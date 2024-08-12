Melbourne’s Art Echo Gallery has joined forces with Vermilion, Sydney, to present the group exhibition Overseas Locals 2024: Blossoms of Chinese Contemporary Art in Melbourne 《繁花 – 中国当代艺术墨尔本联展》.

The show features 15 contemporary Chinese and Chinese Australian artists, with works to be displayed across two venues running throughout August and September.

Overseas Locals taps into influential movements in Chinese Contemporary art from the 1990s through to the experience of Chinese immigrants in present day Australia. These artists break boundaries and stereotypes around the “conservative, soft-spoken Chinese” caricature to centre critical investigations of social and cultural life, the representation of women, urban landscapes and multiculturalism.

Established contemporary artists include Fang Lijun, one of the earliest Chinese avant-garde artists and representative figure of Cynical Realism in post-1989 China, Neo-Realist sculptor Chen Wenling with his grotesquely joyful red figures, Chinese Australian artist Guan Wei and multiple Archibald finalist, Hong Fu.

The bronze cast bao steamers by Jenny Zhe Chang and Pei Pei He’s meticulous paintings of Melbourne’s street scenes delve into ideas of alienation and longing, while Hu Ming and Jin Yi reclaim the “Oriental” gaze in bold oil paintings through a feminine lens.

Geng Xue’s haunting stop-motion film featuring blue and white porcelain characters, Mr Sea, is another example that blends traditional craftsmanship with contemporary storytelling.

Founder, curator and artist Echo Cai says she wishes to present a broad spectrum of contemporary Chinese practices in this show and contribute towards a greater understanding of Chinese fine art.

Cai writes, ‘The diversity of our significant Chinese community influences the cultural life of Melburnians today. In presenting this unique exhibition, I hope to enhance the appreciation of Chinese Contemporary art.‘

She continues, ‘While traditional forms of Chinese art are familiar to art patrons in public art collections, access to the work of contemporary Chinese artists in commercial galleries in Melbourne is sometimes more challenging to discover.’

Presented in two parts, the first exhibition will open at Malvern Artists Society Gallery on 16 August with an official launch on 17 August featuring guest speaker, Dr Damian Smith. Smith is Director of Australasian Cultural Arts Exchange (ACAE) Gallery (established in 2019) and President of the Australian Chinese Art Research Institute.

The second part of the show will open at Art Echo Gallery on 24 August with an auction on-site.

The full list of participating artists and mediums:

Geng Xue (video art)

Fang Lijun (woodblock print on paper)

Li Jin (silk screen print on paper)

Chen Wenling (sculpture)

Hong Fu (oil painting)

Guan Wei (lithography on paper)

Jenny Zhe Chang (sculpture)

Pei Pei He (oil painting)

Qing Qing (digital light installation)

Hu Ming (oil painting)

Cai Jiangnan (sculpture)

Wang Kai (inkjet print and hand-painted on canvas)

Jin Yi (oil painting)

Lei Lei (sculpture and video art)

Find out more at Art Echo.