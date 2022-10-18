Australian artist takes activism to Venice

Soviet born Australian artist and 2021 churchie emerging art prize winner, Nina Sanadze is taking an artwork of political activism to Venice where it will be staged outside the Russia Pavilion at Venice Biennale grounds.

Together with 2022 Nobel Peace Prize winner and Russian human rights organisation Memorial, Sanadze will stage the work Returning the Names to highlight the names of victims of political repression.

Sanadze said: ‘The lack of appropriate acknowledgement of the staggering extermination and national atonement for the Soviet political repressions is one of the significant reasons we are looking at history repeating itself now.’

The Melbourne-based artist was born in Georgia (former USSR), and immigrated to Russia as a refugee in 1992 before moving to Australia four years later.

Sanadze’s recent work Call to Peace is a public sculpture evoking hope which invited viewer participation as a living monument in South Melbourne. She reflected on her own family history as a driving force behind her politically charged and powerful works.

Sanadze said: ‘My grandmother’s brother, my great uncle Alexander Sanadze, who was a university dean in Georgia, was accused of treason and executed in 1937 at the age of 36. He left behind his daughter and wife and was rehabilitated by Soviet authorities in 1989. Only recently I have learned about three more of my family members who were victims of repressions.

‘Most Soviet families have someone in their family [who has experienced this] and yet the nation refuses to remember and acknowledge the atrocities, choosing to romanticise the regime, even reminiscing about cheap electricity and great education.’

Since 2007, Memorial has held an event annually on 29 October at the Solovetsky Stone monument in Moscow’s Lubyanka Square. More recently it has expanded to different locations globally, and this year the Venice Biennale will be a charged site.

With Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine which began earlier in the year, and the resignation of the Russian Pavilion’s curator shortly after, the Russia Pavilion announced that it will remain closed for the 59th Venice Biennale.

Sanadze will use the closed national pavilion as backdrop to her work. The piece involves a lightweight replica of Mosco’s Solovetsky Stone which will be carried throughout Venice while Sanadze and fellow participants read out hundreds of victims’ names.

Everyone is invited to participate in the action in Venice as well as holding their own Returning the Names events locally.

Memorial added: ‘The memory of terror, its victims and resistance to state violence, the memory, the very preservation of which became resistance from the very first years of Bolshevik power, is still relevant in our time.

‘This action reminds of the fundamental principle: there is nothing more valuable than human life, which means that the state has no right to kill people. Neither in 1937 nor in 2022. And the more people agree with this, the more likely it is that the catastrophe can be stopped – and prevented in the future.’

Memorial was founded in the late 1980s to record political repressions under the Soviet Union and has built a database of victims. Late last year, Russia’s supreme court ordered the closure of the organisation in what The Guardian described as ‘a watershed moment in Vladimir Putin’s crackdown on independent thought’.