Arts news watch: this week’s trending topics

We take a look at the arts news that pushed to the top of the heap this week. Clearly career changes are on readers’ minds, with our job options and suggestions the top read this week, along with prizes and competitions, star-led music gigs, gallery scandals and more.

Concerts touring to Australia January to March 2025: Billie Eilish, Cigarettes After Sex, Dua Lipa and more big names

Major international artists will tour Australia this year following last year’s Swiftie effect – here’s a go-to list of what’s on.

Artist in distress as her former gallery sells similar artworks, attributed to another

Anya Pesce believes her relief sculptures have potentially been copied by a made-up artist after she severed ties with Studio Gallery.

Vale James Simpson

The musical director, arranger and orchestrator was described as “a remarkable, talented, humble, passionate, kind soul” by Casey Donovan.

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star rating system. These are the week’s most read reviews from around the country:

Book review: Sonny Boy, Al Pacino ★★★

The Oscar-winning actor looks back on his life and career to reveal how he left the Bronx to hit the heights of Hollywood stardom.

Exhibition review: The Charge That Binds, ACCA ★★★1/2

Uniting disparate strands of ecologically-engaged art, the exhibition covers vast geographical distances and pressing topics.

Theatre review: The Merry Wives of Windsor, Royal Botanic Gardens Melbourne ★★★★

Another tried and true staging of a Shakespeare comedy from The Australian Shakespeare Company.

An eye on jobs and career news

32 jobs to consider for a career change in 2025

Looking at a career change in 2025? Learn first-hand the insights on 32 arts jobs to give you the edge.

Prizes and competitions to enter in 2025

A go-to list of prizes and competitions across the visual arts, performing arts and writing, periodically updated.

From Toni Morrison to Andy Warhol: 5 daily routines that fuelled creative genius

You don’t need to rise at dawn or work 10 hours a day to become a creative genius. History shows a diverse range of daily routines can bear fruit.

