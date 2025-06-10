News

Beethoven’s ‘Emperor’ crowned Australia’s favourite piano piece

The ABC Classic 100: Piano countdown sees Beethoven and Chopin dominate, with a record number of female and living composers represented.
10 Jun 2025 11:38
David Burton
A portrait of Beethoven set against an abstract backbround of vibrant colours.

Beetoven took out the top spot in the popular ABC poll. Image: Supplied.

Ludwig van Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No 5 in E-flat major, Op 73, widely known as The Emperor, has taken out the top spot in ABC Classic’s 2025 Classic 100: Piano countdown.

This marks the third time The Emperor has topped a Classic 100 poll, reaffirming its place as one of Australia’s most beloved piano works. Known for its grandeur and technical brilliance, the concerto has consistently resonated with listeners since its first performance in 1811.

Beethoven’s enduring popularity was further demonstrated with nine works in this year’s top 100, including the Moonlight Sonata, which placed second. Frédéric Chopin also featured prominently, equalling Beethoven’s nine placements, with his Nocturnes rounding out the top three.

Nearly 140,000 votes were cast in the 2025 countdown – one of the highest turnouts in the event’s 24-year history. This year’s list also marks a milestone in diversity: 11 works by seven female composers were included, alongside 27 pieces by living composers and 11 works by Australians. Nineteen piano works written for film or television also made the list.

Classic 100 in Concert line-up announced

The annual celebration culminates with Classic 100 in Concert, held on Friday 20 and Saturday 21 June at Hamer Hall in Melbourne, and broadcast nationally on Saturday 21 June at 7.30pm on ABC TV and ABC iview.

Principal Conductor Benjamin Northey will lead the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra in a program that spans centuries and styles – from Beethoven, Chopin and Debussy to Gershwin, Kats-Chernin and Nat Bartsch.

Australian pianist Andrea Lam will headline the concert, joined by Simon Tedeschi, Tamara-Anna Cislowska, Konstantin Shamray, Aura Go and Dong Jun ‘DJ’ Ha – an inspirational left-handed pianist featured on ABC’s The Piano.

Composer-performers Nat Bartsch and Elena Kats-Chernin will each present one of their works, highlighting the growing presence of living Australian voices in classical music.

Presented by the ABC’s Dr Megan Burslem and Jeremy Fernandez, the event marks the third live concert in the Classic 100 concert series.

More information is available via the ABC Classic website plus further details about the MSO concert.

David Burton

David Burton is a writer from Meanjin, Brisbane. David also works as a playwright, director and author. He is the playwright of over 30 professionally produced plays. He holds a Doctorate in the Creative Industries.

