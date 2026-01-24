Best opportunities, grants and awards for creatives: 26-31 January 2026

Opportunities

Keith Urban Rising Star Scholarship

Four-time Grammy Award winner Keith Urban and the Tamworth Country Music Festival have joined forces to launch the Keith Urban Rising Star Scholarship, with applications now open.

Designed to provide an emerging Australian country artist with a career-defining Nashville experience, the scholarship offers unprecedented access to the US country music industry – including opportunities to perform, write, record, meet key industry personnel, and enjoy recording time at Urban’s Nashville studio, The Sound (formerly the Tracking Room).

Applications close 19 February, learn more and apply.

Awards

Prime Minister’s Literary Awards 2026

The Prime Minister’s Literary Awards is the richest literary prize in the nation, with a tax-free prize pool of $600,000 in recognition of the outstanding literary talents of established and emerging Australian writers, illustrators, poets, and historians.

This annual Award accepts books published in the previous calendar year. Entries are sought for books of high literary merit, and in the case of the Prime Minister’s Prize for Australian History, outstanding works of scholarly accomplishment that contribute significantly to an understanding of Australian history.

Awards are presented in six categories: fiction, non-fiction, young adult literature, children’s literature, poetry and Australian history. Up to $100,000 will be awarded in each category – $80,000 for the winning entry and $5,000 each for a maximum of four shortlisted entries. All prizes are tax-free.

Works may be entered by publishers, literary agents, authors, or, in the case of the Australian History category only, producers or broadcasters.

Applications close 3 February, learn more and apply.

Early Career Writer Award

The Mona Brand Early Career Writer Award is open for entries through the State Library of NSW. This $10,000 award is presented to a woman or non-binary writer who is in the early stages of their career, and has had their debut work first professionally produced, screened or broadcast in the past five years (between 1 January 2021 and 31 December 2025).

The award is open to women and non-binary writers of plays; music drama; screenplays of feature-length fiction films; scripts of documentary films; scripts of plays or documentaries for radio, the web and/or streaming services; and/or scripts of television programs (fiction or non-fiction).

Applications close 4 February, learn more and apply.

Grants and funding

First Nations Arts d/Deaf and/or Disabilities Project Fund

The First Nations Arts and d/Deaf and/or Disabilities Project Fund supports projects and professional development opportunities across all art forms, nationally and internationally, with grants valued at $5,000 to $10,000. This initiative is part of Creative Australia’s First Nations First industry development programs, and is open to both individuals and groups who meet the eligibility criteria.

Applications close 3 March, learn more and apply.

Australian Cultural Diplomacy Grants Program

The Australian Cultural Diplomacy Grants Program (ACDGP) supports international projects that tell Australian stories, amplify First Nations voices, deepen bilateral partnerships, and build cultural understanding and connections overseas. Grants between $10,000 to $60,000 may be granted to individuals, companies and organisations that meet the eligibility criteria.

An initiative of the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, the ACDGP 2025-26 round seeks to advance Australia’s interests through activities that foster mutual understanding, deepen partnerships and connections, build trust, and strengthen Australia’s influence, reach, reputation and relationships overseas.

Applications close 6 February, learn more and apply.

More oppurtunities, grants and awards for 2026

