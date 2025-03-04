News

 > News

Artists announced for Aichi Triennale 2025, with Robert Andrew, Yasmin Smith and more

All three Australian artists selected for Aichi Triennale 2025 have shared history with the Biennale of Sydney.
4 Mar 2025 15:22
Celina Lei
An installation work with organic material. At the centre of the space appears to be a short crumbling wall of brown, gray and slightly red debris, while on the wall behind it are rows of white and red theads outstretched with a metal frame.

Visual Arts

Robert Andrew, ‘Presence’, 2019. Installation view, ‘Presence’ at IMA Belltower. Photo: Courtesy of the artist and Milani Gallery, Brisbane.

Share Icon

Australian artists Robert Andrew, Wendy Hubert and Yasmin Smith are among the list of international artists selected for the Aichi Triennale 2025, led by Artistic Director Hoor Al Qasimi, who is the incoming curator for the 25th Biennale of Sydney next year.

A descendant of the Yawuru people, Andrew’s works often bring the material aspects of Country into institutional spaces, forging connections to and acknowledgement of the land we are upon. His kinetic installation for the 2020 Macfarlance Commissions was a powerful and poetic piece, where Yawuru words were abstractly imprinted onto the walls of the Australian Centre for Contemporary Art (ACCA) with charcoal branches salvaged after a bushfire.

A Yindjibarndi Elder, Hubert is part of the Juluwarlu Art Group and explores the the cultural history of Yindjibarndi Country to inspire the young people in her community. Her paintings are lush, with dense brushstrokes that the artist plants on canvas, either from memory or in situ.

Living and working in Sydney, Smith’s practice centres on ceramics and site-specific installations that sit at the intersection of art and research. Local history informs much of the context, especially for commissioned pieces, while Smith also investigates material and human history.

All three artists have been participants in the Biennale of Sydney, ranging from 2018 to the most recent 2024, for Hubert.

Read: Art Basel Hong Kong 2025 welcomes Australian ambition

The Triennale’s sixth edition also includes Aotearoa New Zealand dance company Black Grace in its Performing Arts Program, rounding out the Trans-Tasman representation among a total of 60 artists from 22 countries and territories.

The 2025 theme, ‘A Time Between Ashes and Roses’, borrows its title from Syrian writer Adonis’ poem. Inspired by its themes, the Triennale “brings together a futurity empowered by geological views of time rather than immediate national or territorial perspectives”.

Al Qasimi adds, “During my research visits to Nagoya and Seto City, the host cities for Aichi Triennale 2025, I was inspired by Seto City’s background, which holds abundant natural resources, such as clay, that are deeply embedded in the daily lives of its residents. This has served as the foundation for the
exhibition’s theme.”

Other notable artists include Simone Leigh, the first black female artist to show at the American Pavilion for the Venice Biennale 2022 with monumental sculptures, celebrated Japanese photographer Hiroshi Sugimoto and Argentinian sculptor Adrián Villar Rojas, whose sublime creatures of debris inaugurated Art Gallery of NSW’s Tank.

Aichi Triennale 2025 is opens from 13 September to 30 November 2025. A talk session will be presented at Art Basel Hong Kong on 28 March.

Celina Lei

Celina Lei is ArtsHub's Content Manager. She has previously worked across global art hubs in Beijing, Hong Kong and New York in both the commercial art sector and art criticism. She took part in drafting NAVA’s revised Code of Practice - Art Fairs and was the project manager of ArtsHub’s diverse writers initiative, Amplify Collective. Celina is based in Naarm/Melbourne. Instagram @lleizy_

Related News

Two large installations looking like female heads decorated with face paint while two performers are dancing on the ground in front of an audience at dusk. Nuanu, Bali.
News

Bali’s first international art fair strives to shake up the model in 2025

Art & Bali launches this September and ArtsHub speaks with Fair Director Kelsang Dolma on what to expect.

Celina Lei
Emily Imeson, ‘Floating QLD Waratah turned Flame Tree Season,’ 2021 (detail), recycled timber, acrylic on canvas, thread, batik earth-stained cotton, 210 x 240cm. Courtesy of the artist. A photo of a forest-themed artwork, including a curved piece of wood which helps frame the image.
Sponsored

Strong like the forest: how a regional gallery’s ecosystem connects artists and community

Guest curator Christine Willcocks discusses the environmental and creative themes behind the Grafton Regional Gallery exhibition, ‘True North: From the…

Richard Watts
Installation view of contemporary art exhibition. Shepparton Art Museum
News

Road worthy: standout regional gallery exhibitions in Autumn 2025

Regional galleries play a vital part of the arts ecosystem, so plan your road trip and catch some of these…

Gina Fairley
A gallery space showing paintings full of colour and patterns by Karl Shoobridge.
Reviews

Exhibition review: Karl Shoobridge: Etymologies, ArtSpace Teneriffe

As a cyclone bears down on Meanjin/Brisbane, ArtSpace Teneriffe has opened with an exhibition to brighten the dampest of spirits. 

Pamela See
Modern coffee table made from wood in gallery setting. Top Designs
News

The future of design in Australia

'Top Designs' returns to Melbourne Museum offering a glimpse at the future landscape of Australian design.

ArtsHub
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login