Arts news watch: this week’s trending topics

We report it – you read it. Keep your eye on this week's top arts news stories.
2 May 2025 16:50
Photo of a person with light shining on her one eye.

This week’s top arts news stories

We take a look at the arts news that pushed to the top of the heap this week.

2025 Archibald finalists announced: conversation with curator Beatrice Gralton

This is the curator’s first time delivering the finalist exhibition for three of Australia’s most prestigious and best loved prizes.

Vale Georgia Malone – exemplary arts leader, tireless advocate

Dedicated as much to her work with individual artists and arts workers as to the sector as a whole, Georgia Malone’s legacy will live on through these incredible contributions.

It’s time to take neurodivergent artists and artists with intellectual disability seriously

What lens are we using when we talk about visual art made by neurodiverse artists or those with an intellectual disability?

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star rating system. These are the week’s most read reviews from around the country:

Theatre review: The Dictionary of Lost Words, Playhouse Theatre, Brisbane ★★★1/2

The Dictionary of Lost Words is a worthy and thought-provoking play, but lacks dramatic excitement. 

Dale Frank – Nobody’s Sweetie review: portrait of a reclusive artist ★★★1/2

Jenny Hicks’ documentary on Dale Frank considers the charm and chagrin of the Australian contemporary artist.

An eye on jobs and career news

Why the ‘career ladder’ is outdated for artists (and what to do instead)

For artists, career ladders are outdated and potentially dangerous ideas. Adopting a more latticed approach can help build a more sustainable career.

Also check out our latest video:

