Bangarra awarded prestigious Golden Lion by the Venice Biennale Danza 2026

Bangarra Dance Theatre, the acclaimed First Nations dance company, will be the first Australian company ever to win the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement in Dance at the Venice Biennale.

The company, led creatively by Artistic Director and Co-CEO Frances Rings, a proud Mirning woman, will receive the award at the 20th International Festival of Contemporary Dance in Venice, Italy in July, where Bangarra will also stage the European premiere of Rings’ seminal work, Terrain.

‘I am truly honoured to receive the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement in Dance on behalf of Bangarra Dance Theatre,’ Rings said in a statement.

‘This prestigious award also recognises all those who have come before me at Bangarra; our dancers, Uncle Rob Bryant, Cheryl Stone and Carole Y. Johnson who founded the company, our premiere First Nations training institution NAISDA – the National Aboriginal Islander Skills Development Association – and Stephen Page who led Bangarra for 30 years, working alongside his brothers Russell and David Page,’ she said.

Bangarra’s previous Artistic Director (from 1991 to 2022), Munaldjali and Nunukul man Stephen Page, said: ‘We are deeply humbled and profoundly grateful for this recognition of our distinctive dance theatre language, both contemporary and traditional, that has survived in the mainstream nationally and globally for almost 35 years. First Peoples’ Artistic kinship system is at the core of our knowledge systems, and we are honoured to be the caretakers of our dance legacy and our continual creative dance future.’

What is the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement in Dance?

The Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement in Dance is awarded by the Biennale Danza 2026, the dance division of La Biennale di Venezia, also known as the Venice Biennale.

It acknowledges a lifetime body of work and artists who have transformed, evolved and brought new urgency to the language of dance, infusing it with the vital force of their cultures. Bangarra will become the first company to receive the award, which has historically been awarded to individual choreographers such as Merce Cunningham, Pina Bausch and Jirí Kylián, and dancers such as Sylvie Guillem.

The international recognition for Bangarra, Australia’s leading Indigenous dance company, follows similar success for the Geelong-based Back to Back Theatre Company in 2024, when the company received the Golden Lion Award for Lifetime Achievement in Theatre.

That same year, Kamilaroi/Bigambul man Archie Moore became the first Australian to win the Golden Lion for Best National Participation for his installation kith and kin, presented at the Australia Pavilion for the 60th La Biennale de Venezia 2024.

Read: Prima Facie: Sheridan Harbridge to star in influential Aussie play’s homecoming tour

The Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement will be awarded alongside the Silver Lion, presented to a young/emerging artist, the recipient of which is yet to be announced. Both awards have been approved by the Board of Directors of La Biennale di Venezia at the recommendation of Artistic Director of the Dance Department of the La Biennale di Venezia, Sir Wayne McGregor CBE.

‘Since the start of my directorship, I have aimed to profile and advocate for the outstanding artists and companies whose influence and impact extend beyond their remarkable work alone,’ McGregor said.

‘Highlighting and honouring the artists selected for this year’s Golden and Silver Lions exemplifies this ambition – not least because they are individuals and collectives who have caused a seismic shift in our understanding of dance and the cultural context in which it is performed. Their integrity, passion, commitment and power have often driven radical change, frequently overcoming great challenge and resistance”.

Plaudits flow for Bangarra Dance Theatre

The significance of Bangarra receiving the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement in Dance was recognised byAustralia’s Federal Minister for the Arts, the Hon. Tony Burke MP, who said: ‘For the arts, no award is greater and for Australian dance there is no greater company than Bangarra. This isn’t simply Bangarra appearing on the world stage, this is them owning it.’

Her Excellency the Honourable Sam Mostyn AC, Governor-General of the Commonwealth of Australia, and also Bangarra’s patron, added: ‘This Award is a powerful moment for Australian culture on the world stage, celebrating Bangarra’s artistic excellence and the unique strength of the company’s storytelling, grounded in the world’s oldest continuing culture.

‘I am so proud of this acknowledgement of Bangarra’s extraordinary contribution to global cultural representation, it is an important reminder of the deep creativity and leadership of First Nations artists who share that with audiences everywhere,’ she concluded.

Bangarra’s 2026 season features the world premiere of Flora, a collaboration with The Australian Ballet, and a tour of the triple bill Sheltering to the ACT, NSW, Victoria and Queensland.

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub. Sign up for our free ArtsHub and ScreenHub newsletters.