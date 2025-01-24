Arts news watch: this week’s trending topics

This week’s top arts news stories

With the sector still in summer festivals and blockbuster exhibition season, reviews continued to be among our top reads this week. News wise, our readers turned an eye to topics of governance and business, as our writers looked at the balance sheets of several state theatre companies.

These were the arts news stories that pushed to the top of the heap this week.

Profits or losses for state theatre companies five years on from COVID?

What do the balance sheets of some of our flagship theatre companies tell us about how they are building back?

The accidental artist becomes a winner

The Remagine Art Prize, with its environmental consciousness-raising objective, scouts for new talent in 2025. (Sponsored)

Harvest Rain Company’s former CEO faces court on multiple abuse charges

Timothy O’Connor, former CEO of Harvest Rain Theatre Company, faces charges on dozens of sex offences in Brisbane court.

Booktopia rescued: Australian book retailer rises from the dead

Booktopia has been purchased by successful Australian online entrepreneur Shant Kradjian.

And staying in our top read aheads of Survival/Australia Day…

5 Australian predictions for the Triple J Hottest 100

Who will take the coveted top spot in this year’s Triple J poll?

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star rating system. These are the week’s most read reviews from around the country:

Comedy review: Feeling Afraid As If Something Terrible Is Going To Happen, Arts Centre Melbourne, Midsumma Festival 2025 ★★★★1/2

A dark comedy about queer romance, mental health and emotional vulnerability.

Exhibition review: Marikit Santiago: Proclaim Your Death!, Campbelltown Arts Centre ★★★1/2

A brave exhibition by Marikit Santiago that pushes her practice into new territory.

Opera review: The Barber of Seville, Joan Sutherland Theatre, Sydney Opera House ★★★★1/2

Fast-paced and hilarious, Opera Australia’s The Barber of Seville will please opera buffs and newcomers alike

And in our top review reads for a second week:

Musical review: Lord of the Rings – A Musical Tale, State Theatre Sydney ★★★1/2

It’s not seamless, but most will enjoy this spirited take on Tolkien’s epic tale.

An eye on jobs and career news

Twain to Dickinson: the daily routines of history’s most famous writers

We take a dive into the daily routines of some of history’s greatest writers to reveal tips on habit and discipline.

Art market lessons learned in 2024

Healthy advice for decisive leadership in 2025.

‘Mundane things kill your soul’ – how to give yourself permission to create

Artist Veronica Herber discusses the courage it takes to follow your heart and leave behind a comfortable career.

And continuing in our top reads for the third week is:

32 jobs to consider for a career change in 2025

Looking at a career change in 2025? Learn first-hand the insights on 32 arts jobs to give you the edge.

