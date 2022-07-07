Be on top of this week’s arts news

We’ve recapped the hottest headlines, announcements and arts news that shaped the zeitgeist this past week.

Our top news stories this week

Our top career stories this week

RETURNED OBJECTS: Aboriginal artefacts will return home to South Australia’s Kaurna people after 150 years in Beechworth’s Burke Museum in north-east Victoria. The 15 objects were borrowed in 1878, and sent to the Paris World Expo, returning to Beechworth rather than the ancestral home of Adelaide. Now they will, with this promised repatriation.

PARTNERSHIP: RISING announced this week that it would host the next APAM (Australian Performing Arts Market) Gathering during its 2023 festival from 14 – 18 June across the festival’s final weekend.

LECTURE FOR LISMORE: In aid of the extensive conservation work the Lismore Regional Gallery (LRG) is currently undergoing after the devastation of the New South Wales Northern Rivers region’s floods earlier this year, the Australian Decorative and Fine Arts Society (ADFAS) is presenting an online lecture fundraising event: The Value Of Art by Leigh Capel at 5:00 pm (AEST) on Sunday 24 July. Lend your support and register.

WINS: Kerstin Thompson Architects was awarded the highest honour that can be bestowed in the public architecture category of the NSW Architecture Awards, the Sulman Medal for public architecture this week; while Walsh Bay Arts Precinct received the state’s top award, the NSW Architecture Medallion, for the transformation of Pier 2/3 and Wharf 4/5 undertaken by Tonkin Zulaikha Greer Architects. It further received awards for Public Architecture, Greenway Award for in four categories at the 2022 NSW Architecture Awards.

Installation, Remember Royalty (2018) by Kokatha and Nukunu artist Yhonnie Scarce, acquired as part of MCA / Tate Joint Acquisition Program. Image supplied.

UK ACQUISITIONS: The Museum of Contemporary Art Australia (MCA) and Tate have announced six further acquisitions for its International Joint Acquisition Program for contemporary Australian art. The five artists/works chosen are: the sculptural work Untitled (Interiors) (2008) by Simryn Gill (NSW & Malaysia); the bark painting Garnkiny (2013) by senior Gija artist Mabel Juli (East Kimberley, WA); Baratjala (2020) by senior Yolŋu artist Noŋgirrŋa Marawili (East Arnhem Land, NT); installation, Remember Royalty (2018) by Kokatha and Nukunu artist Yhonnie Scarce (VIC) and two abstract paintings massacre inlet (1994) and memory scar, grevillea, mangrove pod (& net) (2020) by Waanyi artist Judy Watson (QLD).

The iconic sculpture walk, HIDDEN Rookwood Sculptures, returns for one month starting 10 September 2022.

Gertrude Street Projection Festival (GSPF) is back for its 14th year presenting thoughtful and considered artworks from selected artists from 28-31 July. This year’s festival will extend into Ngár-go (Fitzroy) and Yálla-birr-ang (Collingwood). The theme is ‘A Soft Pulse’.

With new poems by Ambassadors Archie Roach, Bronte Campbell, Courtney Peppernell, Sisonke Msimang and more, August is the time to celebrate Poetry Month. Check out the program.

The Sydney Fair returns to Royal Randwick Racecourse from Thursday 28 July to Sunday 31 July, an event for Antique and vintage dealers, while that same weekend at The Cutaway, Barangaroo, The Finders Keepers Market will present the work of 101 makers across design and craft studios.

UNDERGROUND Festival will take place at the Gold Coast’s HOTA from 14-16 July with a focus on projections, disco and drag.

After two years of postponements, Sculpture by the Sea, Bondi will return from 21 October-7 November along Sydney’s iconic sea walk, with new funding and a swag of awards.

Under the artistic directorship of Jack Liebeck, the Australian Festival of Chamber Music (AFCM) opens with three world premieres over the first three days, and a line-up of 130 works from 29 July to 7 August in Townsville, Queensland.

Installation review: Lightscape ★★★1/2☆☆

A radiant after-dark wonderland set among the trees.

Book review: The Diplomat, Chris Womersley ★★★★1/2☆

A powerful and gripping novel of agony and the despair of regret

Musical review: Passing Strange ★★★★☆

This transcendent production will blow your mind.

Theatre review: Golden Blood ★★★1/2☆☆

A desperate tale set in Singapore about the push and pull of siblings drawn into the underworld.

Exhibition review: Jeff Gibson, Countertypes ★★★★☆

Copy, Cut and Compilate: an artist who plays with mass media imagery.

Head to our Reviews page for more.

