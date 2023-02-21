Building queer crip spaces from the ground up

A new built-for-purpose space for artists with disability is coming to town in Melbourne. The North Preston Lifesaving Club is ‘a gift that keeps on giving’, co-founder Billie Parsons tells ArtsHub. Built on a vision shared by Parsons and fellow artist Jeremy Hawkes, the North Preston Lifesaving Club was born out of the need to provide queer and disabled artists with accessible and affordable spaces where they can experiment and connect with community.

Hawkes says: ‘Accessibility these days is starting to mean accessibility for all sorts of people, for all sorts of reasons. Disability has a history in art and culture of being an “issue” – things have [improved], but we’ve still got a long way to go. So the name of the place is also trying to dismantle those cool catchphrases that only focus on the “ability” part.’

Both artists have returned to Melbourne, after living interstate and overseas, and found it difficult to get studio spaces that, Parsons says, ‘are not only accessible but disability friendly’ in the north of Melbourne. Elsewhere, there is Way Out West and Echo Collective in Footscray, Melbourne’s west side, and in the south, Get Out! and Art Day South.

In addition, some accessible studios can be repurposed spaces that don’t fully remove access barriers such as steps and stairs, says Parsons, ‘so I thought the only way to solve this is actually to do it myself’.

She continues: ‘What we’ve done is we found a space that could serve a couple of different purposes – such as being artists’ studios and hosting workshops – that had a minimal amount of stairs in it. We also spoke to the agents about renovating the toilets to make a disabled one. It’s just building things like that so when someone comes in, they don’t have to think about their access needs.’

Hawkes adds: ‘The community of queer disabled artists is very tight-knit and small, but probably bigger than you think. When we started a Facebook page there is a lot of interest, support and excitement.

‘It’s really important to us that people are excited that this space is disability-led, because often they are sort of supported studio models.’

Apart from providing physical studio space for six professional artists, the North Preston Lifesaving Club will also offer a satellite artist position – using an extension of digital tools, such as Zoom, to open up the possibilities of remote engagement.

Parsons explains that the satellite position is ‘an effort to dismantle the boundaries between artists showing their work and the community’.

‘Those who cannot access the venue are invited to join as satellite artists and they are given digital mobility to engage with each other through our website. There’ll be things like live-streamed opening nights, documentation of each exhibition, and online classes and surveys (critiques).’

They can also help digital participants facilitate a physical exhibition, drawing on the lessons learned from curating remotely in the past few years.

Currently, Parsons and Hawkes are looking to set up three-phase power to run welders and a kiln, with a fundraising target of $6000 on gofundme. Both envision the space to grow as time goes on, with more program offerings as well as facilities, to accommodate anyone who wants to participate.

Hawkes and Parsons anticipate opening up the space from late March, starting off as a meeting place of sorts. Rather than having a set vision for programming, Parsons says ‘it’s an evolution’.

‘We’re not doing something where there’s a precedent,’ Parsons continues, which meant they didn’t have a map to follow.

Hawkes adds: ‘It’s really important for both of us that disability and all its wonderful variations can make our use of time a little bit different to the mainstream, and we fully embrace that.’

It’s also about being open to creative solutions, they add, and inviting others to share these endless possibilities at North Preston Lifesaving Club.

Parsons concludes: ‘Anything that you can do in a rectangular box, 10 metres by five metres – we’re up for it.’

North Preston Lifesaving Club welcomes artists of any description, but with a preference for supporting other queer/disabled folks and those from BIPOC communities.