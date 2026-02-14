Best opportunities, grants and awards for creatives: 16 to 22 February 2026

2026 Art Music Awards – national

2025 Art Music Fund winner Biddy Connor. Image: Bryony Jackson.

Returning in 2026, the APRA AMCOS Art Music Awards provide a platform to unite and celebrate the national art music community, inclusive of creators and collaborators in contemporary music, jazz, improvised music, experimental music and sound art.

The awards honour excellence and impactful achievements in the composition, performance, education and presentation of art music, as well as the passionate individuals and organisations behind it all.

Finalists and winners are selected from nominations submitted by industry peers and audience members alike. APRA AMCOS and AMC invite their members to put forward online nominations in support of individuals and organisations who have made waves through either performance, a new work (including digital performance, broadcast and commercial release) or other musical ventures.

Nominations close 25 February. Find out more and apply.

National Photographic Portrait Prize – national/Canberra

Em Jensen, Thelma, 2024 (detail). National Photographic Portrait Prize 2025 Finalist. Image: Supplied.

Entries to the National Photographic Portrait Prize are now open. The winner of the 2026 prize will receive $30,000 courtesy of the National Portrait Gallery and $20,000 worth of equipment thanks to Canon Australia. All finalists will receive:

An artist fee of $1,200 to exhibit work at the gallery

An additional artist fee of $700 if the work is included in the 2026 National Tour

A copyright and image licensing fee of $1000

Return freight organised to and from the gallery

Domestic travel allowance and accommodation in Canberra for the night of the exhibition launch

Applications close 16 February. Find out more and apply.

Bondi Pavilion Artist Residencies – NSW

Image: Supplied / Waverley Council.

Applications are now open for all three of Bondi Pavilion’s Artist Residencies, supported by Sydney’s Waverley Council. These multidisciplinary residencies are an opportunity to be a part of the artistic life of Bondi Pavilion. The scheme is designed to support artists at every stage of their career, from emerging to established, with funded opportunities available.

Applications are encouraged from creatives who live, work or have a connection to the Waverley community. Residencies start from March.

Applications close 16 February. Find out more and apply.

National Poet Laureate – national

The National Poet Laureate is a three‑year appointment that recognises an outstanding Australian poet whose work and cultural contribution have shaped contemporary poetry and its readership.

Creative Australia will support the Laureate in designing a program of activity across the three-year term, including national events, public programming, collaborations and opportunities for community engagement.

The inaugural Australian Poet Laureate will be announced in October 2026.

Applications close 17 March. Find out more and apply.

Literary Journals Capacity Building Fund – national

Literary journals are essential to Australia’s reading and writing culture. This investment aims to strengthen the sustainability of Australian literary journals by improving digital infrastructure and supporting editorial capacity. Investments of $15,000 to $50,000 are available for:

Building digital infrastructure, including website upgrades, improving user experience, archiving, analytics and accessibility

Remuneration for staff involved in digital upgrade planning

Training, capacity building and professional development for editorial staff

Engaging editors to support activities including succession planning or building pathways for diverse editorial voices

Payment for editorial staff.

Applications close 17 March. Find out more and apply.

Contemporary Music Touring Program – national

Photo: Harrison Haines / Pexels.

Creative Australia’s Contemporary Music Touring Program supports Australian musicians to take their original Australian contemporary music on tour to connect with audiences across the country.

The tour must involve performances in at least three venues or locations outside of the performer’s hometown. Tours that include regional and remote destinations, or that assist performers residing in regional and remote areas to tour, are a priority for funding.

Grants are available from $5000 to $50,000, depending on the number of tour venues or locations in regional or remote areas.

Applications close 3 March. Find out more and apply.

