News

 > News

Bangarra awarded prestigious Golden Lion by the Venice Biennale Danza 2026

The First Nations dance company, under the artistic direction of Frances Rings, will be the first Australian company to win the award since its inception in 1995.
20 Feb 2026 10:42
Richard Watts
Bangarra's Terrain at Sydney Opera House. The photo shows an Aboriginal woman dancing, caught mid-routine, with her right leg dramatically raised; her right arm is bent above her head. Other dancers are visible, kneeling on the stage behind her.

Performing Arts

Bangarra’s Terrain at Sydney Opera House. Photo: Daniel Boud.

Share Icon

Bangarra Dance Theatre, the acclaimed First Nations dance company, will be the first Australian company ever to win the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement in Dance at the Venice Biennale.

The company, led creatively by Artistic Director and Co-CEO Frances Rings, a proud Mirning woman, will receive the award at the 20th International Festival of Contemporary Dance in Venice, Italy in July, where Bangarra will also stage the European premiere of Rings’ seminal work, Terrain.

‘I am truly honoured to receive the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement in Dance on behalf of Bangarra Dance Theatre,’ Rings said in a statement.

‘This prestigious award also recognises all those who have come before me at Bangarra; our dancers, Uncle Rob Bryant, Cheryl Stone and Carole Y. Johnson who founded the company, our premiere First Nations training institution NAISDA – the National Aboriginal Islander Skills Development Association – and Stephen Page who led Bangarra for 30 years, working alongside his brothers Russell and David Page,’ she said.

Bangarra’s previous Artistic Director (from 1991 to 2022), Munaldjali and Nunukul man Stephen Page, said: ‘We are deeply humbled and profoundly grateful for this recognition of our distinctive dance theatre language, both contemporary and traditional, that has survived in the mainstream nationally and globally for almost 35 years. First Peoples’ Artistic kinship system is at the core of our knowledge systems, and we are honoured to be the caretakers of our dance legacy and our continual creative dance future.’

What is the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement in Dance?

The Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement in Dance is awarded by the Biennale Danza 2026, the dance division of La Biennale di Venezia, also known as the Venice Biennale.

It acknowledges a lifetime body of work and artists who have transformed, evolved and brought new urgency to the language of dance, infusing it with the vital force of their cultures. Bangarra will become the first company to receive the award, which has historically been awarded to individual choreographers such as Merce Cunningham, Pina Bausch and Jirí Kylián, and dancers such as Sylvie Guillem.

The international recognition for Bangarra, Australia’s leading Indigenous dance company, follows similar success for the Geelong-based Back to Back Theatre Company in 2024, when the company received the Golden Lion Award for Lifetime Achievement in Theatre.

That same year, Kamilaroi/Bigambul man Archie Moore became the first Australian to win the Golden Lion for Best National Participation for his installation kith and kin, presented at the Australia Pavilion for the 60th La Biennale de Venezia 2024.

Read: Prima Facie: Sheridan Harbridge to star in influential Aussie play’s homecoming tour

The Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement will be awarded alongside the Silver Lion, presented to a young/emerging artist, the recipient of which is yet to be announced. Both awards have been approved by the Board of Directors of La Biennale di Venezia at the recommendation of Artistic Director of the Dance Department of the La Biennale di Venezia, Sir Wayne McGregor CBE.

‘Since the start of my directorship, I have aimed to profile and advocate for the outstanding artists and companies whose influence and impact extend beyond their remarkable work alone,’ McGregor said.

‘Highlighting and honouring the artists selected for this year’s Golden and Silver Lions exemplifies this ambition – not least because they are individuals and collectives who have caused a seismic shift in our understanding of dance and the cultural context in which it is performed. Their integrity, passion, commitment and power have often driven radical change, frequently overcoming great challenge and resistance”.

Plaudits flow for Bangarra Dance Theatre

The significance of Bangarra receiving the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement in Dance was recognised byAustralia’s Federal Minister for the Arts, the Hon. Tony Burke MP, who said: ‘For the arts, no award is greater and for Australian dance there is no greater company than Bangarra. This isn’t simply Bangarra appearing on the world stage, this is them owning it.’

Her Excellency the Honourable Sam Mostyn AC, Governor-General of the Commonwealth of Australia, and also Bangarra’s patron, added: ‘This Award is a powerful moment for Australian culture on the world stage, celebrating Bangarra’s artistic excellence and the unique strength of the company’s storytelling, grounded in the world’s oldest continuing culture.

‘I am so proud of this acknowledgement of Bangarra’s extraordinary contribution to global cultural representation, it is an important reminder of the deep creativity and leadership of First Nations artists who share that with audiences everywhere,’ she concluded.

Bangarra’s 2026 season features the world premiere of Flora, a collaboration with The Australian Ballet, and a tour of the triple bill Sheltering to the ACT, NSW, Victoria and Queensland.

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub. Sign up for our free ArtsHub and ScreenHub newsletters.

Richard Watts

Richard Watts OAM is ArtsHub's National Performing Arts Editor; he also presents the weekly program SmartArts on Three Triple R FM. Richard is a life member of the Melbourne Queer Film Festival, a Melbourne Fringe Festival Living Legend, and was awarded the 2019 Sidney Myer Performing Arts Awards' Facilitator's Prize. In 2021 he received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Green Room Awards Association. Most recently, Richard received a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in June 2024. Follow him on Twitter: @richardthewatts

Related News

A Winter's Journey. Image: David Cox.
Reviews

Musica Viva’s A Winter’s Journey review: a potent retelling of Schubert’s Winterreise.

In A Winter's Journey, visual art and atmospheric lighting add to a mesmerising musical interpretation.

Suzannah Conway
Art. Image: Brett Boardman.
Reviews

Art review: a revived classic holds a mirror to artistic and social foibles 

Yasmina Reza’s 1994 classic, Art, has opened in Sydney, starring Richard Roxburgh, Damon Herriman and Toby Schmitz.

Peter Hackney
Lorde is in Australia for her Ultrasound World Tour. Photo: Sam Penn / Supplied.
Reviews

Lorde review: Ultrasound World Tour is a gritty, powerful portrait of a grown woman

Lorde's stripped back arena show was a risk, but it's one that's paid off for the star.

Daniel Stojkovski
Malthouse Theatre's Black Light. Photo: Pia Johnson.
Reviews

Black Light review: Jada Alberts throws the spotlight on the matriarchy

Navigating kinship across generations, this world premiere of Black Light opens the Malthouse’s 2026 season.

Madeleine Swain
Crossing the Divide. Image: Supplied.
Reviews

Crossing the Divide review: theatre for young people that grapples with tough questions

Crossing the Divide weaves a story about colonial explorers and modern day schoolkids.

Suzannah Conway
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login