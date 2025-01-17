News

Arts news watch: this week’s trending topics

We break it – you read it. Keep you eye on this week's top arts news stories.
17 Jan 2025 13:09
Gina Fairley
Arts news

All Arts

Keep your eye on the latest arts news.

This week’s top ranking arts news stories

We take a look at the arts news that pushed to the top of the heap this week. From literary legacies to music predictions, new arts venues for 2025, and a shameful theft.

Legacy of John Marsden: a literary giant and controversial advocate
The writer and educator will leave a lasting legacy in Australian literature, education and advocacy.

5 Australian predictions for the Triple J Hottest 100
Who will take the coveted top spot in this year’s Triple J poll?

19 new galleries, museums, theatres and cultural destinations to visit in 2025
From long-awaited reopenings in Australia to the first contemporary art museum in Central Asia, here are the top places to check out.

Aboriginal bronze sculpture cut through and stolen
“They will get a rude shock when they realise it can’t be sold as copper,” says artist Julie Squires.

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star rating system. These are the week’s most read reviews from around the country.

Theatre review: Dark Noon, Sydney Festival 2025 ★★★★
An active theatre work that rewrites the narrative of the Wild West with contemporary sub-textural readings.

Music review: Rufus Wainwright, Sydney Festival ★★★★★
An incredible performance by Rufus Wainwright reminds us of the enduring power of folk music.

Exhibition review: Helle Cook, Nordic Light – Beyond Horizons, Grey Street Gallery ★★★★
The experience of light in painting and textile installations.

Musical review: Lord of the Rings – A Musical Tale, State Theatre Sydney ★★★1/2
It’s not seamless but most will enjoy this spirited take on Tolkien’s epic tale.

Book review: Grace and Marigold, Mira Robertson ★★★★
A moving and intriguing period novel of awakenings and secrets that strikes true.

An eye on jobs and career news

A one-stop career toolkit for 2025
Whether you’re an emerging arts professional, freelancer, maker or arts manager, this one-stop toolkit of tips is the perfect career refresher for 2025.

How addiction impacts creative lives
Addiction has been a core part of the tortured artist myth for centuries. But is there any evidence to suggest that link is real?

Book review: Musical Theatre Education and Training in the 21st Century, Jessica O’Bryan and Scott D. Harrison 
A wide-ranging examination of the musical theatre profession focusing on current practices with valuable input from the profession and its practitioners.  

Using language in storytelling
Great storytelling, like that of Michael Mann’s Heat, transcends genres by mastering language.

And staying in our top reads for another week:

32 jobs to consider for a career change in 2025

Gina Fairley

Gina Fairley is ArtsHub's National Visual Arts Editor. For a decade she worked as a freelance writer and curator across Southeast Asia and was previously the Regional Contributing Editor for Hong Kong based magazines Asian Art News and World Sculpture News. Prior to writing she worked as an arts manager in America and Australia for 14 years, including the regional gallery, biennale and commercial sectors. She is based in Mittagong, regional NSW. Twitter: @ginafairley Instagram: fairleygina

Photo of a Caucasian woman standing at the podium speaking into a mic.
Features

Remember these? The top Triple J Hottest 100 songs from decades past

Examining the top hits of decades past reveals the impact of the Triple J Hottest 100.

David Burton
Model and crew backstage for the Melbourne Fashion Festival. A tall female model with pale skin and red lips is wearing a red satin dress with a large floral feature over her chest, while the crew adjusts something around her ear.
Features

Fashion, craft and design calendar 2025

What’s on in fashion, craft and design this year, including exhibitions, fashion festivals, design weeks and makers' markets.

Celina Lei
Stephanie Lake Company’s ‘The Chronicles’ is sure to be a highlight of Sydney Festival 2025 and indeed, the 2025 summer festival season generally. The photo shows five dancers of diverse cultural backgrounds holding hands and collectively leaning to the right, while in the fourground, and much more nrightly lit, a male-presenting dancer lies on their back on the stage, holding up a female-presenting dancer with one hand and one foot. Balance upon his raised extremities, the female-presenting dancer has her right leg and right arm raised in a snapshot of dynamic movement.
Features

2025 summer festival highlights for your arts diary: part 1

A hand-picked guide to some of the most intriguing cultural events on offer around the country in January.

Richard Watts
An illustration of a woman in black climbing a ladder to reach a star.
News

Shortlist announced for Indie Book Awards 2025

Who are the nominated authors across six categories chosen by independent booksellers across Australia?

Thuy On
Vale: Sydney artist Michael Keighery died earlier this month. The photo shows an Anglo-Australian man wearing a black and white shirt and glasses standing in a ceramics exhibition.
News

Vale Michael Keighery: artist, advocate, educator

A great agitator, advocate, artist and education – the visual arts mourns the passing of Michael Keighery.

Gina Fairley
