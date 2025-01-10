News

Arts news watch: this week’s trending topics

We report it – you read it. This week's top arts news stories.
10 Jan 2025 9:00
Gina Fairley
sheet of newspaper with hole and eye looking out. Arts news

Keep you eye on trending arts news. Photo: Johan Perez, Pexels.

This week’s top arts news stories

We take a look at the arts news that pushed to the top of the heap this week. Clearly career changes are on readers’ minds, with our job options and suggestions the top read this week, along with prizes and competitions, star-led music gigs, gallery scandals and more.

Concerts touring to Australia January to March 2025: Billie Eilish, Cigarettes After Sex, Dua Lipa and more big names
Major international artists will tour Australia this year following last year’s Swiftie effect – here’s a go-to list of what’s on.

Artist in distress as her former gallery sells similar artworks, attributed to another
Anya Pesce believes her relief sculptures have potentially been copied by a made-up artist after she severed ties with Studio Gallery.

Vale James Simpson
The musical director, arranger and orchestrator was described as “a remarkable, talented, humble, passionate, kind soul” by Casey Donovan.

More arts news

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star rating system. These are the week’s most read reviews from around the country:

Book review: Sonny Boy, Al Pacino ★★★
The Oscar-winning actor looks back on his life and career to reveal how he left the Bronx to hit the heights of Hollywood stardom.

Exhibition review: The Charge That Binds, ACCA ★★★1/2
Uniting disparate strands of ecologically-engaged art, the exhibition covers vast geographical distances and pressing topics.

Theatre review: The Merry Wives of Windsor, Royal Botanic Gardens Melbourne ★★★★
Another tried and true staging of a Shakespeare comedy from The Australian Shakespeare Company.

More recent reviews

An eye on jobs and career news

32 jobs to consider for a career change in 2025
Looking at a career change in 2025? Learn first-hand the insights on 32 arts jobs to give you the edge.

Prizes and competitions to enter in 2025
A go-to list of prizes and competitions across the visual arts, performing arts and writing, periodically updated.

From Toni Morrison to Andy Warhol: 5 daily routines that fuelled creative genius
You don’t need to rise at dawn or work 10 hours a day to become a creative genius. History shows a diverse range of daily routines can bear fruit.

More careers articles

Have you checked out our Education and Student News landing page? It’s a great feature to make it easier to find career stories.

Gina Fairley

Gina Fairley is ArtsHub's National Visual Arts Editor. For a decade she worked as a freelance writer and curator across Southeast Asia and was previously the Regional Contributing Editor for Hong Kong based magazines Asian Art News and World Sculpture News. Prior to writing she worked as an arts manager in America and Australia for 14 years, including the regional gallery, biennale and commercial sectors. She is based in Mittagong, regional NSW. Twitter: @ginafairley Instagram: fairleygina

Large video screen with image of blonde wigged woman with glasses and actors below. Dark Noon
Reviews

Theatre review: Dark Noon, Sydney Festival 2025

An active theatre work that rewrites the narrative of the Wild West with contemporary subtextural readings.

Gina Fairley
John Marsden leaves behind a hugely influential legacy on publishing and Aussie parenting.
Features

Legacy of John Marsden: a literary giant and controversial advocate

The writer and educator will leave a lasting legacy in Australian literature, education and advocacy.

David Burton
An illustration of an open book that features a dog and a little girl with a red umbrella walking over a lawn.
News

Upcoming poetry, YA and children's books, January to June 2025

A small selection of poetic, young adult and kids' titles to look out for.

Thuy On
Artist impression of Fenix, a new gallery and migration museum in Rotterdam. A shiny steel spiral architecture beside a riverside.
Features

19 new galleries, museums, theatres and cultural destinations to visit in 2025

From long-awaited reopenings in Australia to the first contemporary art museum in Central Asia, here are the top places to…

Celina Lei
A grid of colourful images by artist Jasper Johns.
Reviews

Exhibition review: Rauschenberg & Johns: Significant Others, Geelong Gallery 

The works of two significant avant-garde artists of the 20th century go on tour.

Mem Capp
