and money to create.’

Applications for the residency program close this Sunday 16 April; visit the website for details.

Also on offer are a series of forums and workshops, including a focus on the business side of arts practice, and opportunities to showcase new works and strengthen the dance community in south-east Queensland.

‘One of the programs we’ve got is Ready to Roll, a two-week platform to help independent dancers build their pitching package for existing works or early stage creative works that are just off the edge of full presentation,’ Wilson explains.

‘[It’s designed] to help them to become presenter-ready or pitch-ready, just so that we’re not living in a cycle of all this interesting work being created at early stage developments and then artists not really having the knowledge or the skills base to be able to take that extra step and approach or pitch their work to presenters or producers.’

Envisaged as a micro-arts precinct in the Brisbane suburb of Yeerongpilly and established in early 2022, Studio1 was created ‘partly as a response to COVID instability, and the need for creative arts practice to be couched with sustainable and entrepreneurial business models,’ Wilson says.

Its activities are designed to complement rather than compete with those of peak body Ausdance Queensland and related organisations, with a particular focus on the independent dance and physical theatre sectors.

‘Studio1 is really reaching out to the independent dance sector in Brisbane, which I think for a while now has been lacking a space or a sense of place or community where they can gather. So [we’ll be] providing much-needed paid opportunities for dance artists, particularly independent dance artists, and providing employment for arts and cultural workers to appropriately support those dance artists. And I think it also reduces pressure on the multi-art form organisations or dance companies to respond to and cater for those independent practitioners,’ Wilson explains.

As to why a program like The Workroom is needed, Wilson says: ‘Artists need to be able to take risks. They need the time and the creative space and the financial means to be able to support full-time engagement in an idea or in a concept. And to be able to play and create without risk, so that they can push the boundaries of what they may want to explore without fear of failure and without feeling that there’s an outcome and a performance or an activity at the end of it that places pressure on them to produce.’

Consequently, the residency programs offered at Studio1 are absolutely not outcome driven.

‘If an artist chooses to have a showing at the end of the two weeks, we’re more than happy to help facilitate that, and even use the connections that Kate [Usher, Studio1’s General Manager] and I have to invite people into the room if that’s what the artist is after.

‘But it’s completely artist driven. So they may just want to spend two weeks in a space by themselves or with their collaborators, and then it’s up to them what they want to do at the end of that. There’s no formal showing; there’s no formal outcome that they need to deliver at the end of it,’ Wilson concludes.