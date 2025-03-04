Artists announced for Aichi Triennale 2025, with Robert Andrew, Yasmin Smith and more

Australian artists Robert Andrew, Wendy Hubert and Yasmin Smith are among the list of international artists selected for the Aichi Triennale 2025, led by Artistic Director Hoor Al Qasimi, who is the incoming curator for the 25th Biennale of Sydney next year.

A descendant of the Yawuru people, Andrew’s works often bring the material aspects of Country into institutional spaces, forging connections to and acknowledgement of the land we are upon. His kinetic installation for the 2020 Macfarlance Commissions was a powerful and poetic piece, where Yawuru words were abstractly imprinted onto the walls of the Australian Centre for Contemporary Art (ACCA) with charcoal branches salvaged after a bushfire.

A Yindjibarndi Elder, Hubert is part of the Juluwarlu Art Group and explores the the cultural history of Yindjibarndi Country to inspire the young people in her community. Her paintings are lush, with dense brushstrokes that the artist plants on canvas, either from memory or in situ.

Living and working in Sydney, Smith’s practice centres on ceramics and site-specific installations that sit at the intersection of art and research. Local history informs much of the context, especially for commissioned pieces, while Smith also investigates material and human history.

All three artists have been participants in the Biennale of Sydney, ranging from 2018 to the most recent 2024, for Hubert.

The Triennale’s sixth edition also includes Aotearoa New Zealand dance company Black Grace in its Performing Arts Program, rounding out the Trans-Tasman representation among a total of 60 artists from 22 countries and territories.

The 2025 theme, ‘A Time Between Ashes and Roses’, borrows its title from Syrian writer Adonis’ poem. Inspired by its themes, the Triennale “brings together a futurity empowered by geological views of time rather than immediate national or territorial perspectives”.

Al Qasimi adds, “During my research visits to Nagoya and Seto City, the host cities for Aichi Triennale 2025, I was inspired by Seto City’s background, which holds abundant natural resources, such as clay, that are deeply embedded in the daily lives of its residents. This has served as the foundation for the

exhibition’s theme.”

Other notable artists include Simone Leigh, the first black female artist to show at the American Pavilion for the Venice Biennale 2022 with monumental sculptures, celebrated Japanese photographer Hiroshi Sugimoto and Argentinian sculptor Adrián Villar Rojas, whose sublime creatures of debris inaugurated Art Gallery of NSW’s Tank.

Aichi Triennale 2025 is opens from 13 September to 30 November 2025. A talk session will be presented at Art Basel Hong Kong on 28 March.