A new storehouse for the Powerhouse Collection

Powerhouse Castle Hill will provide new levels of access to its exceptional 500,000-strong collection while Powerhouse’s $1.2 billion renewal is currently underway.
12 Mar 2024
Celina Lei
Powerhouse Castle Hill. Image: Rory Gardiner. The front entrance to Powerhouse Castle Hill, featuring a minimalistic silver-panelled architecture and large glass doors that also reveals the second floor.

Powerhouse Castle Hill. Image: Rory Gardiner.

Powerhouse Castle Hill will open its new state-of-the-art facility to the public with an opening weekend of celebrations over 23-24 March.

Powerhouse Chief Executive, Lisa Havilah tells ArtsHub, ‘The opening weekend celebrations will be two days of community celebrations with live music, community performances, tours and workshops that engage with the Powerhouse Collection and the cultural practices of Sydney.’

She continues, ‘We have over 500,000 objects in our collection across the applied arts and applied sciences. One of the really transformative things we have been able to achieve with the development of this new building is to consolidate for the first time the whole collection and co-locate our collection with our exceptional collections management team.

‘Powerhouse Castle Hill will feature exhibition spaces, open storage and learning spaces, and it will be a catalyst for communities to see and engage with the collection in new ways.’

The opening celebrations will see the premiere of the first major exhibition at Powerhouse Castle Hill, titled Alchemy. The show spotlights First Nations female creative practitioners, who specialise in natural dyeing techniques, from across Australia.

A special performance by Jannawi Dance Clan will accompany the opening ceremony on Saturday 23 March, followed by a series of workshops across the two days led by artists from Durrmu Arts Centre, who will be travelling from Peppimenarti in the Northern Territory.

Tours of Powerhouse Castle Hill will be hosted by members of the Powerhouse First Nations directorate, architectural practice Lahznimmo Architects, which designed the building, artist Amanda Williams, and the Powerhouse collections and curatorial team.

Visitors can also experience the Photography Lab and conservation labs, and learn about the design and construction of Powerhouse Parramatta.

Powerhouse Castle Hill has established a new TAFE NSW partnership, presenting workshops by teachers at the Creative Pavilion, including still life drawing, screen printing and floral arranging.

Live performances include music by Sydney Youth Orchestra, DJ Naian, Hills Community Concert Band and an opening performance by Jin Wu Koon, one of Australia’s oldest lion and dragon dancing troupes.

Free shuttle buses will run between Hills Showground Metro Station and Powerhouse Castle Hill throughout the opening weekend.

Powerhouse Castle Hill is open to the public every weekend. Family days are held every month.

Register to attend and view the full Powerhouse Castle Hill opening program from 23-24 March.  

Celina Lei

Celina Lei is an arts writer and editor at ArtsHub. She acquired her M.A in Art, Law and Business in New York with a B.A. in Art History and Philosophy from the University of Melbourne. She has previously worked across global art hubs in Beijing, Hong Kong and New York in both the commercial art sector and art criticism. Most recently she took part in drafting NAVA’s revised Code of Practice - Art Fairs. Celina is based in Naarm/Melbourne.

