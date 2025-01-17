Arts news watch: this week’s trending topics

This week’s top ranking arts news stories

We take a look at the arts news that pushed to the top of the heap this week. From literary legacies to music predictions, new arts venues for 2025, and a shameful theft.

Legacy of John Marsden: a literary giant and controversial advocate

The writer and educator will leave a lasting legacy in Australian literature, education and advocacy.

5 Australian predictions for the Triple J Hottest 100

Who will take the coveted top spot in this year’s Triple J poll?

19 new galleries, museums, theatres and cultural destinations to visit in 2025

From long-awaited reopenings in Australia to the first contemporary art museum in Central Asia, here are the top places to check out.

Aboriginal bronze sculpture cut through and stolen

“They will get a rude shock when they realise it can’t be sold as copper,” says artist Julie Squires.

More arts news

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star rating system. These are the week’s most read reviews from around the country.

Theatre review: Dark Noon, Sydney Festival 2025 ★★★★

An active theatre work that rewrites the narrative of the Wild West with contemporary sub-textural readings.

Music review: Rufus Wainwright, Sydney Festival ★★★★★

An incredible performance by Rufus Wainwright reminds us of the enduring power of folk music.

Exhibition review: Helle Cook, Nordic Light – Beyond Horizons, Grey Street Gallery ★★★★

The experience of light in painting and textile installations.

Musical review: Lord of the Rings – A Musical Tale, State Theatre Sydney ★★★1/2

It’s not seamless but most will enjoy this spirited take on Tolkien’s epic tale.

Book review: Grace and Marigold, Mira Robertson ★★★★

A moving and intriguing period novel of awakenings and secrets that strikes true.

Read: Australian literary festivals in 2025

More recent reviews

An eye on jobs and career news

A one-stop career toolkit for 2025

Whether you’re an emerging arts professional, freelancer, maker or arts manager, this one-stop toolkit of tips is the perfect career refresher for 2025.

How addiction impacts creative lives

Addiction has been a core part of the tortured artist myth for centuries. But is there any evidence to suggest that link is real?

Book review: Musical Theatre Education and Training in the 21st Century, Jessica O’Bryan and Scott D. Harrison

A wide-ranging examination of the musical theatre profession focusing on current practices with valuable input from the profession and its practitioners.

Using language in storytelling

Great storytelling, like that of Michael Mann’s Heat, transcends genres by mastering language.

And staying in our top reads for another week:

32 jobs to consider for a career change in 2025

Read: Prizes and competitions to enter in 2025

More careers articles

Have you checked out our Education and Student News landing page? It’s a great feature to make it easier to find career stories.