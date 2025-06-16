Australian Festival of Chamber Music moving to Cairns in 2026

The Australian Festival of Chamber Music (AFCM) this morning (16 June) announced its relocation from Townsville – the Northern Queensland city it has called home since 1991 – to Cairns, 347 kilometres further north on Yirrganydji Country.

“This is not a departure from northern Queensland – it is an evolution within it,” Mary Jo Capps AM, AFCM Chair, said in a media statement today.

The relocation follows a record-breaking attendance at the 2024 Festival and, according to the AFCM, is driven by a need for continued growth, a vision for artistic innovation and enhanced patron experiences – all while remaining embedded in northern Queensland and honouring the legacy, loyal audiences and musical history forged in Townsville over the past 35 years.

Growing the Festival’s impact

“We are deeply grateful to Townsville for 35 extraordinary years of support and look forward to celebrating that legacy in full during our 2025 Festival from 25 July to 2 August. From 2026, we look forward to growing the Festival’s impact even further from its new home in Cairns – a city with world-class tourism appeal, fit-for-purpose venues and a strong appetite for cultural connection,” Capps said.

While it has not been overtly stated as a reason for the relocation, ArtsHub notes that last August, AFCM Executive Director Ricardo Peach expressed dismay at Townsville City Council’s decision to walk away from plans for a promised purpose-built concert hall and theatre in central Townsville.

The Festival had been lobbying for such a venue for decades.

Peach said at the time, “The vibrancy of the cultural scene in Townsville-Gurambilbarra is very much despite the Council, rather than because of it, but it cannot continue in the current climate without genuine significant Council support.”

He subsequently call for a cultural boycott – an “artsban” – over what he called a “betrayal” by Townsville City Council.

Read: North Queensland arts community calls for #Artsban as Council pulls $150 million funding

Today, using calmer language, Peach said that relocating the Festival, “is going to expand opportunities for the musicians, for our audiences and for our very loyal patrons over many years. The Festival invites everybody from Townsville to come along and come on this growth trajectory with us. And, in fact, we’re not leaving Townsville – our Pathways Program will still be in schools in Townsville and we’re expanding that into schools in Cairns and the region. And we’re on this incredible trajectory of growth, which we invite everybody to be part of.”

Given that the drive from Townsville to Cairns takes approximately four hours, it remains to be seen how many Festival-goers will make the journey north to Festival’s new location.

The ABC today notes that Townsville has a ‘longstanding rivalry with Cairns for the title of capital of North Queensland’.

Townsville City Council has been approached for comment and this story will be updated if and when a Council spokesperson responds to ArtsHub’s queries.

Read: Flying Fruit Fly Circus appointed head tenant of state-of-the-art circus centre in Melbourne

To sustain the momentum of its 2024 edition, the AFCM requires modern infrastructure, increased accommodation and improved national and international access – all of which Cairns offers, according to the Festival’s media statement.

AFCM is also expanding its Pathways Program (which encompasses the Festival’s international masterclasses as well as its outreach tour and workshops), with the support of major philanthropic foundations including The Ian Potter Foundation and The Donald and Joan Wilson Foundation, in order to strengthen emerging artist development, regional school workshops and international exchanges.

Increased access to national and global connections will boost and grow these initiatives, ensuring long-term impact, according to the Festival.

Cairns’ existing arts infrastructure incudes the 940-seat theatre at Cairns Performing Arts Centre (CPAC), the only proscenium arch venue in Far North Queensland, and Tank Arts Centre, four kilometres north of the CBD in the Cairns Botanic Gardens precinct. The city is also home to a range of arts organisations including Cairns Indigenous Art Fair, the First Nations ensemble Circa Cairns, JUTE Theatre Company and Shine on Gimuy, among others.

Cairns Mayor, Councillor Amy Eden welcomed the Festival’s relocation, saying in a media statement, “Cairns is a great home for the festival, because we love live music. We have amazing facilities [here, including] Munro Martin Parklands [and its outdoor proscenium stage], and of course, we’ve got our international airport, so we’re connected globally.”

The outdoor stage at Munro Martin Parklands, Cairns. Photo: Supplied.

Eden added that Cairns is “incredibly proud to be part of a new chapter of the Australian Festival of Chamber Music when it moves to Cairns from 2026. This internationally celebrated event has a remarkable legacy, and we are honoured it has chosen our city as the next stage of its journey. This move is more than a cultural milestone – it’s a regional celebration. The Festival’s commitment to free community concerts, youth outreach and global artistic exchange aligns with our vision for a more connected, creative and vibrant Cairns.

“The Festival’s move is a win for our region, our arts sector and our local economy, bringing new audiences, new opportunities and an even stronger cultural connection across northern Queensland.”

The inaugural AFCM Townsville will run from 24 July – 1 August.

Adieu to Townsville

Before the relocation takes place, the 2025 edition of AFCM (25 July to 2 August) offers an opportunity to celebrate AFCM in its birthplace, Capps said.

“Townsville will always be a part of our story. We honour its enormous contribution and look forward to a farewell year filled with gratitude, great music and a standing ovation for the city that raised us,” she said.

As previously noted, the Festival’s Pathways Program will continue to operate in Townsville schools.

For AFCM’s final Townsville edition, Artistic Director Jack Liebeck’s program will bring 36 musicians to Townsville, including 11 international artists (two of whom are making their Australian debuts) and three ensembles.

The program of more than 30 concerts includes six world premieres, an Australian premiere, two island concerts and a deep dive into some of classical music’s greatest feuds.

Visit the Australian Festival of Chamber Music’s website to learn more.