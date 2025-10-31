Australian Design Centre’s closure confirmed, leaves NSW without craft and design platform

In June (2025), the Australian Design Centre (ADC) announced it was in freefall, having learnt it had been stripped of State and Federal operational funding.

Australian Design Centre: background and decision

ADC’s combined operational funding from governments was cut from $500,000 per annum over four years, which it had received for the past 10 years, to $150,000 over two years, leaving a $350,000 pa shortfall.

In subsequent months, ADC has lobbied, advocated, fundraised, and frankly, begged to try to keep its doors open.

Over the past four months the Centre has raised $61,000 in direct donations, in addition to the $50,000 raised in May to support ADC’s matched funding campaign. Sadly, this still leaves a shortfall.

The ADC Board announced yesterday (30 October) that the organisation will close June 2025, unable to continue without adequate government funding to cover operational costs.

Elizabeth Espinosa, Chair ADC Board, says: ‘The Australian Design Centre’s committed volunteer Board has considered all other options and is deeply saddened to have been forced to make this decision. The reality is that, without core operational support to pay staff and cover administrative costs, we have no other choice but to cease operations by 30 June [2026].’

Lisa Cahill, CEO of the organisation, tells ArtsHub: ‘Reactions from the creative community, and the community more broadly over the past 24 hours, and in the months since we first announced these funding cuts, serve to demonstrate the massive impact ADC makes for artists and audiences.

’It is inexplicable to me, and so many in the sector, how funding agencies can throw away decades of investment so easily and without any consultation. Craft and design are clearly not a priority which indicates a serious lack of good judgement or at least poor advice,’ Cahill says.

Australian Design Centre: governments disgraced by allowing this to happen

Founded in 1964, ADC has operated as a highly successful small independent organisation for the past 61 years.

Cahill added, in a formal statement: ‘In its current location on William Street in inner-city Sydney, it is supported by the City of Sydney council assisting with the gallery, Object Shop and office space, along with strong philanthropy for an arts body of this size. But without core government operational funding to pay staff and other essential overheads, ADC must say a very sad farewell.’

What this means is that, come July next year, NSW will be the only state/territory in Australia without a dedicated design and craft organisation.

Yesterday, Cahill adds: ‘The lack of transparency around grant decisions means we do not know why ADC, despite being recommended for funding by peer assessors, now no longer receives four-year funding from State and Federal arts funding agencies. Clearly craft and design are not a priority.’

This lack of priority means that the thousand artists who engage with ADC – through its shop, exhibitions, awards and touring programs – will no longer have a platform for expression, mentoring and knowledge-sharing, and access to a community which is often underrepresented in the visual arts sector.

Further, up to 350,000 people who visit an ADC exhibition annually will no longer have this opportunity to engage with craft and design practice, nor the 100 artists and makers supported via Object Shop.

Here is a snapshot of ADC’s achievements in the past year.

The closure of ADC follows the pause of Sturt Gallery and Studios, as it is under review for a more viable future, leaving NSW without a platform for practitioners.

Australian Design Centre: Timeline for closure

Unless the shortfall of $350,000 pa can somehow be found, the plan is that the last exhibition will close in February next year, ADC’s Object Shop will be shuttered in March, and the organisation itself will cease to operate by 30 June 2026.

The future of the 10th Sydney Craft Week Festival will be determined before applications open in April 2026

The three ADC shows presently touring Australia will continue as scheduled including Helen Britton: The Story So Far.

Philanthropic gifts are welcomed to reverse this decision, and patrons are encouraged to reach out to Cahill.

