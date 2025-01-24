News

Arts news watch: this week’s trending topics

We report it – you read it. Keep your eye on this week's top arts news stories.
24 Jan 2025 9:00
Gina Fairley
Woman holding mirror and showing reflection of her eye. Arts news.

All Arts

Keep your eye on this week’s arts news. Photo: Ismael Sanchez, Pexels.

This week’s top arts news stories

With the sector still in summer festivals and blockbuster exhibition season, reviews continued to be among our top reads this week. News wise, our readers turned an eye to topics of governance and business, as our writers looked at the balance sheets of several state theatre companies.

These were the arts news stories that pushed to the top of the heap this week.

Profits or losses for state theatre companies five years on from COVID?
What do the balance sheets of some of our flagship theatre companies tell us about how they are building back?

The accidental artist becomes a winner
The Remagine Art Prize, with its environmental consciousness-raising objective, scouts for new talent in 2025. (Sponsored)

Harvest Rain Company’s former CEO faces court on multiple abuse charges
Timothy O’Connor, former CEO of Harvest Rain Theatre Company, faces charges on dozens of sex offences in Brisbane court.

Booktopia rescued: Australian book retailer rises from the dead
Booktopia has been purchased by successful Australian online entrepreneur Shant Kradjian.

And staying in our top read aheads of Survival/Australia Day…

5 Australian predictions for the Triple J Hottest 100
Who will take the coveted top spot in this year’s Triple J poll?

More arts news

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star rating system. These are the week’s most read reviews from around the country:

Comedy review: Feeling Afraid As If Something Terrible Is Going To Happen, Arts Centre Melbourne, Midsumma Festival 2025 ★★★★1/2
A dark comedy about queer romance, mental health and emotional vulnerability.

Exhibition review: Marikit Santiago: Proclaim Your Death!, Campbelltown Arts Centre ★★★1/2
A brave exhibition by Marikit Santiago that pushes her practice into new territory.

Opera review: The Barber of Seville, Joan Sutherland Theatre, Sydney Opera House ★★★★1/2
Fast-paced and hilarious, Opera Australia’s The Barber of Seville will please opera buffs and newcomers alike

And in our top review reads for a second week:

Musical review: Lord of the Rings – A Musical Tale, State Theatre Sydney ★★★1/2
It’s not seamless, but most will enjoy this spirited take on Tolkien’s epic tale.

More recent reviews

An eye on jobs and career news

Twain to Dickinson: the daily routines of history’s most famous writers
We take a dive into the daily routines of some of history’s greatest writers to reveal tips on habit and discipline.

Art market lessons learned in 2024
Healthy advice for decisive leadership in 2025.

‘Mundane things kill your soul’ – how to give yourself permission to create
Artist Veronica Herber discusses the courage it takes to follow your heart and leave behind a comfortable career.

And continuing in our top reads for the third week is:

32 jobs to consider for a career change in 2025
Looking at a career change in 2025? Learn first-hand the insights on 32 arts jobs to give you the edge.

Read: Prizes and competitions to enter in 2025

More careers articles

Have you checked out our Education and Student News landing page? It’s a great feature to make it easier to find career stories.

Student Membership - Join for FREE
Gina Fairley

Gina Fairley is ArtsHub's National Visual Arts Editor. For a decade she worked as a freelance writer and curator across Southeast Asia and was previously the Regional Contributing Editor for Hong Kong based magazines Asian Art News and World Sculpture News. Prior to writing she worked as an arts manager in America and Australia for 14 years, including the regional gallery, biennale and commercial sectors. She is based in Mittagong, regional NSW. Twitter: @ginafairley Instagram: fairleygina

Photo cropped so it's overlooking the shoulders of a person holding a kobo ereader with legs outstreched in a relaxing outdoor environment. People read the most in January.
News

Not so anti-resolution after all – January is when most Aussies read

Aussies read more ebooks in January than any other month and major global events influence their title choices.

ArtsHub
Charlotte Otton: a woman is standing in front of a large screen that says 'Tik Tok Challenge Time'.
Reviews

Performance review: I Watched Someone Die on TikTok, State Theatre Centre of WA, FRINGE WORLD 

A cautionary tale about the ills of social media.

Tiffany Barton
Young woman standing in gallery looking at contemporary paintings. Ames Yavuz
News

Operating across borders: one gallery, three countries

Continuing to expand, Ames Yavuz prepares to open a London gallery, and announces its 2025 program.

Gina Fairley
Sponsored

Australia’s richest prize for portraiture platforms artists and community

The 2025 Lester Prize Main Awards are now open for submissions.

Thuy On
A tree within a light bulb.
Features

What changes do writers want in the Australian books industry?

Here's a wish list from Australian authors on aspects they'd like to augment, tinker with or scrap altogether.

Thuy On
