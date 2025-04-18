News

Arts news watch: this week’s trending topics

We report it – you read it. Keep your eye on this week's top arts news stories.
18 Apr 2025 9:00
Gina Fairley
Woman with brown hair and heavy eye make up holding up drawn eye, yellow background. Arts news watch

Have you got your eye on this week’s arts news? Photo: Shvets, Pexels. Production, Pexels

This week’s top arts news stories

We take a look at the arts news that pushed to the top of the heap this week.

Poll: 50 women making an impact in the visual arts sector
Recognising 50 Australian women leading the visual arts sector today.

2025 International Booker Prize shortlist announced
Which six books are in the running for the prize?

QUT cuts dance, moves away from stage acting
The results from a highly-anticipated review of performing arts courses at QUT have been released, with the immediate removal of the dance major and a reframing of other majors.

Ticket chaos as Australian fans pay big for Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga is returning to Australia for the first time in 11 years, and fans are paying hundreds of dollars for a chance to be a part of the concert.

More arts news

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star rating system. These are the week’s most read reviews from around the country:

Book review: Everything is Tuberculosis, John Green ★★★★
The author of ‘The Fault in our Stars’ looks at one of the deadliest diseases in the world in his first non-fiction book.

Circus review: Cirque Alice, Concert Hall, QPAC ★★★★1/2
A high-energy, Las Vegas-styled spectacular featuring some of the world’s best circus artists lands in Brisbane.

Exhibition review: Wedgwood: Artists and Industry, Perc Tucker Regional Gallery ★★★★★
This exhibition is an incredible coup, and it delivers on this rare opportunity in spades.

Musical review: Annie, Capitol Theatre ★★★★1/2
A well-orchestrated cohesive production.

Theatre review: SNAKEFACE, Belvoir St ★★★★
A reclamation of self inspired by the Medusa myth.

More recent reviews

An eye on jobs and career news

Scathing book reviews are more common than you think
Are you fretting about receiving a bad review? You’re in good company.

When comedians don’t give up the day job…
Heeding the advice of a million parents, these comedians all have a career to fall back on – but is that the day job or the comedy?

Curating the finalists for one of the country’s most prestigious prizes
This year’s Dobell Drawing Prize is a first for curator Lucy Latella; she says it’s a “great snapshot of contemporary practice”. (sponsored)

5 key actions for anti-racism in the arts
Diversity Arts Australia’s latest campaign proposes a range of anti-racist actions in an engaging format.

Read: Prizes and competitions to enter in 2025

More careers articles

Have you checked out our Education and Student News landing page? It’s a great feature to make it easier to find career stories.

Gina Fairley

Gina Fairley is ArtsHub's National Visual Arts Editor. For a decade she worked as a freelance writer and curator across Southeast Asia and was previously the Regional Contributing Editor for Hong Kong based magazines Asian Art News and World Sculpture News. Prior to writing she worked as an arts manager in America and Australia for 14 years, including the regional gallery, biennale and commercial sectors. She is based in Mittagong, regional NSW. Twitter: @ginafairley Instagram: fairleygina

