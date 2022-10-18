News

 > Visual Arts > News

Australian artist takes activism to Venice

Joining forces with 2022 Nobel Peace Prize winning organisation, Memorial, Nina Sanadze has recreated a powerful monument to invite reflection.
19 Oct 2022
Celina Lei

Visual Arts

Nina Sanadze. Photo: Gonzalo Cebballos, courtesy of Daine Singer Gallery.

Share Icon

Soviet born Australian artist and 2021 churchie emerging art prize winner, Nina Sanadze is taking an artwork of political activism to Venice where it will be staged outside the Russia Pavilion at Venice Biennale grounds.

Together with 2022 Nobel Peace Prize winner and Russian human rights organisation Memorial, Sanadze will stage the work Returning the Names to highlight the names of victims of political repression.

Sanadze said: ‘The lack of appropriate acknowledgement of the staggering extermination and national atonement for the Soviet political repressions is one of the significant reasons we are looking at history repeating itself now.’

The Melbourne-based artist was born in Georgia (former USSR), and immigrated to Russia as a refugee in 1992 before moving to Australia four years later.

Sanadze’s recent work Call to Peace is a public sculpture evoking hope which invited viewer participation as a living monument in South Melbourne. She reflected on her own family history as a driving force behind her politically charged and powerful works.

Sanadze said: ‘My grandmother’s brother, my great uncle Alexander Sanadze, who was a university dean in Georgia, was accused of treason and executed in 1937 at the age of 36. He left behind his daughter and wife and was rehabilitated by Soviet authorities in 1989. Only recently I have learned about three more of my family members who were victims of repressions.

‘Most Soviet families have someone in their family [who has experienced this] and yet the nation refuses to remember and acknowledge the atrocities, choosing to romanticise the regime, even reminiscing about cheap electricity and great education.’

Read: What happens to art caught in war’s crossfire?

Since 2007, Memorial has held an event annually on 29 October at the Solovetsky Stone monument in Moscow’s Lubyanka Square. More recently it has expanded to different locations globally, and this year the Venice Biennale will be a charged site.

With Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine which began earlier in the year, and the resignation of the Russian Pavilion’s curator shortly after, the Russia Pavilion announced that it will remain closed for the 59th Venice Biennale.

Sanadze will use the closed national pavilion as backdrop to her work. The piece involves a lightweight replica of Mosco’s Solovetsky Stone which will be carried throughout Venice while Sanadze and fellow participants read out hundreds of victims’ names.

Everyone is invited to participate in the action in Venice as well as holding their own Returning the Names events locally.

Memorial added: ‘The memory of terror, its victims and resistance to state violence, the memory, the very preservation of which became resistance from the very first years of Bolshevik power, is still relevant in our time.

‘This action reminds of the fundamental principle: there is nothing more valuable than human life, which means that the state has no right to kill people. Neither in 1937 nor in 2022. And the more people agree with this, the more likely it is that the catastrophe can be stopped – and prevented in the future.’

Memorial was founded in the late 1980s to record political repressions under the Soviet Union and has built a database of victims. Late last year, Russia’s supreme court ordered the closure of the organisation in what The Guardian described as ‘a watershed moment in Vladimir Putin’s crackdown on independent thought’.

Celina Lei

Celina Lei is an Arts Writer at ArtsHub. She acquired her masters in Art, Law and Business in New York with a B.A. in Art History and Philosophy from the University of Melbourne. She has previously worked across global art hubs in Beijing, Hong Kong and New York in both the commercial art sector and art criticism. Prior to joining ArtsHub, she was an editorial assistant at the Hong Kong based ArtAsiaPacific magazine and is an art host on independent Instagram platform Club Ambroise. Celina is based in Naarm/Melbourne, Victoria. Instagram: @lleizy_

Related News

All Arts Career Advice Ceramic Art Features Installation Performing Arts Public Art Reviews Sponsored Visual Arts
More
Reviews

Performance review: Hundreds + Thousands

A lush and ultimately disturbing installation performance involving humans and plants.

Lucinda Coleman
Features

How the arts can move forward with ‘care’

At a recent interdisciplinary forum, speakers explore the notion of care and how it is vital in moving towards the…

Celina Lei
Features

Creating an exciting new vision for contemporary arts and culture

Brisbane Powerhouse unveils a revitalised program for contemporary arts in the RiverCity following Covid and floods.

Suzannah Conway
Sponsored

First Nations ceramics with a matriarchal awakening

Indigenous Ceramics Award inaugural feature artist Penny Evans showcases her newest site-specific work at the Shepparton Art Museum alongside 2022…

Celina Lei
Career Advice

Being a studio assistant has ‘opened up my mind set’

Speaking with artists who have been on both sides of the studio assistant relationship, here what the role entails and…

Celina Lei

Like this content?

Receive newsletters featuring leading industry job, news, opportunities and events

User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login