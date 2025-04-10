News

2025 International Booker Prize shortlist announced

Which six books are in the running for the prize?
10 Apr 2025 15:51
Thuy On
The shortlist for this year’s International Booker Prize, worth £50,000 (AU$107,528), has now been announced. The 2025 judging panel includes Max Porter (chair), Caleb Femi, Sana Goyal, Anton Hur and Beth Orton.

Chosen from a longlist of 16 from a total submission pool of 154 books, the shortlist for this year’s prize includes:

  • On the Calculation of Volume I by Solvej Balle (translated by Barbara J Haveland, published by Faber)
  • Small Boat by Vincent Delecroix (translated by Helen Stevenson, published by Small Axes)
  • Under the Eye of the Big Bird by Hiromi Kawakami (translated by Asa Yoneda, published by Granta)
  • Perfection by Vincenzo Latronico (translated by Sophie Hughes, published by Text)
  • Heart Lamp by Banu Mushtaq (translated by Deepa Bhasthi, published by And Other Stories)
  • A Leopard-Skin Hat by Anne Serre (translated by Mark Hutchinson, published by Lolli Editions)

For the first time in the Prize’s history, all six shortlisted books have been published by independent publishers.

The International Booker Prize is awarded annually to a fiction novel or short story collection translated into English and published in the UK and/or Ireland. The prize money is shared equally between the winning writer and translator, and each shortlisted writer and translator also receives £2500 (AU$5374) each.

Read: Scathing book reviews are more common than you think

According to the judges, this is why you should read their shortlist.

The winning title will be announced at a ceremony at London’s Tate Modern on 20 May 2025.