AUSTRALIAN FIRST (VIC): Monash University Museum of Art (MUMA) presents a major new commission and the first curated survey of Shelley Lasica’s choreographic practice across her four decade career. This occasion also marks the first monograph of a contemporary Australian choreographer. For two weeks only, WHEN I AM NOT THERE will see daily performances during museum opening hours, where eight dancers share MUMA’s gallery spaces. Showing 16 – 27 August. (Pictured top).

FIRST NATIONS CRAFT (VIC): Into the Everywhen is an exhibition of seven First Nations artists presented by Craft Victoria that articulates and embodies the philosophical position of ‘Everywhen’ – manifested at any or all times. The exhibition offers a sensory reminder of what Always Was, and Always Will Be. Showing until 3 September, this major show has been curated by Alchemy Orange.

UNLEASHED DINOSAURS (WA): WA Museum Boola Bardip has opened a world-first exhibition from Argentina, Dinosaurs of Patagonia – showcasing some of the most enormous dinosaurs to have ever walked the earth! – in time for school holidays. 16 spectacular skeletons make for a huge adventure, with the exhibition expanded with 3D animations, videos and audio tours. Until 23 October.

FIRST NATIONS THEATRE (ACT): New First Nations theatre production Ngadjung is an environmental drama set in a scarily imaginable future, right here on Ngunnawal Country, and commissioned by Belconnen Arts Centre. Playwright Dylan Van Den Berg will also be directing it, with support from Melbourne-based Ilbijerri Theatre Company Artistic Director Rachael Maza. 19-27 August, The Theatre, Belconnen. Ticketed.

WOMEN ARTISTS TALK (NSW): The next instalment of Women Out West will be a panel of four incredibly talented, award-winning artists, Clare Healy, this year’s Sulman Prize winner; Elly Chatfield – artist, poet, actor, proud Gamillaroi woman, respected Elder and child of the Stolen Generation; Christine Dean, Pollock-Krasner Fellowship recipient exploring transgender art; and awarded artist Linda Brescia. FREE at The Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre on Thursday 28 July, 6:30-8pm.

Flinders Drama course to present Coming of Age in Australia, Image supplied.

NEW PLAYWRIGHTS (VIC): Australian playwrights have provided leading voices in the development of Australia’s cultural identity – and this year Flinders University’s graduating actors from the Drama course present the new production, Coming of Age in Australia, performed from July 25-29, and directed by Wayne Harrison AM, one of Australia’s leading directors and former Artistic Director of the Sydney Theatre Company.

PHOTOGRAPHY SYMPOSIUM (QLD): Griffith Art Museum is presenting a day-long symposium on photography at the Queensland College of Art Lecture Theatre Saturday 23 July 2022, 10am – 4pm. Keynote speakers include rea (artist, curator, activist, academic, cultural educator) and Michael Aird (artist, curator, anthropologist). The event is organised around three sessions: ‘Photography in Australia: Where are we at?’, ‘Taking Pictures or Making Pictures?’ and ‘Photography as Material’ each explore with a separate panel of respected artists, curators and thinkers. A must for anyone working in the contemporary medium today.

Sonia Leber and David Chesworth, Where Lakes Once Had Water (video still), 2020. University of Wollongong Art Collection. CABAH Art Series Commission in partnership with Bundanon.

ECO EXHIBITION (VIC): The exhibition Where Lakes Once Had Water will feature a major video work of the same name and three related sound, video and sculptural works from conceptual artists Sonia Leber and David Chesworth. In 2018 and 2019 the artists travelled with a team of earth and environmental scientists who were investigating changes in the climate, landscape and ecology over many millennia in the Northern Territory of Australia – the work reflects this journey, and this landscape’s history and future. At TarraWarra Museum of Art, 30 July – 13 November.

DIVERSE VOICES (NSW): Over the Fence celebrates Western Sydney with the Granville Centre Art Gallery and Parramatta Artists’ Studios partnering to explore how connections, neighbourhoods and community mean something deeper than the invisible force of a border. Running until 31 July, with a public program extending into August. Artists include: Marian Abboud, Heath Franco, Rebecca Gallo, Tarik Ahlip & Linda Brescia, Gillian Kayrooz, Venessa Possum, Kalanjay Dhir and participants from the Youth Mentoring Program.

FIRST NATIONS POP UP (VIC): For three months an empty shopfront along Errol Street in North Melbourne has been transformed into a unique space for First Nations entrepreneurs and fashion, headed up by Amber Days and Yarn Strong Sista. It’s part of the City of Melbourne’s Creative Spaces program, which connects artists with accessible spaces to support and promote their work. From ancient aroma products to ethical kids clothing – check it out.

