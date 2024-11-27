News

Arts Centre Melbourne boosted with $5 million gift for rebuild

Arts Centre Melbourne’s Theatres Building will be renamed The Leaper Family Pavilion with their $5 million development pledge.
27 Nov 2024 16:55
ArtsHub
Jenny Leaper OAM and Dr John Leaper OAM. Two white elderly figures standing next to the Arts Centre Melbourne spire.

Jenny Leaper OAM and Dr John Leaper OAM. Photo: Jason Lau.

The Leaper Foundation (Jenny Leaper OAM and Dr John Leaper OAM) has pledged a gift of $5 million to Reimaginging Arts Centre Melbourne, the Centre’s major redevelopment of the Theatres Building under the Spire and the first major upgrade it has received since opening in 1984.

Arts Centre Melbourne CEO, Karen Quinlan AM says this is “one of the most significant philanthropic gifts Arts Centre Melbourne has ever received”.

The redevelopment includes an expanded Loading Dock and a new flexible rehearsal space and studio, while also improving accessibility in the State Theatre. Upgrades include wheelchair positions in the stalls for the first time, two new Disability Discrimination Act (DDA) compliant lifts and a new accessible stage door.

The function space in the Theatres Building will be renamed The Leaper Family Pavilion from 1 January 2025 in recognition of their contribution.

The Leapers say by supporting the future of the Arts Centre, “we’re paying some of the debt to the pioneers who created this space for us”.

They continue, “This is our family commitment: to developing the arts through imagination, inspiration and innovation. It’s this notion that underpins our support for Arts Centre Melbourne, bringing people from all cultural and economic backgrounds to one gathering place under the Spire.”

Read: QUT Art Museum told to cancel 2025 programming

The Leaper family has previously supported Arts Centre’s Children and Families program, which has grown in scale thanks to their contribution.

Quinlan highlights their impact, “Arts Centre Melbourne is committed to increase activation and participation for children, young people and their families. In 2024 alone, 18,000 visitors have participated in programming supported by the Leaper’s major giving – we’re so pleased to be able to create such life-changing experiences for our audiences.”

Reimagining Arts Centre Melbourne is part of the Victorian Government’s Melbourne Arts Precinct Transformation.

