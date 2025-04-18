Arts news watch: this week’s trending topics

This week’s top arts news stories

We take a look at the arts news that pushed to the top of the heap this week.

Poll: 50 women making an impact in the visual arts sector

Recognising 50 Australian women leading the visual arts sector today.

2025 International Booker Prize shortlist announced

Which six books are in the running for the prize?

QUT cuts dance, moves away from stage acting

The results from a highly-anticipated review of performing arts courses at QUT have been released, with the immediate removal of the dance major and a reframing of other majors.

Ticket chaos as Australian fans pay big for Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga is returning to Australia for the first time in 11 years, and fans are paying hundreds of dollars for a chance to be a part of the concert.

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star rating system. These are the week’s most read reviews from around the country:

Book review: Everything is Tuberculosis, John Green ★★★★

The author of ‘The Fault in our Stars’ looks at one of the deadliest diseases in the world in his first non-fiction book.

Circus review: Cirque Alice, Concert Hall, QPAC ★★★★1/2

A high-energy, Las Vegas-styled spectacular featuring some of the world’s best circus artists lands in Brisbane.

Exhibition review: Wedgwood: Artists and Industry, Perc Tucker Regional Gallery ★★★★★

This exhibition is an incredible coup, and it delivers on this rare opportunity in spades.

Musical review: Annie, Capitol Theatre ★★★★1/2

A well-orchestrated cohesive production.

Theatre review: SNAKEFACE, Belvoir St ★★★★

A reclamation of self inspired by the Medusa myth.

An eye on jobs and career news

Scathing book reviews are more common than you think

Are you fretting about receiving a bad review? You’re in good company.

When comedians don’t give up the day job…

Heeding the advice of a million parents, these comedians all have a career to fall back on – but is that the day job or the comedy?

Curating the finalists for one of the country’s most prestigious prizes

This year’s Dobell Drawing Prize is a first for curator Lucy Latella; she says it’s a “great snapshot of contemporary practice”. (sponsored)

5 key actions for anti-racism in the arts

Diversity Arts Australia’s latest campaign proposes a range of anti-racist actions in an engaging format.

Read: Prizes and competitions to enter in 2025