TALK/S (NSW): From cyborg mermaids, 19th century French provincial poets and today’s Bourke Elders; to rich and strange real lives writ large for the stage, The Joan’s Creative Conversations series is a relaxed after-work setting with Q&A sessions. Specialists in music, theatre, poetry, creative writing, screen studies and history will engage with audiences in presentations that profile current projects, questions and investigations into the arts. Free but book. Starts 21 July, view the program and reserve your place.

RETHINKING THE STILL LIFE: The exploration of still life is the focus of two new solo exhibitions opening at the Tweed Regional Gallery on 15 July. Gold Coast artists Linda Kruger and Natali Popovski each explore different approaches to the still life genre. Check out the full public program expanding the exhibition.

BIG IDEAS TALKS (VIC): This month, Museums Victoria’s Future Forums conversation series will bring together the world’s brightest innovators and creative thinkers to reflect on the big ideas and important questions shaping our future. On Thursday 28 July at 6.30pm (in person and online), acclaimed evolutionary psychologist, anthropologist and author, Professor Robin Dunbar joins Future Forums live via video link from the United Kingdom to discuss how we are all Hardwired for Connection. As Head of the Social and Evolutionary Neuroscience Research Group at the Department of Experimental Psychology at University of Oxford, he is best known for formulating Dunbar’s Number, a measurement of the ‘cognitive limit to the number of individuals with whom any one person can maintain stable relationships.’ Learn more about this panel discussion. Ticketed.

STREAM OR SNOOP: Watch read, listen and experience cultural content from across the University of Melbourne’s 40 collections and more than 15 galleries, museums and theatres – now all conveniently digitised and available under Creative Commons.

GLASS ICON (SA): JamFactory’s ICON series celebrates the achievements of South Australia’s most influential visual artists working in craft-based media. Jessica Loughlin is the current artist to be featured with a solo exhibition of her minimal, kilnformed glass. From 15 July – 18 September.

FIRST NATIONS WOMEN TALK (WA): Fremantle Arts Centre is presenting Closure: Strong Black Women, critical and timely panel discussion where First Nations women working in the arts reflect on the role the arts play in creating space for reconciliation in contemporary Australia. Facilitated by proud Nyoongar Woman and Chair of Reconciliation WA, Carol Innes OA with panellists Clothilde Bullen (Wardandi Nyoongar & Badimaya Peoples), Gina Williams (Balladong Nyoongar Peoples), Chloe Ogilvie (Nhanda Peoples) and Sharyn Egan (Whadjuk Nyoongar Peoples). 12 July from 6-8.30pm. Free but please register.

RETURNING TOUR: Dion and Randall International announces the return of their rock ‘n’ roll spectacular, touring throughout Victoria, Western Australia, Tasmania and Adelaide from 16 July – 1 October, Shake Rattle ‘n’ Roll. Audiences will be treated to the most memorable tunes from all the greats: Elvis Presley, Buddy Holly, Johnny O’Keefe, Bobby Darin, Chuck Berry, Doris Day, Ritchie Valens, Jerry Lee Lewis and so many more.



INAUGURAL FESTIVAL (VIC): For the first time Abbotsford Convent is to be transformed into an eclectic and contemporary free outdoor art exhibition from 26 August – 2 October. Interspecies and Other Others is the world premiere of a new after dark exhibition curated by Kelli Alred that will transform the gardens and architecture of Melbourne’s beloved and heritage-listed venue.

Alongside newly commissioned, site-specific works from some of Australia’s leading contemporary artists including Abdul Abdullah, Megan Cope, Atlanta Eke and Lyndall Jones, visitors are encouraged to explore and interact with additional existing works, performance and participatory events from artists of the calibre of Tony Albert to internationally recognised Yeo Siew Hua from Singapore. In addition, award-winning filmmaker, Sarah-Jane Woulahan has been commissioned to create a special series of short films that will feature in the Interspecies program.

EXHIBITION (NSW): TRUTH: Then Now Everywhen is curated by Deborah Sims and Matt Dickson from their collection and will be presented across two Newcastle venues: the University Gallery at Callaghan campus and Watt Space Gallery in Newcastle city, 12 July – 3 September.

SCREEN ICON TALKS LIGHT: As part of ACMI’s public program for its Melbourne Winter Masterpiece exhibition of Light: Works from Tate’s Collection, multi-award-winning director and cinematographer Warwick Thornton is slated for a special program of in-conversation talks and film screenings. Warwick Thornton x Light 15 – 17 July Ticketed.

MUSIC AWARDS: APRA AMCOS and the Australian Music Centre (AMC) have announced the 2022 ART MUSIC AWARDS will be held on Wednesday 31 August at Meat Market, North Melbourne. Live performances for the 2022 Awards will be curated by Melbourne-based pianist and composer Barney McAll, and will be hosted by Rwandan-British composer Stéphanie Kabanyana Kanyandekwe.

Want more? Visit our Event page.