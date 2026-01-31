Best opportunities, grants and awards for creatives: 2 to 8 February 2026

Grants and funding

Australian Publishing and Promotion Fund (National)

One of three new investment opportunities introduced by Writing Australia, the Australian Publishing and Promotion Fund is a $2 million investment for independent publishers. The Fund will support independent publishers to be competitive and innovative in discovering, developing and promoting Australian writers. It aims to support a viable publishing ecosystem that contributes quality literature to the richness and diversity of Australian culture.

Applications close 17 March. Learn more and apply.

Literary Journals Capacity Building Fund (National)

This investment from Writing Australia aims to strengthen the sustainability of Australian literary journals by improving digital infrastructure and supporting editorial capacity. Eligible applicants can apply for investments of $15,000, $25,000, $35,000 or $50,000.

Applications close 17 March. Learn more and apply.

Writers’ Festival Author Travel Fund (National)

This investment from Writing Australia will support writers to connect with audiences through festivals and touring in regional areas and capital cities.

The fund prioritises authors travelling from or to regional locations, First Nations authors, children’s authors and illustrators, and early to mid-career writers while encouraging a broad mix of voices and festivals. Investments of $5,000 to $30,000 are available to support festivals cover travel, accommodation, appearance fees and per diems.

Applications close 14 April. Learn more and apply.

Regional Arts Fund (NT, QLD, SA, WA & Vic)

New funding opportunities are opening across regional Australia, with Regional Arts Fund Project Grants rolling out in select states and territories. These grants support artists, arts workers and organisations to bring ambitious creative projects to life – projects that build skills, strengthen communities and deliver high-quality artistic outcomes.

Applications open in early February across the Northern Territory, Queensland, South Australia, Western Australia and Victoria.

Are you in NSW, Tasmania or the ACT? You’re next. Each state and territory runs its own project funding rounds on different timelines, and the next national round will open across all states and territories in July 2026. Now’s a great time to start planning.

Applications dates are different for each state; all open early February and close mid-March. Learn more and apply.

Next Gen Arts & Next Level Fellowships (WA)

Got a young artist in your orbit who’s ready to level up? Regional Arts WA has two cracking opportunities on offer right now.

The Next Level Fellowships are handing out $8000 to regional artists and arts workers aged 18-26 to chase down targeted skills development or creative training. Applications are open until 20 April.

For community organisations, schools and youth centres looking to bring quality arts experiences to young people, the Next Gen Arts Grant is your ticket. Up to $5,000 is up for grabs to employ regional artists to deliver activities for 12-18 year olds. This round closes 23 February.

Learn more and apply.

Opportunities

Sydney Film Festival (NSW/National)

Your film could be a part of one of the longest-running and most prestigious film festivals in the world as Sydney Film Festival (SFF) celebrates its 73rd Festival, which will run 3-14 June 2026. Applications are open now for feature films, shorts and documentaries that have been completed in the prior 12 months to the festival dates.

SFF presents several awards that come with cash prizes, including the Official Competition Award ($60,000) for ‘cutting-edge, audacious and innovative’ feature films.

Applications close 27 February. Learn more and apply.

Sovereign Shorts (Vic)

Following the historic signing of Victoria’s Statewide Treaty with First Peoples, a new documentary initiative is set to amplify First Peoples voices and stories. Sovereign Shorts is a joint initiative from VicScreen, NITV and MIFF provides mentorship and resources for First Peoples screen storytellers to produce a 10-15 minute documentary that explores Treaty as a lived experience, capturing what this historic event means for individuals and communities.

Applications are encouraged from Victorian-based First Peoples directors and writers at all stages of their careers, including those with experience in other creative fields such as theatre.

Applications close 8 February. Learn more and apply.

Professional development

Leading Safe Cultures, Conflict Integrity and Repair Program (National)

Workplaces are becoming more diverse – but safety, equity and justice don’t happen by accident. They require leaders who can navigate complexity, hold conflict with integrity, and build cultures where people can speak, dissent and thrive without fear.

Leading Safe Cultures, Conflict Integrity and Repair is a leadership program led by Veronica Pardo Consulting for those ready to move beyond traditional DEI approaches and into the deeper work of cultural and psychological safety.

Both face-to-face and online programs are available. Places are limited, and registrations are open now. Learn more and register.

More opportunities, grants and awards for 2026

